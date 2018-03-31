Photo: Getty Images

Formula 1: Recapping the past week’s news

By Kyle LavigneMar 31, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix for the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship produced somewhat of a surprise in race winner Sebastian Vettel, with he and Scuderia Ferrari taking advantage of a Virtual Safety Car to leapfrog Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton and hold the lead until the race’s finish.

News since then has revolved around the aftermath of the event, and a couple teams in particular found themselves under the microscope somewhat.

Below is a look at news from this past week following the Australian Grand Prix.

Haas Asserts that 2018 Car Is Not a Ferrari Clone

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 25: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari on track during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Haas F1 Team has had an association with Ferrari, in that they use Ferrari power units, since it’s debut season in 2016. And a few circles, particularly McLaren F1’s Fernando Alonso and Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner, believe that relationship has become a little close, with claims that Haas’ VF-18  is a little too similar to last year’s Ferrari SF70H.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner hit out at those critics this week, dismissing such claims in no uncertain terms.

“They see ghosts,” he told BBC Sport. “(They say): ‘The car looks very similar to a Ferrari from last year.’ So should we have copied their car, which is behind us, or should we go with a car that goes pretty quick? Give me an answer to that.”

Steiner added that teams are only being critical of them because of how fast Haas has looked early on, especially in comparison to teams with bigger budgets.

“If you have to justify your incompetence, attack is the best defense,” he asserted. “If somebody has double the amount of money and is behind us, whoever owns the team should be asking, ‘what are we doing here?'”

Haas showed impressive speed in Australia, with Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean running inside the Top 5 five before the team cross-threaded wheels on their pit stops, leaving wheels loose on both cars when they re-entered the track and forcing them to retire.

Sergio Perez Confident That Force India Can Rebound from Tough Opener

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 23: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Sahara Force India F1 Team VJM11 Mercedes on track during practice for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 23, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Sahara Force India, which has been the “best of the rest” and finished fourth in the constructor’s championship in each of the last two seasons, stumbled out of the gates in Australia.

Neither Sergio Perez nor Esteban Ocon qualified inside the Top 10 – they were 13th and 15th respectively – and neither finished inside the points, finishing 11th and 12th after failing to show the speed that has been on display since 2016.

Perez, however, thinks Australia was more of a blip than a forerunner of things to come.

“It was quite an unlucky weekend for us, but there are still positives to take from this race,” Perez said in a piece posted on Crash.com. “We came close to bringing home a point although it was just out of reach.”

Perez added that he had the pace to challenge for a points finish in the closing laps, but with overtaking proving difficult, he couldn’t find a way around Renault Sport F1 Team’s Carlos Sainz Jr. as they battled for tenth, the final points paying position.

“I was pushing throughout the whole race and especially chasing Sainz in the final laps. I got really close to him, but it wasn’t enough. Overtaking in Melbourne is very difficult – you could see the same with Bottas who couldn’t pass me during the first stint,” he explained.

Perez also noted the Virtual Safety Car as a factor in their struggles, highlighting that it worked against their strategy.

“The Virtual Safety Car also didn’t help us at all, but that’s just how things go sometimes,” he revealed. “I am still happy with my performance and the job we did as a team. We will need to move on and keep improving, but I believe we will soon be in a position to battle for points.”

Santino Ferrucci to Continue as Haas Development Driver

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Santino Ferrucci of the USA prepares to drive the Haas F1 Team Haas-Ferrari VF-16 Ferrari 059/5 turbo on track during during F1 testing at Silverstone Circuit on July 12, 2016 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

On the American front, Santino Ferrucci, set for a full season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship this year after joining the series midway through the 2017 season, will continue as a development driver with the Haas F1 Team.

“My goal since I began racing is to become a Formula 1 driver, and to be an American who is part of an American team is something I take a tremendous amount of pride in,” Ferrucci said in a piece posted on Crash.com.

The 19-year-old is a former winner in the British Formula 3 Championship and has completed two in-season test sessions for Haas – at Silverstone Circuit in 2016 and at the Hungaroring in 2017.

Ferrucci added, “My time with Haas F1 Team has really prepared me for my first full F2 season with Trident, and between the two teams I feel like I’m in the best position to succeed and, ultimately, get to Formula 1.”

Follow@KyleMLavigne

IndyCar: Tony Kanaan feeling re-energized, reinvigorated with move to A.J. Foyt Racing

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 31, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tony Kanaan may be 43 now, but he’s acting as if he’s 23.

The veteran IndyCar driver has been re-energized and reinvigorated with his off-season move to A.J. Foyt Racing.

Sure, this is his 21st season in Indy car competition, but Kanaan feels he’s in the right place and the right situation to not only regain some of his luster of old, but also to help turn around a team that has struggled for far too long.

“I’ve driven for a number of big names, including Michael Andretti and Chip Ganassi,” Kanaan told MotorSportsTalk. “Now, to drive for A.J., it’s been a dream come true, to be honest.

“I’m going to be one of the few drivers that can say how many motor racing legends I’ve driven for in my life. With A.J., it’s been a great experience – extremely colorful at times, I should say, because he’s A.J. (he said with a laugh).

“The best way to put it is at this stage of my career, it’s really cool I got to do this. Obviously, there are a lot more things that have to come with it, like being successful and making the team successful, but this is one of those things that I can really say, ‘Man, this is really cool that I got to do it.’”

Kanaan moved to A.J. Foyt Racing after his contract expired with Chip Ganassi Racing, for whom he had raced for the previous four seasons.

It was a tough cut for Ganassi, but he had to trim his four-team organization to just two for 2018. Some observers felt that could be the end of the road for Kanaan, who hasn’t won a race since 2014.

But Foyt threw the veteran driver from Brazil a lifeline, knowing that Kanaan could bring a great deal to the team, particularly since Kanaan has been one of the most consistent drivers in IndyCar over the years.

From 2003 through 2017, Kanaan won one championship (2004), the Indianapolis 500 (2013), finished six times in the top-five, eight other times in the top-10 and has never finished lower than 11th (including last season).

Foyt felt Kanaan still had a lot of tread left on his tires and signed him to a multi-year deal. Not only would it be good for the team to have a former champion as a motivator, he also would serve as a great mentor to young teammate and fellow Brazilian Matheus Leist (photo above), who is 19.

The pair clicked immediately, which could immediately be seen in the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Kanaan and Leist were consistently among the top runners in practice and qualifying and showed great promise heading into the race.

Unfortunately, Leist got into an early crash, ending his day (finished 24th), but Kanaan soldiered on to an 11th place finish.

It was the latest chapter in the evolution of A.J. Foyt Racing. The team made a concerted effort in the offseason to not only bring in Kanaan and Leist, but invested a significant amount of capital to not only grow the organization, but to improve equipment and expand behind the scenes personnel.

All for one very big reason.

“The expectations are high, but we have to keep our feet on the ground,” Kanaan said. “As soon as I joined the team, one of the first things I told A.J. is ‘we have to turn this situation around.’

“He wasn’t happy with the results, the team wasn’t doing well, we brought a bunch of new people in, it was a huge change. But huge changes sometimes take times.

“We performed as good as we wanted to do and as we expected in the first race in practice and qualifying at least. Obviously, we can’t predict what’s going to happen in the race, racing is racing, but the expectations are high.”

Kanaan welcomes the challenge to bring the Foyt organization back to prominence. It’s been a long time coming, indeed: the last driver for Foyt to finish in the top 10 was another Brazilian driver, Airton Dare, who ended up ninth in 2002.

“For this year, my goal is to get a couple podium finishes, maybe a race win, but if we finish in the top eight in the championship, that’ll be a huge improvement from last year,” Kanaan said.

By comparison, Foyt’s two drivers in 2017 struggled. Carlos Munoz finished 16th in the final standings, while Conor Daly was 18th.

But Kanaan is also realistic. He knows he and Leist aren’t going to turn things around overnight.

“You can’t expect in IndyCar, with all the good teams and good drivers, you can’t say we’re going to come in and dominate in one year,” Kanaan said. “It’s going to take time.

“But as long as we’re moving forward and keep improving, that’s what A.J. wants and that’s what we need to do.”

His overall performance at St. Petersburg has Kanaan especially looking forward to the next two races.

In five career starts at ISM Raceway in suburban Phoenix, Kanaan has two wins (2003 and 2004), three podiums and one pole, along with an outstanding average finish of 3.0 (he’s never finished lower than sixth, which came in last year’s race).

“Phoenix is a race that I’ve done well at so many times,” Kanaan said. “We had a great test in February, so I’m expecting a lot of good things coming out there.”

His record at Long Beach hasn’t been as successful, with just one podium finish (third in 2009). But in nine overall starts on the popular street course, Kanaan – who finished 15th there last year, one lap down – has four top-fives and two other top-10s.

“Long Beach is always a fun place to go, a beautiful place to race, it’s a race that is extremely popular,” Kanaan said. “It’s the beginning of the championship that you want to start off on the right foot, so I’m expecting big things and good results at both races.

“We already had a pretty strong first race weekend, so we’re going to try and keep the momentum going.”

Kanaan is also quick to point out that he’s looking forward to spending several more seasons in IndyCar with Foyt because of the momentum the series has right now.

“You see how many more new teams we have, how many more new sponsors and our new TV package (with NBC from 2019-2021) is great for the future now,” Kanaan said. “We’ve survived and IndyCar is on the upswing, big-time, for sure. That’s what I see.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski