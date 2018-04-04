IndyCar

Simon Pagenaud looks to repeat at Phoenix, regain championship

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 4, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

To paraphrase the late Glen Campbell, by the time Simon Pagenaud gets to Phoenix this weekend, he’ll be dreaming about winning again.

Pagenaud has good reason to think that way: he won last year’s Verizon IndyCar series race at the one-mile oval. And that came after finishing second in IndyCar’s return to the track in 2016 after a 10-year absence.

To say Pagenaud is primed to earn another win – or a podium finish at the very least – is putting it mildly. In this season’s first race on an oval track, the French driver is looking forward to taking the checkered flag once again in the 250-lap sprint.

“I’m very confident going in,” Pagenaud told MotorSportsTalk. “We had a great open test there (in February), our car was behaving really well.

“This is all so new to us because we have this new Indy car. It behaved a lot different than the previous one. It has a lot less downforce and accelerates down the straightaway a lot more, so it’s quite a bit different.

“There’s a lot more to think about when you drive, a lot more adjustments needed, so I think it’s going to be good for the race (the first oval of the season). I’m excited. I think Team Penske has done a great job preparing for these kind of events, so I think we’re in good shape.”

After winning five races en route to the 2016 IndyCar championship, Pagenaud was still very competitive in 2017, but won just twice and finished second to teammate Josef Newgarden by 13 points in the championship battle.

Admittedly, the 2018 season-opening race at St. Petersburg last month was not the new season’s debut the three-car Team Penske operation hoped for.

Newgarden was the highest Team Penske finisher (7th), while Will Power was 10th and Pagenaud was 13th in the 24-car field.

“I know that we may have had a one-off weekend and really, quite frankly, I think it was a one-off,” Pagenaud said. “All three of us had some sort of bad luck at some point in the race, but it didn’t reflect the team performance, but we’ll be back up there very shortly.

“And if not, we’ll work hard and find a way. That’s the way it is at Team Penske. We don’t look back, we only look forward. That’s what I love about this team, that we’re always finding ways (to succeed).

“I know we’ll be fighting for the championship, if not all of us, one of us will be. And I’m hoping it will be me, but right now it’s a matter of cracking the code of the car. We’ll be there soon. It’s like one for all and all for one.”

Pagenaud likes the new-style Indy car for this season, but like several of his peers in the series, he admits he’s still getting used to it.

“It’s quite a bit different,” Pagenaud acknowledged. “It’s the first time since 2012 that the weight has been moved forward that much. The weight has been moved by two percent forward, that’s a lot for us.

“It’s definitely changed completely the characteristics of the car. It’s funny but as a racer, you always think about the next time you’re going to be on-track and how you’re going to drive, what you need to adapt to the car.

“I do think there has to be a little bit of change on the driving style. I wouldn’t say it’s better or worse, for me it’s just an evolution and I have to adapt. It’s what I’m being given, so the goal is to be the best at it and at the moment, I need to improve in it and find ways to do that.”

The overall dynamic at Team Penske is different this season than in years past, as the operation has slimmed down from a four-car team to a three-car team for the first time since 2014.

“I think the biggest difference is Helio (Castroneves) is such a great spirit, he always brings joy, everybody loves him, there’s no trash talk,” Pagenaud said. “He’s just him, everybody knows him and he’s been around the team for almost 20 years. He has big respect.

“He also had a leadership going that we all liked, he was a reference, a benchmark. Now he’s gone, only coming back for the Indy 500. It’s definitely different, but we’ve kept a good atmosphere, have tried to keep it light in the engineering room and to keep that at-ease attitude. To me, he’s an example.”

Pagenaud is in his ninth full season in Indy car racing. Including one season in CART (2007) and eight seasons in IndyCar since 2011, he’s racked up five top-five season finishes in his career, including his championship season in 2016.

He said that 2018 could be the best season of all for both him and the series, given how IndyCar is riding a wave of increased attendance, TV ratings and overall fan popularity and media interest in the sport.

It’s definitely a season he’s looking forward to see how it plays out, both on- and off-track.

“The future is bright, IndyCar is on the rise and I’m excited,” Pagenaud said. “When we were in St. Pete, seeing the crowds and walking through the paddock, having difficulty to get to the driver intro was great, it was phenomenal (he said with a laugh).

“I was really excited. People love the sport, they love the way the cars look right now and we gave them a great show for the first race, and it’s only the first race. I was saying to Mark Miles (President/CEO of Hulman & Company, parent company of IndyCar) the other day that we’re staying true to our value, to what IndyCar is, the fact we like big cars, big horsepower, noise and on-track fights (he said with another laugh).

“And we’re doing that all on the racetrack. I’m just excited to be part of the sport. I’m glad I made the right decision (to come to the series to race) and I’m grateful enough to get a good ride.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NBCSN kicks off its part of 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule this weekend

Photos: NBC Sports Group
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 4, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports Group to Present More Than 80 Hours of Verizon IndyCar Series Coverage in 2018, Including Final Nine Races on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

This Weekend’s Coverage from Phoenix Begins Friday at 8 p.m. ET with Live Qualifying on NBCSN

“The freshness the series appears to have – everyone is excited about IndyCar in a way we’ve not seen for some time.” – Play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey

NBC Sports Group Becomes Exclusive Home of Verizon IndyCar Series Beginning in 2019

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 4, 2018 – NBC Sports Group kicks off its coverage of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series this weekend from ISM Raceway outside of Phoenix, Ariz., with live coverage of the Phoenix Grand Prix on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Pre-race coverage begins with IndyCar Live presented by Verizon at 9 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports Group will present 12 races during the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series campaign, and more than 80 hours of coverage spanning practice, qualifying and race presentations on NBCSN. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming platforms for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will provide live streaming coverage of Verizon IndyCar Series coverage airing on NBCSN.

This year’s schedule will feature races at iconic circuits like Long Beach on April 15 and Road America on June 24, the Verizon IndyCar Series’ return to Portland on Sept. 2, and the season finale at Sonoma on Sept. 16. Once again, the Verizon IndyCar Series title will be decided on NBCSN.

Lead IndyCar play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey returns for his sixth consecutive season.  Paul Tracy, who won 31 career open-wheel races spanning INDYCAR, Champ Car, and CART, and was the 2003 CART Champion, returns for his fifth season as race analyst, and Townsend Bell, who has raced nine times at the Indianapolis 500 and was a member of the winning team at the 2014 Rolex 24 at Daytona, is back for his sixth season in the booth.

Townsend Bell (l) and Paul Tracy are back in 2018 as analysts on NBCSN telecasts of the Verizon IndyCar Series.

For the first time, this season’s pre-race coverage on IndyCar Live presented by Verizon will take place from the grid in the lead up to the command, bringing viewers even closer to the action prior to the race.

NBCSN’s team of IndyCar pit reporters will include Marty SniderRobin MillerKevin LeeAnders KrohnKatie Hargitt, and Jon Beekhuis, who all return following the 2017 season.


PHOENIX GRAND PRIX – SATURDAY AT 9:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series began on March 11 at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan) took the checkered flag ahead of Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing).

Rookie driver Robert Wickens took the pole in St. Petersburg, led the most laps of the race and was primed to win in his debut, but was contacted by 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi with two laps remaining and was knocked out of the race. Rossi went on to finish third. Defending series champion Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) finished seventh. Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske) won last year’s event in Phoenix, his first ever victory on an oval.

Pre-race coverage on IndyCar Live presented by Verizon will also feature an essay by Robin Miller on Sebastien Bourdais, examining his win in St. Petersburg less than a year after his crash in 2017 Indy 500 qualifying that fractured his pelvis and right hip. In addition, IndyCar Live presented by Verizon will document the events in Phoenix honoring the 25th anniversary of Mario Andretti’s final victory, which took place at Phoenix in 1993.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET with live qualifying on NBCSN. NBCSN will also air an encore presentation of qualifying on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, leading into pre-race coverage on IndyCar Live presented by Verizon at 9 p.m. ET, and race coverage at 9:30 p.m. ET. Diffey (play-by-play), Tracy (analyst) and Bell (analyst) will call the action, while Lee, Snider, Miller and Hargitt will report from the pits.

Following are quotes from lead IndyCar play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey ahead of this weekend’s race in Phoenix:

Leigh Diffey, lead announcer on NBCSN telecasts of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule

Diffey on the difficulties that ISM Raceway presents: “Any short oval is going to be difficult to conquer because the laps and race fly by so fast. You’ve got to be on your game on the track, and your strategist on their ‘A-game’ on the pit box. Any small errors are magnified on tracks like this, and it’s what makes short track oval racing so wild. The distance is short, the speeds are high, and the risk/reward is often nerve-wracking. Bring it on!”

Diffey on the 2018 season-opener in St. Petersburg: “The main takeaways from the season opener in St Pete were plentiful. A sampling would be how good the 2018-spec cars look, the variety of new drivers and team shake-ups, and the freshness the series appears to have. Everyone is excited about IndyCar in a way we’ve not seen for some time and that feels good. The results for a variety of drivers, like Bourdais, were heartwarming, but the way that Robert Wickens was left in the fence was not. He deserved better after dominating the day. He’s such a good driver that he’ll have his day on top of the podium sooner rather than later.”

Diffey on Team Penske, which only mustered a team-best 7th place finish at St. Pete from last year’s reigning series champion Josef Newgarden: “The Penske team feels it will be better on ovals than it showed on the opening street course race of the year. This is not a situation we see this blue-chip organization in very often, so it will be interesting to see how they engineer, drive and strategize their way out of it.”

Following is this weekend’s IndyCar schedule on NBCSN:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET)
Fri., April 6 Phoenix Grand Prix – Qualifying NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sat., April 7 Phoenix Grand Prix – Qualifying (Encore) NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
IndyCar Live presented by Verizon NBCSN 9 p.m.
Phoenix Grand Prix NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
IndyCar Post-Race NBCSN 11:30 p.m.

NBC SPORTS GROUP AND INDYCAR PARTNER ON COMPREHENSIVE, MULTI-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS AGREEMENT

On March 21, NBC Sports Group and INDYCAR announced a new, multi-year media rights agreement in which NBC Sports acquired the rights to present all INDYCAR races, qualifying, practices, and Indy Lights races across its platforms beginning in 2019.

The Indianapolis 500 and seven additional Verizon IndyCar Series races will be broadcast annually on NBC, with all remaining races televised on NBCSN. All races will be live streamed to authenticated subscribers on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Details of NBC Sports’ 2019 INDYCAR schedule will be announced at a later date.

NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Group’s direct-to-consumer product – will offer a package to INDYCAR fans that features all qualifying and practices not televised live, all Indy Lights races, and full-event replays. Additional details, including the cost of the Gold offering, will be announced at a later date. Click here for more information.

NBC SPORTS GROUP 2018 INDYCAR RACE COVERAGE

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET)
Sat., April 7 Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
Sun., April 15 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
Sun., April 22 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Fri., May 25 Carb Day – Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
Sun., June 9 DXC Technology 600 (Texas Motor Speedway) NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
Sun., June 24 Kohler Grand Prix (Road America) NBCSN 1 p.m.
Sun., July 8 Iowa Corn 300 NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sun., July 15 Honda Indy Toronto NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Sun., July 29 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio* CNBC 3:30 p.m.
Sun., August 19 ABC Supply 500 (Pocono Raceway) NBCSN 2 p.m.
Sat., August 25 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Gateway Motorsports Park) NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., September 2 Portland International Raceway NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sun., September 16 Grand Prix of Sonoma NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

*NBCSN will televise same-day encore presentation

VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES ON NBCSPORTS.COM AND THE NBC SPORTS APP

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide live streaming coverage of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

-NBC SPORTS GROUP-