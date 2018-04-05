Getty Images

F1 Preview: 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix

By Kyle LavigneApr 5, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
There’s one race down in the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, but even though the season-opening Australian Grand Prix answered a couple questions, it posed even more.

As a temporary circuit around Albert Park, the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit is somewhat of an anomaly on the calendar, so the results from the weekend won’t necessarily indicate who is poised to be strong throughout the season.

Still, as the first race of the season, it did shine some light on how the on-track action might look for the rest of the season, and this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix should shed yet more light on the outlook for 2018.

And as one of two races to run at night – the Singapore Grand Prix is the other – Bahrain is set to be one of the more unique spectacles all year.

Key talking points to keep track of heading into the weekend are below.

Ferrari vs. Mercedes: Who is Top Dog?

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 25: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF71H leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 on track during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari capitalized on a Virtual Safety Car in Australia to take victory over rivals Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes AMG Petronas. And they even enter Bahrain as the defending race winners.

Still, Mercedes could easily flip the script, given their dominance in the hybrid power unit era, and their W09 EQ Power+ just might be the fastest car on the grid, evidenced by Hamilton taking pole in Australia by over half a second.

However, Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas isn’t so sure that Ferrari is pretty evenly matched with them, despite the pace they showed at the season-opener.

“I think it’s going to be a close season. We’re not miles ahead,” Bottas said in a story posted on Crash.com. “I think Lewis really got everything right in Q3, maybe the other teams’ drivers didn’t get everything perfect. So I think it’s going to be a big battle and it’s going to be a tough season.”

If Ferrari can be in the ballpark with Mercedes, as they were last year when the teams seemingly traded strengths at every track, then 2018 could see yet another duel amongst them in the driver’s and constructor’s championships.

And Bahrain should give a better indication of such.

Where Does Red Bull Fall in the Title Picture?

Daniel Ricciardo during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Not to be outdone by Ferrari and Mercedes, Red Bull Racing could be a sleeper in the title chase. Daniel Ricciardo was right on Kimi Raikkonen’s gearbox at the end of the Australian Grand Prix and hounded him throughout the second half of the race as they battled for the final spot on the podium, with Ricciardo eventually finish fourth behind Raikkonen.

Teammate Max Verstappen struggled after suffering damage early on that contributed to a spin, though he did ultimately finish sixth.

If they can keep things clean, this is a team that has the potential to mix it up with Ferrari and Mercedes. Both Ricciardo and Verstappen won races in 2017, one for Ricciardo and two for Verstappen, who won two of the final six races.

What’s more, Verstappen’s triumph in last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix came in a straight fight of sorts against Hamilton, as he overtook the Briton early in the race with a daring move up the inside entering Turn 1.

If they build on their Australia pace and can be close to Ferrari and Mercedes, Red Bull could easily find themselves battling for the win in Bahrain, a race they last won in 2013.

Can McLaren and Haas Maintain Their Early-Season Form?

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 23: Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) McLaren F1 Team MCL33 Renault on track during practice for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 23, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

McLaren F1 Team had its best race in years at Australia, with Fernando Alonso finishing at impressive fifth – his best finish since the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix – while Stoffel Vandoore came home in ninth to give McLaren its first double points finish since last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Haas F1 Team, too, was fast out of the gates, with Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean running inside the Top 5 before cross threaded wheel nuts on both cars ended their races prematurely.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 25: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB14 TAG Heuer during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

If both McLaren and Haas show similar pace to what they showed in Australian, then the top half of the grid could be in for a big shakeup.

Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix rolls off at 11:00 a.m. ET.

PREVIEW: Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneApr 5, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
A busy month of April for the Verizon IndyCar Series kicks off this weekend with the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix (April 7, 9:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at the newly rechristened ISM Raceway (formerly known as Phoenix International Raceway).

What’s more, as the first oval race of the year, it will provide a glimpse into how the 2018 aero kit will perform on circuits that feature left turns exclusively.

Talking points ahead of Saturday’s 250-lap affair under the lights are below.

New Aero Kit Meets its Toughest Task

The aero kit era featured a lot of single-file racing at ISM Raceway. Photo: IndyCar

Perhaps no track was more negatively impacted during the aero kit era than ISM Raceway, with the events from 2016 and 2017 featuring a lot of single-file racing as drivers struggled to get close enough to each other for overtaking to be a regular facet.

However, two days of pre-season testing at the one-mile oval gave way to optimism that the new 2018 universal aero kit would improve matters, with tire wear also becoming a factor as drivers practiced long runs over the two days of testing.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal firmly believes this year’s race will be much better than the previous two.

“The new aero kit will make it much more competitive,” Rahal asserted. “Everyone knows the struggles of the past, and somewhat of a split grid. That won’t be the case this time. I think you are in for a long night and a very competitive race weekend.”

Still, this week will likely be the toughest test for the 2018 aero kit in terms of its impact on the on-track product and its ability to improve overtaking. The season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was one of the best street course races in years, and if a similar race is presented at ISM Raceway, then it will be “mission: accomplished” in terms of improving the show.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Look to Build on Fast Pace from Testing

Takuma Sato turned the fastest lap times at the open test in February. Photo: IndyCar

The RLL duo of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal surprised quite a few people with their astounding pace in the aforementioned pre-season test. Rahal topped one session, while Sato topped the other three, with both demonstrating dominant speed that few saw coming.

“The car has pace. Both cars have pace, and so that’s awesome,” Rahal said after Day 1 of testing in February. “Trust me, to come here, Takuma and I were talking (the night before) and we were like, ‘You know, I don’t really like this place.We haven’t had a lot of luck here the last few years, we’re used to coming here and getting our butts kicked.’ To be able to come here and be competitive with this aero kit is awesome. Obviously Honda has done a good job with the engines, but I mean it’s competitive.”

Teammate Sato shared a similar enthusiasm about their results at the test, and thinks that it gave them a great baseline on which to build entering the weekend.

“We had quite a successful open test in February. Obviously, the temperatures and conditions will be different but it gave us a very good indication of the new aero kit on the track there and we had a very productive test,” Sato detailed ahead of this weekend’s race.

How that testing pace will look over the course of a race weekend remains an unknown, but the RLL squad will be one to watch all weekend long.

Team Penske Looks to Rebound After Tough Start to 2018

Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud is the defending race winner at ISM Raceway. Photo: IndyCar

The powerhouse Team Penske stumbled out of the gates at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden failed to advance out of the first round of qualifying, taking 13th on the grid, but was the highest finishing Penske car in seventh, overcoming a cut tire to do so.

Will Power qualified second, but spun in Turn 2 and bounced off the outside wall, damaging his rear wing and forcing an unscheduled stop for repairs. Power eventually finished tenth.

Meanwhile, Simon Pagenaud had an uncharacteristically quiet race that saw him finish 13th.

However, last year’s Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix was a dominant one for the Penske operation, with Pagenaud leading Power in a 1-2 for the team, while Helio Castroneves finished fourth to make it three Penske cars in the top three. Newgarden finished ninth after sustaining damage to his front wing, but was a frontrunner the entire night.

Consequently, the Team Penske outfit is ready to right the ship after St. Pete.

“We didn’t have the finish we wanted at St. Petersburg so I’m really looking forward to the weekend at ISM Raceway,” said Power. “We found some great speed at our test there back in February and feel like we’re going to bring a strong oval No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet for the race.”

Teammate Newgarden echoed Power’s desire for better results this weekend.

“We had a decent start to the season at St. Petersburg with a top-10 finish but we’re hungry for more,” Newgarden asserted. “We tested recently at ISM Raceway with the new aero kit and learned a lot that we can apply to our oval program for the season. Phoenix is a really fun market and the fans there always are really excited for the race weekend. Last season we had a decent finish there but we’re ready to find a better result this year for the No. 1 Verizon Chevrolet.”

Misc.

  • Sebastien Bourdais and Dale Coyne Racing made it back-to victories in St. Petersburg in March. Can they go one step further and go two-for-two in 2018 by winning at ISM?
  • Schmidt Peterson Motorsports had as strong of a weekend as they’ve ever had in St. Petersburg, with James Hinchcliffe finishing fourth while Robert Wickens dominated the race from the pole and looked set for victory before late-race contact with Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi. The SPM outfit should be a regular force on road and street circuits. But, will that form carry over onto short ovals?
  • Rookies Pietro Fittipaldi (with Coyne) and Kyle Kaiser (with Juncos Racing) make their IndyCar debuts at ISM Raceway this weekend. How will they do in their maiden IndyCar efforts?

 

The Final Word

From the defending race winner, Simon Pagenaud:

“I’m really excited to go back to Phoenix. While St. Petersburg did not go as we expected, I feel after testing at ISM Raceway earlier this year that the new aero kit is going to make some really exciting racing and I believe we prepared the No. 22 Menards Chevrolet really well for that event. Winning there last (year) with the Menards Chevrolet team was terrific. Phoenix is a fantastic market for INDYCAR and has really great support from the fans, so I can’t wait to go racing full speed on this thrilling oval at ISM Raceway.”

Here’s the IndyCar Weekend Schedule:

At-track schedule (all times PT and local):

Friday, April 6
2-3 p.m. (5-6 p.m. ET)- Verizon IndyCar Series practice, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com
5 p.m. (8 p.m. ET) – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (single-car format, two laps each), LIVE on NBCSN
8-9 p.m. (11-12 p.m. ET) – Verizon IndyCar Series final practice, Livestreamed on RaceControl.IndyCar.Com

Saturday, April 7
6 p.m. (9 p.m. ET) – NBCSN on air
6:35 p.m. (9:35 p.m. ET) – Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix (250 laps/255.50 miles), NBCSN (Live).

Here’s last year’s top 10:

1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Will Power
3. JR Hildebrand
4. Helio Castroneves
5. Scott Dixon
6. Tony Kanaan
7. Ed Carpenter
8. Charlie Kimball
9. Josef Newgarden
10. Carlos Munoz

