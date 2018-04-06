Relive Mario Andretti’s ‘A Night To Remember,’ 25th anniversary of his last IndyCar win (video)

When you honor a racing masterpiece like Mario Andretti, what better place to do so than a venue like the Phoenix Art Museum?
For those who weren’t able to attend ISM Raceway’s “A Night To Remember” tribute to Andretti on Thursday night, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the legendary racer’s final IndyCar win in 1993, we present a video compilation of some of the evening’s high points.
Hosted by NBCSN’s own Townsend Bell, Andretti took those in attendance on a walk down memory lane not only about his last win, but also recounted several other stories from his illustrious career with a smile on his face and a sparkle in his eye.
Among segments on the video include Andretti talking about the 1993 race win at Phoenix, discusses racing with son Michael, talks about racing with former teammate Nigel Mansell, Mario discusses his philosophy on racing and his current role as a two-seat Indy car driver.
Here’s the video of Andretti’s special night, courtesy of IndyCar.com.
Also, here’s a few photos (courtesy IndyCar.com) from Thursday’s special night.
F1: Red Bull’s Ricciardo fastest in first of two Friday practices for Bahrain GP
SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo gave Red Bull a boost by posting the fastest time in the first practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.
The Australian clocked 1 minute, 31.06 seconds on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) desert circuit. He was 0.3 seconds quicker than Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and 0.4 ahead of Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, whose teammate Sebastian Vettel placed fourth.
World champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth. The British driver had a tricky session, twice taking his Mercedes too wide on corners and finishing more than one second behind Ricciardo.
Earlier, Ricciardo’s teammate Max Verstappen’s car lost power and ground to a halt on the track. The Dutch driver got out and helped stewards wheel the car back to the team garage.
It was another blow for Verstappen, who spun his car early into the season-opening Australian GP two weeks ago. He finished in sixth place.
Vettel won in Melbourne, profiting from an error by Mercedes to finish ahead of Hamilton.
There is a second practice later Friday, when cooler temperatures will match those in Sunday evening’s race.