Relive Mario Andretti’s ‘A Night To Remember,’ 25th anniversary of his last IndyCar win (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

When you honor a racing masterpiece like Mario Andretti, what better place to do so than a venue like the Phoenix Art Museum?

For those who weren’t able to attend ISM Raceway’s “A Night To Remember” tribute to Andretti on Thursday night, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the legendary racer’s final IndyCar win in 1993, we present a video compilation of some of the evening’s high points.

Hosted by NBCSN’s own Townsend Bell, Andretti took those in attendance on a walk down memory lane not only about his last win, but also recounted several other stories from his illustrious career with a smile on his face and a sparkle in his eye.

MORE: Mario Andretti: Last IndyCar win 25 years ago at Phoenix ‘seems like it was only yesterday’

Among segments on the video include Andretti talking about the 1993 race win at Phoenix, discusses racing with son Michael, talks about racing with former teammate Nigel Mansell, Mario discusses his philosophy on racing and his current role as a two-seat Indy car driver.

Here’s the video of Andretti’s special night, courtesy of IndyCar.com.

Also, here’s a few photos (courtesy IndyCar.com) from Thursday’s special night.