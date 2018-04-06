Sebastien Bourdais on pole for IndyCar race in Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 6, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
Sebastien Bourdais is keeping the momentum going from winning the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season-opening race last month at St. Petersburg.

Driving the last car to take a run, Bourdais stole the No. 1 qualifying spot from defending race winner Simon Pagenaud in the final minute Friday for Saturday night’s Desert Diamond Casino Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway.

Bourdais and his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda roared past Pagenaud to grab the top spot with a 188.539 mph effort.

“It’s high tension, high pressure, you don’t breathe very much, you’re just listening to the car to make sure you don’t overdo it,” Bourdais said of his run to NBCSN. “I think it’s a great achievement for the entire team. … It’s racing, man, you’re only as good as your ride, and those guys gave me a car.”

Team co-owner Jimmy Vasser, who earned his first IndyCar pole at ISM Raceway 25 years ago this week, was ecstatic at Bourdais’ run.

“Bourdais is a great champion,” Vasser said. “You get the car the way he wants it on any type of circuit. He’s getting more comfortable all the time on the ovals. It’s a big, long night tomorrow, but great job by the team and it’s just awesome. … It’s a long season but we’re certainly off to a good start.”

Pagenaud, meanwhile, was the only other driver above 187 mph with a run of 188.148 mph. Pagenaud’s Team Penske teammate, Will Power, qualified third at 186.852 mph run.

Alexander Rossi, winner of the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016, will start Saturday’s race from the fourth position after a qualifying effort of 186.824 mph.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports claimed the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. James Hinchcliffe ran 185.741 mph to take fifth.

Teammate and rookie Robert Wickens, who was outstanding in his series debut last month at St. Petersburg, was sixth-fastest at 185.362 mph, in what was the first oval track qualifying effort in his career.

Team Penske’s third driver, defending series champion Josef Newgarden, clocked a qualifying run of 185.279 mph, good for seventh on the grid.

Rounding out the top 10 was No. 8 qualifier Ryan Hunter-Reay (184.706 mph), Tony Kanaan (184.595), and rookie Pietro Fittipaldi – nephew of legendary driver Emerson Fittipaldi – at 184.548.

One of the biggest disappointing runs had to be that of former champion Scott Dixon, who qualified 17th in the 23-driver field at 181.804 mph.

There is one more on-track session tonight, with practice slated from 11 p.m. to Midnight ET.

By Kyle LavigneApr 6, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ short oval program has typically not been their strong suit. Case and point: James Hinchcliffe’s best finish in two starts at ISM Raceway was 12th last year – he was 18th in 2016.

The team car, driven by Mikhail Aleshin the last two years, hasn’t faired much better, finishing 17th in both races, with Aleshin also spinning in Turn 1, Lap 1 to spark a pileup in last year’s race.

Hinchcliffe and new teammate Robert Wickens also struggled at the ISM Raceway open test in February, turning in the 16th fastest (Wickens) and the 22nd fastest (Hinchcliffe) speeds across the weekend.

Combine that with the knowledge that Wickens is making his Verizon IndyCar Series oval racing debut this weekend, and it would have been understandable to overlook the SPM outfit.

However, both drivers ranked in the top ten in opening practice – Hinchcliffe was sixth while Wickens was tenth – and things only got better in qualifying, with Hinchcliffe taking fifth and Wickens right behind him in sixth.

In all, it was a solid start to the weekend for a team that has notoriously struggled on short ovals.

“A huge credit to the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports guys, because we did not have a great test here back in February,” Hinchcliffe explained after qualifying. “Obviously, things have changed a lot conditions-wise, but we went back, had a big think about it, a big look inside ourselves. I just can’t thank those guys and gal (engineer Leena Gade) enough for getting us good cars and getting us both up there – it’s awesome.”

Teammate Wickens even led qualifying briefly after his run, and revealed that he played it safe, meaning there may be more speed in the tank.

Robert Wickens qualified an impressive sixth on his return to oval racing at ISM Raceway. Photo: IndyCar

“I had my moment of fame there for a couple of moments (sitting in P1), but I’m pretty happy with the job that we did. The Lucas Oil car was good… it was my first oval qualifying. I was a little too safe on the first lap, especially when that kind of sets the mood for the whole run. I feel pretty good (on the oval). To be honest, that qualifying was the best I’ve felt so far, so I just wish I could give it another go,” he revealed.

Both drivers will look to give SPM their best short oval result since Iowa Speedway in 2016, where the aforementioned Mikhail Aleshin finished fifth.

