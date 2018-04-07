IndyCar: Late stop for tires helps Josef Newgarden win at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 7, 2018, 11:35 PM EDT
Defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden rode a set of fresh tires late in the race to victory in Saturday night’s Desert Diamond West Casino Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway.

“I didn’t do anything tonight, it was a team victory,” Newgarden told NBCSN. “It was a team effort. They made the right call (for the tires late in the race).

“I was patient all night. I wasn’t forcing it. I struggled with balance in certain parts of the stints. … I knew when it was time to be aggressive was at the end there.”

Ed Jones hit the wall with 21 laps to go (see video below) in the 250-lap race, ending his night and bringing out the final caution that shook up the field for what would become a seven-lap shootout.

After getting fresh rubber with 18 laps to go while under caution from Jones’ wreck, Newgarden took the lead from rookie Robert Wickens with four laps to go and checked out, finishing 2.9946 seconds ahead of Wickens, who was followed by Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

It was Newgarden’s first win of 2018, his second consecutive win on a short oval (won late last season at Gateway) and his eighth career IndyCar win.

It was Wickens’ first career race ever on an oval, and to finish second was an outstanding achievement.

“I was just ecstatic to come home P2,” Wickens said. “I tried to defend (Newgarden) the best I could but he just had better grip on fresher tires.”

Rossi was on a rocket ship in the final 25 laps, picking off one car after another to earn a podium finish.

“We deserved to win but it wasn’t meant to be,” Rossi said. “We just need to keep it up and continue this on into Long Beach next weekend.”

James Hinchcliffe finished sixth, followed by Ed Carpenter, Tony Kanaan, Graham Rahal and Simon Pagenaud.

Eleventh through 20th were Takuma Sato, Marco Andretti, pole sitter Sebastien Bourdais, Spencer Pigot, Gabby Chaves, Zack Veach, Charlie Kimball, Max Chilton, Mattheus Leist and Ed Jones.

The final three drivers were Kyle Kaiser, Will Power and Pietro Fittipaldi.

NOTES:

* Bourdais had an issue getting his car started on the pace laps, but finally got going and was able to assume his pole position when the green flag dropped.

* It was an all-France front row to start the race, with Sebastien Bourdais on the pole, alongside countryman Simon Pagenaud.

* Clea Newman, daughter of late actor and former IndyCar team co-owner Paul Newman, served as grand marshal for the race.

* Pietro Fittipaldi, grandson of legendary racer Emerson Fittipaldi, brushed the wall on Lap 41, ending his day with a last-place finish in the 23-car field. “We were having a good race, the car was really good, we were running 11th, got past traffic … I went into (turns) 3 and 4, completely lost grip, slid into the marbles and went straight into the wall,” Fittipaldi told NBCSN. “I think we could have had a top 10. I’ll learn from this.”

* Bourdais and Alexander Rossi were both forced to serve pass-through penalties after the caution to Fittipaldi for striking crew members on their team. The crew members were uninjured. Later, on Lap 130, Rossi brushed the wall but continued on.

* Rookie Matheus Leist made a big mistake on Lap 122. He left his pit early before all tires were secured, the left rear tire fell off and the tire rolled down pit lane. He spun the car around so that he could get back to his pit stall, but almost hit an official.

* Canadian drivers, good friends and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammates James Hinchcliffe and rookie Robert Wickens took over the top two spots on Lap 130. Hinchcliffe got high on Lap 143 and Wickens snuck by to take the lead.

* Will Power went into the wall on Lap 157 and suffered damage to the right rear that had to be repaired, costing Power a chance at a win. He ultimately finished 22nd.

* Lap 176: Rookie Kyle Kaiser brushed the wall and slowly worked his way to the pits; no caution.

* Bourdais had to give up the lead on Lap 207 to pit for fuel. He had hoped for a caution, but was forced to stop under green, potentially costing him the win.

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 7, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
NHRA MEDIA RELEASE

LAS VEGAS – Greg Anderson raced to victory in the K&N Horsepower Challenge at the 19th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Saturday afternoon at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Anderson’s 6.731-second pass at 205.47 mph in his Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro bested the defending world champion Bo Butner who red-lit in the final round of the specialty race to secure the $50,000 prize.

Anderson also secured his second No. 1 qualifier of the season with a 6.669 at 206.45 run that stood strong from the weekend’s first round of qualifying on Friday.

“It’s an honor to race for that K&N check, they have been great supporters of this class for years and it definitely gave me a confidence boost heading into race day,” Anderson said. “This is two weeks in a row I’ve gotten a No. 1 qualifying position and I know I have the car, crew chief and team to turn things around.”

He opened the challenge as the No. 1 seed and outran Vincent Nobile and Drew Skillman to advance to the finals. It was Anderson’s seventh career victory and third consecutive in the Pro Stuck bonus event. Anderson is set to take on Joey Grose, Vincent Nobile and Erica Enders in the first round of eliminations on Sunday.

In other racing, Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) and Courtney Force (Funny Car) secured the No. 1 qualifying positions in their respective categories at the fourth of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Schumacher moved into the top spot with his 3.765 run at 328.46 in his U.S. Army dragster during the fourth qualifying session. This is the 86th No. 1 qualifier of his career and second of the season after also locking down the top spot in Phoenix.

“It was warmer out than we expected but the track is better than our grip meter was saying, and we made the run that we expected to in that final pass,” Schumacher said. “I’m comfortable racing with this team and at this track, and we are going to come out and try to win tomorrow against some tough competition.”

Schumacher will face off against Steve Chrisman, Scott Palmer and Terry McMillen in round one of eliminations.

Teammate Antron Brown qualified second in Top Fuel after his 3.772 at 324.83 in his Matco Tools dragster during the second round of qualifying, while defending Top Fuel champion Brittany Force is third headed into Sunday.

In Funny Car, Force took home the top qualifying position after driving to a 3.927 at 326.40 in her Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro during the fourth qualifying round. She locked in her second No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 19th of her career.

“We’ve had some decent passes throughout qualifying, but we kept it on all eight cylinders in that final round and had a much more solid pass,” Force said. “It’s great to be out here at a track where the crew chiefs are really challenged but are able to really show their knowledge over the course of the weekend.”

Force will match up against Jim Campbell, Cruz Pedregon and Jonnie Lindberg when eliminations get underway.

Tommy Johnson Jr. enters Sunday second in Funny Car qualifying with a 3.932 at 318.84 in his Make-A-Wish Dodge Charger R/T, while J.R. Todd qualified in the third slot.

Eliminations for the 19th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will begin at noon PT on Sunday, as the four-wide racing experience continues for the first time for fans on the West Coast. Watch the action live on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

LAS VEGAS — First-round pairings for professional eliminations Sunday for the 19th annual DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the fourth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

TOP FUEL: 1. Tony Schumacher, 3.765 seconds, 328.46 mph vs. 16. Steven Chrisman, 12.555, 35.31 vs. 8. Scott Palmer, 3.815, 322.73 vs. 9. Terry McMillen, 3.819, 319.52; 2. Antron Brown, 3.772, 324.83 vs. 15. Terry Totten, 4.267, 235.27 vs. 7. Leah Pritchett, 3.798, 323.35 vs. 10. Mike Salinas, 3.820, 308.43; 3. Brittany Force, 3.773, 324.05 vs. 14. Terry Haddock, 4.025, 272.45 vs. 6. Doug Kalitta, 3.786, 320.58 vs. 11. Richie Crampton, 3.829, 313.66; 4. Billy Torrence, 3.776, 325.06 vs. 13. Clay Millican, 3.987, 236.46 vs. 5. Steve Torrence, 3.783, 326.63 vs. 12. Troy Buff, 3.931, 283.37.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.927, 326.40 vs. 16. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.137, 303.03 vs. 8. Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 3.993, 316.23 vs. 9. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 3.998, 311.05; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.932, 318.84 vs. 15. Del Worsham, Camry, 4.048, 312.93 vs. 7. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.987, 322.96 vs. 10. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.000, 318.02; 3. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.952, 319.67 vs. 14. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.040, 304.87 vs. 6. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.968, 320.51 vs. 11. John Force, Camaro, 4.018, 314.39; 4. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.953, 321.50 vs. 13. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.028, 310.05 vs. 5. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.963, 321.42 vs. 12. Gary Densham, Mustang, 4.021, 306.26.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Jeff Diehl, 4.153, 303.91; 18. Jeff Arend, 4.202, 288.83; 19. Bob Bode, 4.244, 239.27; 20. Phil Burkart, 4.260, 288.52.

PRO STOCK: 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.669, 206.45 vs. 16. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.916, 201.28 vs. 8. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.718, 204.88 vs. 9. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.721, 204.35; 2. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.681, 205.63 vs. 15. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.844, 202.76 vs. 7. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.710, 204.94 vs. 10. Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.722, 205.51; 3. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.702, 205.32 vs. 14. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.797, 203.25 vs. 6. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.709, 204.63 vs. 11. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.724, 205.51; 4. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.704, 205.72 vs. 13. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.752, 204.05 vs. 5. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.705, 205.10 vs. 12. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.734, 205.38.

K&N HORSEPOWER CHALLENGE:

ROUND ONE — Drew Skillman, Chevy Camaro, 6.724, 205.51 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.998, 168.60; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.752, 203.71 def. Jason Line, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.689, 206.20 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.721, 204.35; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.716, 203.52 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.718, 204.57;

SEMIFINALS — Butner, 6.751, 203.16 def. Skillman, 6.769, 204.79; Anderson, 6.749, 204.88 def. Coughlin, 6.795, 202.39;

FINAL — Anderson, 6.731, 205.47 def. Butner, Foul – Red Light.