Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to announce second Indy 500 entry/driver Thursday

After fielding single-car entries for the last six editions of the Indianapolis 500, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing will announce Thursday that it will field a second car in this year’s Greatest Spectacle In Racing.
2013 Indy Lights champ Sage Karam has already been announced to drive DRR’s first entry, the No. 24 WIX Filters Chevrolet. It will mark the fourth time Karam has driven for DRR, with finishes of ninth in 2014, 32nd in 2016 and 28th in 2017.
Karam also raced in the 2015 Indy 500 for Chip Ganassi, finishing 32nd.
One name that has been frequently mentioned in the rumor mill to fill the seat of the second DRR entry is 2009 Indy Lights champion J.R. Hildebrand. Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, who does not have a ride for this year’s race, is also available, among others.
Verizon IndyCar Series star driver James Hinchcliffe is known for doing a lot of unconventional things, but this could be the most unconventional thing of all.
Hinchcliffe will hold an IndyCar first: a news conference that will take place underwater this evening at 6:45 p.m. ET, originating from the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, which borders part of the street course that will host Sunday’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach IndyCar race.
The Canadian driver is an accomplished and certified scuba driver. He’s expected to take routine questions about what he hopes for and expects at this weekend’s race, albeit in an anything but routine setting.
According to IndyCar.com, the news conference is open to be viewed by the public on Explore.org in a continuous live stream from Aquarium of the Pacific’s Honda Blue Cavern. You can also click on the video link below to watch the event.
Hinchcliffe, driver of the No. 5 Arrow Electronics SPM Honda, has been an avid scuba diver for two decades.
“I went diving when I was 10 on a family vacation, and fell in love with it right away,” the 31-year-old Canadian told IndyCar.com. “It took a couple years to get back to it just due to opportunity, but once I had the freedom to do it, I got certified, got a couple advance certifications as well.
“For me, it’s the ultimate escape. It’s the exact opposite of my life at the racetrack. It’s exciting for me to get to be part of something like this.”
Hinchcliffe will wear a microphone and a listening device inside his diving suit and will answer media questions posed to him. When he was originally asked to do the unique promotion, Hinchcliffe quickly replied in his own inimitable fashion: