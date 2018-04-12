Photo: Getty Images

F1 Preview: 2017 Chinese Grand Prix

By Kyle LavigneApr 12, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Two races into the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season and surprises abound in several places on the grid.

Even though Mercedes AMG Petronas appeared as daunting as ever entering the season, it’s Scuderia Ferrari who has been to Victory Lane in the opening two races, with Sebastian Vettel sitting on a perfect 50 points and at the head of the drivers championship.

McLaren F1 has had both Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne score points in the opening two races, yet Scuderia Toro Rosso, now using the maligned Honda power units McLaren parted ways with them, outran them in the Bahrain Grand Prix, with Pierre Fasly finishing an outstanding fourth, and doing so on merit – he qualified fifth and ran in the Top 5 all race long, moving up to fourth after Kimi Raikkonen dropped when disastrous pit stop saw him clip a team member and leave with a loose wheel.

Further, Gasly is even with Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo on 12 points and ahead of Max Verstappen after both Red Bulls record DNFs in Bahrain.

Even Alfa Romeo Sauber offered up a surprise, finishing ninth in Bahrain to currently sit ahead of Sahara Force India, who only points finish so far is Esteban Ocon’s tenth place at Bahrain.

All told, the opening two races have set the stage for a season potentially full of intrigue, and the unpredictability could continue at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Stories to watch for at the Chinese Grand Prix are below.

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – APRIL 08: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF71H leads Valtteri Bottas driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 on track during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 8, 2018 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Ferrari has a 2-0 victory advantage over Mercedes, and while Sebastian Vettel’s victory at the Australian Grand Prix was undoubtedly helped by a timely Virtual Safety Car, the Bahrain Grand Prix was a genuine display of strength from Ferrari, with Vettel securing pole and holding off a late challenge from Valtteri Bottas to take the win.

Still, there is reason to think Mercedes can easily find itself back in the winner’s circle in China. Lewis Hamilton was dominating in Australia before the Virtual Safety Car allowed Vettel to leapfrog ahead of him, and five-place grid penalty hampered his efforts from the outset in Bahrain.

Still, Hamilton worked his way up to third after starting ninth, and his charge forward featured an early nomination for “Pass of the Year” around Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, and Nico Hulkenberg.

Add in some extra motivation after getting one-upped by Ferrari in each of the first two races, and Hamilton and Bottas will most certainly be ones to watch as they look to restore Mercedes’ supremacy.

Who Emerges This Week from the Jammed Midfield?

In Australia, it was the Haas F1 team who was “best of the rest” on pace, though their double DNF opened the door for McLaren and Renault Sport F1 Team to get double-points finishes.

In Bahrain, Toro Rosso came seemingly out of nowhere to be “best of the rest” with Gasly, while Haas put Kevin Magnussen in fifth while McLaren again had both drivers in the points – Alonso and Vandoorne finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Force India has stumbled out of the gates, with Ocon scoring the team’s only point, while Renault has looked fairly stout, with Carlos Sainz Jr. finishing tenth in Australia and Hulkenberg finishing seventh and sixth in Australia and Bahrain.

Even Alfa Romeo Sauber has been stronger than expected, with Marcus Ericsson finishing an impressive ninth in Bahrain.

With the midfield jammed as much as it is, it is anyone’s guess as to who will emerge from that pack this weekend, and if Mercedes, Ferrari, or Red Bull stumble, even in the slightest of ways, it’s very conceivable that one of these teams could land on the podium.

Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix rolls off at 2:00 a.m. ET.

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 12, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
  • Sunday’s Pre-Race Coverage Begins with IndyCar Live Presented by Verizon at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN
  • Pre-Race Coverage Includes Robin Miller Essay on American Racing Icon Dan Gurney, Founder of Grand Prix of Long Beach
  • NBCSN Presents Live Qualifying Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 12, 2018 – NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series this weekend from one of America’s most iconic street circuits with live coverage of the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Pre-race coverage begins with IndyCar Live presented by Verizon at 4 p.m. ET.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide live streaming coverage of the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden (Penske) took the checkered flag in Phoenix last week, capitalizing on the decision to make a pit stop for fresh tires during a caution with 18 laps remaining in the race. Newgarden passed rookie Robert Wickens (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports) with four laps to go to earn the victory. The podium was rounded out by Alexander Rossi(Andretti Autosport), his second consecutive podium finish to start the 2018 season.

The Grand Prix of Long Beach has seen six different winners in the last six years, including last year’s winner James Hinchcliffe (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports), who sits in sixth place in the driver standings following finishes of fourth and sixth to start the season.

This weekend’s race is the second of three consecutive weekends of IndyCar on NBCSN, following the network’s season debut last weekend in Phoenix. NBCSN will showcase the Grand Prix of Alabama next Sunday, April 22.

This weekend’s live coverage from Long Beach begins Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET with qualifying, leading into pre-race coverage on IndyCar Live presented by Verizon on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. This season’s pre-race coverage will take place from the grid in the lead up to the command, bringing viewers even closer to the action prior to the race. Pre-race coverage will include:

  • An essay from IndyCar on NBC pit reporter Robin Miller on legendary American driver Dan Gurney, who was instrumental in the creation of the Grand Prix of Long Beach and passed away earlier this year;
  • A look at NBC analyst Paul Tracy’s first-career IndyCar win, which came 25 years ago at Long Beach, the first of his four victories at the circuit;
  • A feature on James Hinchcliffe during his visit to the Aquarium of the Pacific, which is located within the race course, where he conducted an underwater press conference;
  • A feature on Charlie Kimball, who came out to the Southern California area to assist his family in battling wildfires that affected the area, including Ventura County, where Kimball grew up and where his family currently still resides and operates a family ranch.

Lead IndyCar play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey will call this weekend’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, alongside four-time Grand Prix of Long Beach champion Paul Tracy, who won his first-ever IndyCar race in Long Beach in 1993, and analyst and veteran driver Townsend BellMarty Snider, Robin Miller, Kevin Lee, and Katie Hargitt will report from the pits.

Following is this weekend’s IndyCar and motorsports schedule on NBCSN:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET)
Sat., April 14 American Flat Track – Atlanta Short Track (taped) NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
Grand Prix of Long Beach – Qualifying NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Sun., April 15 IndyCar Live presented by Verizon NBCSN 4 p.m.
Grand Prix of Long Beach NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
IndyCar Post-Race NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

