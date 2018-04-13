Matt Brabham looks to add to family legacy at Long Beach in Stadium Super Trucks this weekend

After four rounds of competition in the Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck series, Matt Brabham brings a 34-point advantage to this weekend’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, on a track with a lot of personal history.

Matt added his name to the family history book last year by winning the opening round of the series. He has an opportunity to become only the third driver to record multiple wins there – and that is quite an accomplishment considering how long the venue has been on the calendar. It was part of the inaugural season in 2013 and has hosted a race every year since.

This weekend, Brabham has two rounds of competition to grab another win on April 14-15.

But the 24-year-old driver is not the first Brabham to win at Long Beach. Last year, Matt took his place alongside his father, Geoff, who won in the Toyota Atlantic series in 1981 and 1982. He went on to finish second, sixth and third after graduating to the IndyCar series.

“Dad had some decent results at Long Beach during his open-wheel career in North America and I have always felt at home on the legendary street course,” Brabham said in a press release.

Brabham built his Super Truck lead by standing on the podium in all three races at Adelaide, Australia on March 2-4. He finished third in the first two rounds and won the final round.

“Winning the round in Adelaide was great, especially the final race where we had really good pace,” Brabham said. “That gives us confidence heading into Long Beach.

“I am looking forward to carrying the momentum into this round and putting on a good show for the fans.”

While Brabham has a notable lead of 34 points, second through fifth is separated by just nine points.

Gavin Harlein’s second-place in the standings is remarkable given his last outing. As Brabham took the checkers in round three at Adelaide, Harlein lost a wheel in a hard landing off the last jump. He spun across the finish line sixth.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is third in the standings with series creator Robby Gordon and Cole Potts tied for fourth.