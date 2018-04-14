Photo: Getty Images

Formula 1: Vettel snatches pole from teammate Raikkonen in China

By Kyle LavigneApr 14, 2018, 3:41 AM EDT
Scuderia Ferrari had its second consecutive front row lockout of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, with Sebastian Vettel nipping teammate Kimi Raikkonen to take the pole for Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Raikkonen had been on the pole for much of Q3, and even bettered his own time on his final run, clocking in a time of 1:31.182. However, only seconds later, Vettel eclipsed that time by less than one tenth of a second, turning a 1:31.095 on his final run to grab the pole, setting a new lap record around the Shanghai International Circuit in the process.

The second consecutive all-Ferrari front row is the first time the team has achieved such a feat since 2006, at the U.S. Grand Prix and the French Grand Prix.

Mercedes AMG Petronas saw Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton qualify third and fourth, with neither driver able to get within range of the Ferraris at any point during qualifying and ultimately falling half a second behind them at the end of Q3.

Of note: Ferrari and Mercedes will start the race on the soft compound Pirellis – they used those tires during Q2, which locks in which tires teams will use to start the race. All other Top 10 qualifiers will start on the ultrasofts.

Red Bull Racing saw Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo qualify fifth and sixth, with the team making a herculean effort to get Ricciardo into qualifying after they had to make a power unit change following third practice. They were able to get Ricciardo out for Q1 with only a couple minutes remaining, giving him just enough time to turn in a lap good enough to advance him into Q2.

Renault Sport F1 Team’s Nico Hulkenberg was seventh, followed by Sahara Force India’s Sergio Perez in eighth. Carlos Sainz Jr. was ninth in the sister Renault, while Haas F1 Team’s Romain Grosjean rounded out the Top 10.

Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly, who finished fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, failed to advance out of Q1, qualifying 17th.

Results are below. Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix rolls off at 2:00 a.m. ET.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

IMSA: Penske, Ganassi take Long Beach poles

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneApr 13, 2018, 10:01 PM EDT
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship joins the Verizon IndyCar Series this weekend on the streets of the Long Beach for their shortest race of the year, the BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix.

Therefore, it seems only fitting that the teams who will lead the Prototype and GT Le Mans fields to the green are IndyCar teams, and a pair of IndyCar stalwarts at that.

A thrilling qualifying session saw track records fall for both classes, with some last-minute heroics coming to the fore in the GTLM class as well.

Reports on both classes are below.

Montoya gives Penske its First IMSA Pole

It was only a matter of time before the powerhouse Acura Team Penske squad scored its first noteworthy result in IMSA competition, and it came at the hands of Juan Montoya, who put the No. 6 ARX-05 on pole and set a new IMSA track record with a quick lap of 1:12.922, the only Prototype time in the 1:12 bracket.

Montoya’s lap was able to withstand challenges from Felipe Nasr in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R for Action Express, with Nasr qualifying second on a lap of 1:13.109.

Mazda Team Joest impressed during qualifying with Harry Tincknell putting the No. 55 RT24-P third on the grid, while Helio Castroneves put the sister No. 7 Acura Penske in fourth.

Joao Barbosa rounded out the Top 5 in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac for Action Express. Of note: the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson did not set a qualifying time after the car suffered mechanical troubles during practice.

 

Final Lap Heroics from Hand Net Ford, Chip Ganassi GTLM Pole

It took a final lap stunner from Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s Joey Hand to put the No. 66 Ford GT on pole. Hand’s final lap of 1:16.869 was the only GTLM time below 1:17.000, with Porsche GT Team’s Laurens Vanthoor, who led much of the session, the next line with a 1:17.013 in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR.

Vanthoor’s teammate Patrick Pilet qualified third in the sister No. 911 Porsche, with the Corvette Racing duo of Jan Magnussen and Oliver Gavin qualifying fourth and fifth in the Nos. 3 and 4 Corvette C7.Rs. Of note: Gavin lost his two fastest laps after he exceeded track limits in Turn 1.

Richard Westbrook qualified the No. 67 Ford in sixth, followed by the BMW Team RLL M8 GTE entries of Connor De Phillippi and Jesse Krohn, who line up seventh and eighth in the Nos. 25 and 24 BMW machines.

Full results can be viewed here. The BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix rolls off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Follow@KyleMLavigne