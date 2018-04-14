Photo: Getty Images

Formula E: Bird scores victory in Rome

By Kyle LavigneApr 14, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
The inaugural Rome E-Prix, the seventh round of the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E season, saw Sam Bird score victory for DS Virgin Racing.

After starting second, Bird held station behind pole sitter and early leader Felix Rosenqvist. However, Rosenqvist hit the kerbs one too many times, doing damage to the left rear-wheel of his Mahindra Racing machine and forcing him to retire from the race.

The incident moved Bird into the lead,  but he needed to fend off late challenges from Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans and Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler’s Lucas di Grassi.

However, Bird and was able to hold off all challenges, while Evans and di Grassi got wrapped up in their own battle for second, which eventually went to di Grassi. Evans, meanwhile, had used too much of his car’s electric energy while battling for the lead, and he was forced to slow dramatically on the final lap to make the finish, falling all the way to ninth in the process.

Evans’ problems moved Techeetah’s Andre Lotterer into third to round out the podium, but no one had anything for Bird in the final laps and he took his second victory of the the 2017/18 season.

Jean-Eric Vergne retains the Formula E championship lead – he finished fifth in Rome – while Bird’s victory moves him into second, 18 points behind Vergne. Rosenqvist sits third, 37 points out of the lead.

Results from the Rome E-Prix can be found here.

Formula 1: Vettel snatches pole from teammate Raikkonen in China


By Kyle LavigneApr 14, 2018, 3:41 AM EDT
Scuderia Ferrari had its second consecutive front row lockout of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, with Sebastian Vettel nipping teammate Kimi Raikkonen to take the pole for Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.

Raikkonen had been on the pole for much of Q3, and even bettered his own time on his final run, clocking in a time of 1:31.182. However, only seconds later, Vettel eclipsed that time by less than one tenth of a second, turning a 1:31.095 on his final run to grab the pole, setting a new lap record around the Shanghai International Circuit in the process.

The second consecutive all-Ferrari front row is the first time the team has achieved such a feat since 2006, at the U.S. Grand Prix and the French Grand Prix.

Mercedes AMG Petronas saw Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton qualify third and fourth, with neither driver able to get within range of the Ferraris at any point during qualifying and ultimately falling half a second behind them at the end of Q3.

Of note: Ferrari and Mercedes will start the race on the soft compound Pirellis – they used those tires during Q2, which locks in which tires teams will use to start the race. All other Top 10 qualifiers will start on the ultrasofts.

Red Bull Racing saw Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo qualify fifth and sixth, with the team making a herculean effort to get Ricciardo into qualifying after they had to make a power unit change following third practice. They were able to get Ricciardo out for Q1 with only a couple minutes remaining, giving him just enough time to turn in a lap good enough to advance him into Q2.

Renault Sport F1 Team’s Nico Hulkenberg was seventh, followed by Sahara Force India’s Sergio Perez in eighth. Carlos Sainz Jr. was ninth in the sister Renault, while Haas F1 Team’s Romain Grosjean rounded out the Top 10.

Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly, who finished fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, failed to advance out of Q1, qualifying 17th.

Results are below. Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix rolls off at 2:00 a.m. ET.

