Rossi, Newgarden and Power lead the way in final IndyCar practice at Long Beach

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 14, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
Alexander Rossi was quickest in the third and final practice of the weekend Saturday morning in preparation for Sunday’s 44th annual Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner led the field with a speed of 1:06.6105, followed by Phoenix winner and defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden (1:06.6523), Will Power (1:06.8279), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1:06 8767) and Simon Pagenaud (1:07.0293).

Sixth through 10th were Graham Rahal (1:07.0432), Spencer Pigot (1:07.2565), Scott Dixon (1:07.3490), Tony Kanaan (1:07.3661) and Ed Jones (1:07.3863).

After crashing at the end of Friday’s second practice, Takuma Sato was back on-track but was unable to be quicker than 15th (1:07.8120).

Also of note, Robert Wickens, who had strong runs at both St. Petersburg and Phoenix (finished runner-up), was 14th quickest (1:07.6474).

Qualifying takes place later today at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

There were a few incidents in the final practice session:

* Zack Veach spun about six minutes into the session but was able to get going under his own power. Veach also almost hit the Turn 6 wall in the final minute and a half.

* With about 33 minutes remaining in the session, Zachary Claman De Melo stopped on the track with an apparent electrical system, bringing out a red flag.

* With about three minutes left in the session, Tony Kanaan got loose coming out of Turn 5 and just barely missed sliding into the wall. He was able to continue.

* Matheus Leist went into the run-off area in Turn 9 in the final minute of the session.

* With just about 40 seconds remaining, Jordan King plowed into the tire wall in Turn 8. He was uninjured, but the left front of his car suffered moderate damage.

Formula E: Bird scores victory in Rome

By Kyle LavigneApr 14, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
The inaugural Rome E-Prix, the seventh round of the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E season, saw Sam Bird score victory for DS Virgin Racing.

After starting second, Bird held station behind pole sitter and early leader Felix Rosenqvist. However, Rosenqvist hit the kerbs one too many times, doing damage to the left rear-wheel of his Mahindra Racing machine and forcing him to retire from the race.

The incident moved Bird into the lead,  but he needed to fend off late challenges from Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans and Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler’s Lucas di Grassi.

However, Bird and was able to hold off all challenges, while Evans and di Grassi got wrapped up in their own battle for second, which eventually went to di Grassi. Evans, meanwhile, had used too much of his car’s electric energy while battling for the lead, and he was forced to slow dramatically on the final lap to make the finish, falling all the way to ninth in the process.

Evans’ problems moved Techeetah’s Andre Lotterer into third to round out the podium, but no one had anything for Bird in the final laps and he took his second victory of the the 2017/18 season.

Jean-Eric Vergne retains the Formula E championship lead – he finished fifth in Rome – while Bird’s victory moves him into second, 18 points behind Vergne. Rosenqvist sits third, 37 points out of the lead.

Results from the Rome E-Prix can be found here.

