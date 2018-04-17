Getty Images

Things looking up for Marco Andretti after 6th-place finish at Long Beach

By Dan BeaverApr 17, 2018
It wasn’t a win; heck, it wasn’t even a top-five.

But Marco Andretti was pleased with his sixth-place finish in Sunday’s IndyCar Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Being his second top-10 in three races of the 2018 season, Long Beach marked Andretti’s best result yet. His previous best was a ninth on the other road course in St Petersburg.

And while the race results have been decent, Andretti has struggled to find the right setup for qualifying. Starting 18th in the season-opener, Andretti’s ninth-place finish was hard fought. He was even worse in qualification trim at Phoenix, starting 20th on the grid.

“I’m making my Sunday’s miserable,” Rahal said in a post-race interview. “As soon as I get my qualifying together, I think we’re going to win a race.”

Long Beach was another disappointing start for Andretti. Mired deep in the 24-car field, he rolled off the grid 20th for the second consecutive race – behind the opening lap chaos that erupted between Simon Pagenaud and Graham Rahal.

“We passed 14 cars today – something like that,” Andretti said. “We raced really well. (Saturday) I just made a mistake in qualifying on the brakes.”

Andretti was able to manage traffic a little better in Long Beach than St Petersburg, but it was not an easy task.

“(There was) a lot of slicing and dicing mid-pack,” Andretti said.

Now he shifts from two street courses in the first three races to a permanent road course — Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama — this weekend. In eight starts there, he has three top-five and two other top-10 finishes.

But the third-generation Andretti family racer is also coming off his worst finish at Barber in last year’s race (21st), so his strong finishes thus far this season, as well as his prediction of winning a race this year, couldn’t come at a better place or time.

Graham Rahal both disappointed, proud of fifth-place Long Beach finish

By Dan BeaverApr 17, 2018
Graham Rahal started Sunday’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach fifth and finished fifth – but that does not begin to tell the story of his race.

On lap one, his rear brakes locked up causing him to slam into the back of Simon Pagenaud, damaging the right rear suspension on the Frenchman’s car and sending it into the wall. Pagenaud was unable to return to the race and finished last in the 24-car IndyCar field.

Rahal received a stop-and-go penalty for what was deemed avoidable contact. Then, he had to meticulously pick his way through the pack the rest of the way.

“I’m sorry for Simon,” Rahal said following the race. “That’s not the way we like to do things. Just like St. Pete, the rears locked and I barely made the corner. I think (Scott) Dixon bailed out because he thought I wasn’t going to.”

“It hurt my race too,” Rahal continued. “Getting the penalty, going to the back and then battling our way through. I think we were the one car that had a shot at Rossi today. We made some changes there in the race and the Total car was honestly fantastic in the race.”

“I’m really disappointed in myself,” Rahal said. “I’m disappointed in the way it all began. But I’m proud of the Total team for the way that it finished. Everyone put their heads down and we made a lot of passes. I passed more cars here today than I’ve passed in a long time and we had a lot of fun.”

Finishing with his second top-five of the season, Rahal easily found the silver lining.

“This our best weekend yet,” Rahal concluded. “We weren’t good at St Pete; we weren’t really great at Phoenix. We deserved to be there this weekend, so it’s a little bit more bitter sweet.”

Rahal finished second in St Petersburg and was ninth at Phoenix.