2019 Corvette ZR-1 — Chevy’s fastest ever — named pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500

For more than 100 years, the Indianapolis 500 has been the epitome of the word “fast.”

So it goes to reason that the car that will pace this year’s Greatest Spectacle In Racing will be, well … fast, fast and fast.

Oh, and did we mention fast?

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced today that the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, one of the fastest production cars made, will pace the 2018 Indy 500.

How fast is it, you ask?

The ZR1 accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.85 seconds and reaches a top speed of 212 mph, making it the fastest Corvette in history. That’s just 20 mph less than the qualifying speed for last year’s Indy 500 of 232.164 mph by Scott Dixon.

It marks the 15th Corvette since 1978 to pace the world’s biggest race, with the 102nd Running of the Indy 500 being held on May 27th. No other model of car has paced more editions of the 500.

It’s also the 29th time a Chevrolet has led the field, starting in 1948 when the Chevy Fleetmaster Six convertible.

“Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “The ZR1 is the most powerful and fastest Corvette ever made. It’s the perfect choice to pace ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'”

The 2019 Corvette ZR1 Pace Car features:

LT5 small block 6.2L supercharged V-8 engine with 755-hp and 715 lb.-ft. of torque

8-speed 8L90 paddle-shift automatic transmission

ZTK Performance Package, which features a stanchion-mounted adjustable carbon-fiber high rear wing, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and performance suspension

Magnetic Selective Ride Control.

Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system

ZR1 chrome-aluminum wheels: 19-inch front and 20-inch rear

Standard Performance Traction Management and Electronic Limited-Slip Differential

Unique Indy 500 graphics package

GM Design fully-integrated safety strobe system

Performance Data and Video Recorder

At Thursday’s announcement, all 15 Corvettes that have paced or will pace the famous race were on display.

“Chevrolet and IMS enjoy one of the longest-running and strongest bonds in motorsports,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. “Seeing all of the incredible Corvettes that have paced the Indianapolis 500 on track today is an exciting reminder of the rich history of this great relationship.

“This year’s Pace Car, the 2019 Corvette ZR1, is an incredible, fast machine that is a perfect fit to lead the ‘500’ field to the green flag.”

