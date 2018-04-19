Photo courtesy Chevrolet

2019 Corvette ZR-1 — Chevy’s fastest ever — named pace car for this year’s Indianapolis 500

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For more than 100 years, the Indianapolis 500 has been the epitome of the word “fast.”

So it goes to reason that the car that will pace this year’s Greatest Spectacle In Racing will be, well … fast, fast and fast.

Oh, and did we mention fast?

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced today that the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, one of the fastest production cars made, will pace the 2018 Indy 500.

How fast is it, you ask?

The ZR1 accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.85 seconds and reaches a top speed of 212 mph, making it the fastest Corvette in history. That’s just 20 mph less than the qualifying speed for last year’s Indy 500 of 232.164 mph by Scott Dixon.

It marks the 15th Corvette since 1978 to pace the world’s biggest race, with the 102nd Running of the Indy 500 being held on May 27th. No other model of car has paced more editions of the 500.

It’s also the 29th time a Chevrolet has led the field, starting in 1948 when the Chevy Fleetmaster Six convertible.

“Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “The ZR1 is the most powerful and fastest Corvette ever made. It’s the perfect choice to pace ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'”

The 2019 Corvette ZR1 Pace Car features:

  • LT5 small block 6.2L supercharged V-8 engine with 755-hp and 715 lb.-ft. of torque
  • 8-speed 8L90 paddle-shift automatic transmission
  • ZTK Performance Package, which features a stanchion-mounted adjustable carbon-fiber high rear wing, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and performance suspension
  • Magnetic Selective Ride Control.
  • Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system
  • ZR1 chrome-aluminum wheels: 19-inch front and 20-inch rear
  • Standard Performance Traction Management and Electronic Limited-Slip Differential
  • Unique Indy 500 graphics package
  • GM Design fully-integrated safety strobe system
  • Performance Data and Video Recorder

At Thursday’s announcement, all 15 Corvettes that have paced or will pace the famous race were on display.

“Chevrolet and IMS enjoy one of the longest-running and strongest bonds in motorsports,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said. “Seeing all of the incredible Corvettes that have paced the Indianapolis 500 on track today is an exciting reminder of the rich history of this great relationship.

“This year’s Pace Car, the 2019 Corvette ZR1, is an incredible, fast machine that is a perfect fit to lead the ‘500’ field to the green flag.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

MRTI: Barber Motorsports Park Preview

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneApr 19, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After a month break, the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires is back in action this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park, with two of its series tacking the 2.38-mile road course in Birmingham, Alabama.

Both the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires have double-headers this weekend, with Pro Mazda returning to Barber after not running there last year.

The season-opening weekend in St. Petersburg was a tale of two completely different stories, with two different winners – Pato O’Ward and Santi Urrutia – and more than a fair bit of chaos for Indy Lights, while Pro Mazda saw Rinus Veekay sweep the weekend.

Talking points for both series heading into Barber are below.

Indy Lights

Santi Urrutia heads to Barber leading the Indy Lights championship on the strength of finishes of second and first in St. Petersburg. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • Santi Urrutia displayed great patience at St. Petersburg, finishing second in Race 1 and winning Race 2 after rivals like O’Ward and Colton Herta faltered. However, Barber has not been one of his better tracks, with finishes of 11th, 15th, and 13th in three of his four Indy Lights starts. Yet, he did win Race 2 at Barber 2016, so he has had success there before, and he will be one of the favorites heading into the weekend.
  • Pato O’Ward looks poised to be a title contender in 2018 and will look to avenge a somewhat disappointing outing at St. Petersburg. O’Ward had the speed to sweep the weekend, winning Race 1 handily and dominating Race 2, but a mistake late in the race saw him overshoot Turn 4 and briefly stall before he could rejoin, relegating him to seventh. If O’Ward can show the pace he showed at St. Pete, he might end up being the man to beat.
  • Colton Herta will look to rebound from a St. Pete weekend in which he flashed the speed that caught everyone’s attention last year, but also committed the same mistakes that ultimately prevented him from taking a championship. After finishing third in Race 1, Herta crashed while chasing then leader O’Ward in Race 2. Herta won Race 2 at Barber last year, and getting another win this weekend, along with staying mistake free, would go a long way to erasing his problems from St. Pete.
  • Aaron Telitz is also looking to rebound after a down weekend, as his St. Petersburg weekend lasted all of two corners across both races – he won the Pole for Race 1, but crashed in Race 2 qualifying, and the Belardi Auto Racing team could not repair the car to allow him to race. After the team borrowed a chassis from Carlin for Race 2, Telitz get collected with Juncos Racing’s Victor Franzoni right off the start, and he crashed again, this time in Turn 2. Telitz finished on the podium at Barber in 2016, the year he won the Pro Mazda championship, and he’ll look for more of the same this weekend.

Pro Mazda

Rinus VeeKay swept the Pro Mazda weekend in St. Petersburg. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
  • Rinus Veekay had a perfect weekend to open the Pro Mazda season. The Juncos Racing driver outdueled Exclusive Autosport’s Parker Thompson for the Race 1 victory, and then ran away with Race 2 to complete the weekend sweep. Veekay was expected to be a title contender after moving up to Pro Mazda in 2018, and if he can repeat his St. Pete performance, then he may leave Barber as the heavy favorite in the championship.
  • Not to be forgotten, Parker Thompson sits second in the Pro Mazda title chase, and looks to avenge losing out to Veekay in St. Pete Race 1, and then fading somewhat to finish fifth in Race 2. Thompson was the only driver to regularly challenge Veekay and Oliver Askew in the 2017 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda season, and he and Exclusive Autosport have adapted nicely to the new Tatuus PM-18. If they can show the same form at Barber, and then finish the job with at least one trip to Victory Lane, then it could set the stage for another titanic Pro Mazda championship fight.
  • Last year’s USF2000 champion Oliver Askew had a quiet weekend in St. Pete, finishing fifth and sixth in the two races. He swept the Barber races in USF2000 last year, and will need a similar performance to vault himself forward from his current place of sixth in the standings.
  • Carlos Cunha and David Malukas head to Barber third and fourth in the championship after solid St. Pete weekends – Cunha had finishes of fourth and third, while Malukas had finishes of seventh and second. Neither was necessarily looked at as a title combatant entering 2018, but repeat performances in Barber could vault them into title contention.

A full weekend schedule, including the Mazda Road to Indy sessions, can be viewed here.

**Note: NBCSN will broadcast Sunday’s Indy Lights race (Race 2 from the weekend) on Monday, April 23.**

Follow@KyleMLavigne

 

 