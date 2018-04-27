F1: Valtteri Bottas fastest in first practice for Azerbaijan GP, Verstappen crashes again

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes was fastest in the first practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.
Bottas was 0.035 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo, who is looking to follow up on his victory in the last race in China.
Sergio Perez of Force India went third fastest on his last lap, 0.833 seconds off the pace, and Lewis Hamilton was fourth.
The Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were 10th and 15th after complaining of low rear-end grip.
Max Verstappen has been best known for collisions this season, and the Red Bull driver did it again. After going fast early on, he overcorrected a slide and spun into the barriers, ending his session.
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Daniel Ricciardo says he would relish the challenge of having Lewis Hamilton as his teammate if he joins Mercedes next year.
Ricciardo is out of contract at Red Bull at the end of the season and expressed interest in joining teams like Mercedes or Ferrari to help him challenge for the championship.
The Australian says he would “love to obviously be challenged against the best and Lewis is obviously up there.”
He adds: “I don’t want to say it’s just Lewis I’m looking for but that would be a good challenge.”
Ricciardo says he won’t accept a faster car if it means playing second fiddle to an established star.
He says “there’s always been really good clarity and fairness (at Red Bull) … and I would expect that environment everywhere.”