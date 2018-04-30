Newgarden completes windscreen test at IMS

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Following Monday’s test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden completed a handful of laps with the windscreen that INDYCAR has been developing to improve protection around a driver’s head.

This served as the second on-track test for the windscreen – Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing completed the first test at ISM Raceway in February – and the first at a big speedway.

Newgarden appeared to battle glare issues initially, as he immediately re-entered the pits after attempting to start two runs.

However, after the No.1 Hitachi Chevrolet team swapped out his helmet for one with a different visor – Newgarden had been using a mirrored visor at first – he was able to continue without any issues.

Newgarden completed several laps without incident before returning to the pits to debrief with INDYCAR officials.

“It was fascinating. It was totally different for an open-wheel car,” Newgarden detailed afterward.

“You’re not used to having a windscreen that big in front of you, but it was interesting to try it out. The most interesting thing to me was the visor changes (on his helmet). Going from a fully-smoke visor to a clear visor was better. It helped with the visibility and the clarity.”

Newgarden added that the windscreen still needs some tweaks, but it already functions quite well

“There’s small improvements to be made, especially with the clarity with the visors and the perception to see through it. It was easy to make it work, I didn’t have any major issues with it, and I think INDYCAR did a nice job.”

