Photo: IndyCar

Newgarden completes windscreen test at IMS

By Kyle LavigneApr 30, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Following Monday’s test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden completed a handful of laps with the windscreen that INDYCAR has been developing to improve protection around a driver’s head.

This served as the second on-track test for the windscreen – Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing completed the first test at ISM Raceway in February – and the first at a big speedway.

Newgarden appeared to battle glare issues initially, as he immediately re-entered the pits after attempting to start two runs.

However, after the No.1 Hitachi Chevrolet team swapped out his helmet for one with a different visor – Newgarden had been using a mirrored visor at first – he was able to continue without any issues.

Newgarden completed several laps without incident before returning to the pits to debrief with INDYCAR officials.

“It was fascinating. It was totally different for an open-wheel car,” Newgarden detailed afterward.

“You’re not used to having a windscreen that big in front of you, but it was interesting to try it out. The most interesting thing to me was the visor changes (on his helmet). Going from a fully-smoke visor to a clear visor was better. It helped with the visibility and the clarity.”

Newgarden added that the windscreen still needs some tweaks, but it already functions quite well

“There’s small improvements to be made, especially with the clarity with the visors and the perception to see through it. It was easy to make it work, I didn’t have any major issues with it, and I think INDYCAR did a nice job.”

Kanaan leads Monday testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneApr 30, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
A.J. Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan Monday’s test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on top, with a quick lap of 226.181 mph to lead the 21 drivers who took to the track.

The former Indianapolis 500 winner was also the only driver to average above 226 mph in the afternoon.

Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud was second, followed by Andretti Autosport’s Marco Andretti in third – of note: Andretti went quickest in the morning practice.

Harding Racing’s Gabby Chaves turned in an impressive lap at 225.630 mph to end the day in fourth, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon rounding out the Top 5.

Helio Castroneves, on his return to the IMS oval, was tenth quickest, while Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais was sixth on his return after last year’s horrifying crash in qualifying, in which he suffered fractures to his hip and pelvis.

Times are below. Testing continues on Tuesday for rookies and other one-off drivers in a refresher test. Participants in Tuesday’s test are Ed Carpenter Racing’s Danica Patrick, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Robert Wickens and Jay Howard, Dale Coyne Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi, A.J. Foyt Racing’s Matheus Leist, Juncos Racing’s Kyle Kaiser, and Dreyer and Reinbold Racing’s Sage Karam.

 

 

