Getty Images

New F1 rules approved to improve overtaking and closer racing

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 3:36 PM EDT
2 Comments

PARIS (AP) — Motorsport’s governing body has approved rule changes designed to increase overtaking and promote closer racing in Formula One as part of an ongoing initiative to win back fans.

From next year, F1 aerodynamics will be simplified. Cars will have a front wing with a larger span, simplified brake ducts, and a wider rear wing.

FIA said the changes approved at its World Motor Sport Council meeting on Monday followed “an intense period of research” which led to a majority electronic vote from the F1 teams.

The front wings will also have a low outwash potential. This means less air from the front wing will be generated around the outside of the tires, which in turn will less hinder the downforce and grip of the car behind trying to overtake.

The proposals also have the backing of F1 owner Liberty Media and have been ratified for 2019, the FIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The approved changes are separate to the ongoing work being undertaken in regard to defining F1 regulations for 2021 and beyond, when the current set of rules, known as the Concorde Agreement, expire.

The biggest change in 2021 will center on engines, budget caps and wealth distribution, in order to create a more level playing field. In the future, F1 wants cheaper, louder, more powerful engines – but also wants them more reliable to reduce the amount of grid penalties. The new engines, or power units, must also be accessible to any new teams – such as Aston Martin – planning to enter the series.

But F1 has been fast-tracking some changes that did not need to wait until 2021.

Recently, measures were approved for an increase in race fuel allowance in order to allow drivers to race at full power for longer, and the separation of driver weight from car weight to end the disadvantage of heavier drivers.

Under Liberty’s stewardship, teams are working more closely than before. Ross Brawn, F1’s managing director of motorsports, says the changes for 2019 reflect “a good spirit, a good way of working together for a better and more spectacular Formula One” for racing fans.

Previous seasons, with the exception of a few races in 2016 and 2017, saw precious little overtaking and this gave a huge advantage to the driver securing pole position. Many races were won from start to finish by the ultra-dominant Mercedes, although the balance started to shift somewhat last year with the resurgence of Ferrari.

This season that promise has been delivered with a thrilling start.

There have been three different race winners in four exciting races: The first two for Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel and one each for Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) and defending champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). But Vettel has been impacted by the wild driving of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the last two races, allowing Hamilton to regain the overall lead.

Sunday’s drama-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix had it all. The race through the narrow and winding, castle-walled city streets of Baku was a throwback to F1 classics and had fans – not to mention anxious team principals – on the edge of their seats.

All eyes will be on Danica Patrick for IndyCar return

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 3:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sebastien Bourdais was back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday. So was Helio Castroneves, who returned to his home away from home to re-acclimate to an Indy car.

But the show really began Tuesday when Danica Patrick’s farewell tour returned to her biggest stage. The world’s most famous female race car driver returned to IndyCar for the first time since 2011 to prepare for her final drive around Indianapolis Motor Speedway in advance of the Indianapolis 500. Her preparations will help kick off IndyCar’s beloved “Month of May” – and Patrick is sure to own the headlines.

“I imagine I’ll probably pop up into the seat fully kitted up once before I get in, just to make sure everything is good, and go over things like, `How the hell do I start this thing?”‘ Patrick said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

And by that, Patrick literally meant how she starts the car and begins her final drive.

She’s been chasing her dreams since she was a little girl in Illinois, and two decades later, she’s ready to call it a career. Her farewell began with NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500, where Patrick was collected in a crash and finished 35th.

But the “Danica Double” was always about bringing her career full circle and walking away at Indy, the place that made her a household name. Patrick led 19 laps and finished fourth as a rookie in 2005 and she was a career-best third in 2009. She’s always thrived on Indy’s main stage, and she doesn’t anticipate that changing this year.

Patrick, who spent last week at boyfriend Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay, Wisconsin, home “watching the snow melt,” was already shifting into race mode and talked confidently about her next hurdle. Yes, it’s been more than six years since she’s been in an Indy car and it has had two body modifications during her absence.

She approached Tuesday much like she did her very first Indy test in 2004.

“When I first drove an Indy car back in the day at Kentucky when no one was watching, now they are going to be watching,” she said. “I’ve got a feeling that if it’s comfortable, it could come back to me really quick. I have to remember the very first time I ever drove an Indy car, having never driven one before, it went fine. So I’ve got to trust that everything will be fine.”

Like it or not, Patrick has earned her spot on the central stage for the final month of her racing career.

With Patrick back at Indy for the May 27 race, everything she does in her GoDaddy-sponsored Chevrolet will be scrutinized. Even Monday, the first day the track opened for testing, had a buzz about Patrick’s presence and she wasn’t even on the track.

Instead, it was Bourdais back on the big oval for the first time since he broke his hip and pelvis when he wrecked qualifying his car for last year’s 500. The injury was supposed to sideline him all year, but he was back in the IndyCar Series before the end of 2017 and already has a win and a pole on his resume this season.

Castroneves, the three-time Indy 500 winner, also got his first laps around Indy in the 2018 configuration of the car. Because he was moved by Roger Penske to the IMSA sports car series this year, the Brazilian will only run this month at Indy and try to grab a record-tying fourth victory. Tony Kanaan, in an A.J. Foyt Racing car, was fastest on the first of three days of testing on Monday at 226.181 mph, and Marco Andretti wasn’t too shabby at third on the speed chart.

IndyCar closed the afternoon with a brief test session of a windscreen it is developing to protect drivers’ heads in the open cockpit cars. Defending series champion Josef Newgarden spent about 45 minutes behind the windscreen at the end of the day and seemed to struggle a bit with glare bouncing off the screen and vision.

Next comes Patrick’s return on Tuesday, which was originally scheduled for late March but was postponed because of a cold and rainy weather. She’s used to attention, she thrives under pressure, and she’s ready for the cameras when she gets back into the car.

There are 35 entries for this year’s race, which means two drivers won’t qualify for the 500. Patrick will be in a Chevrolet fielded by Ed Carpenter Racing, a team that is traditionally strong at Indy, and hasn’t thought at all about potentially missing her retirement race.

“Why would I?” she said. “I’m thinking about going to win the race.”