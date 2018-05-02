NBC Sports to air 70-plus hours of 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

** Qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s Available Live, On-Demand and Commercial-Free with “Pro Motocross Pass” on NBC Sports Gold

** Race Coverage Begins Saturday, May 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN with Presentation of the Hangtown Classic

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 2, 2018 – NBC Sports and NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product – will combine to showcase more than 70 hours of 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship programming, including all 12 races, beginning Saturday, May 19, with the Hangtown Motocross Classic from Sacramento, Calif. Race coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC and NBCSN will combine to present every Moto 2 from all 12 races of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App will live stream all television coverage. In addition, NBC Sports Gold’s “Pro Motocross Pass” will superserve the passionate Motocross fanbase with more than 50 additional hours of programming, including live, commercial-free coverage of every qualifier, Moto 1 and Moto 2 from every race, and full event replays from the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Live coverage of the opening 450 Class and 250 Class Motos from all 12 rounds of the season will also be featured on MAVTV.

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all telecasts on NBCSN. Weigandt will be joined by analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston, while Will Christien will serve as the pit reporter for all telecasts.

In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku and online at NBCSportsGold.com. Fans in the U.S. and in 13 international territories (UK, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan) can purchase “Pro Motocross Pass” for $54.99. Click here for more information.

NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP TELECAST SCHEDULE

Date Event Time Network Sat., May 19 Hangtown Classic* – 2nd Motos 8:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., May 26 Glen Helen National – 2nd Motos 6 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 2 Thunder Valley National – 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 16 High Point National – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC High Point National – 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 23 Tennessee National – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 30 Southwick National* – 2nd Motos 8 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 7 RedBud National – 2nd Motos 3:30 p.m. NBC Sun., July 8 RedBud National** – 2nd Motos 5 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 21 Spring Creek National* – 2nd Motos 12 a.m. NBCSN Sat., July 28 Washougal National* – 2nd Motos 11 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 11 Unadilla National – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC Unadilla National*– 2nd Motos 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 18 Budds Creek National – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBCSN Sun., Aug. 26 Ironman National** – 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBCSN

*Same-Day Delay

**Next-Day Delay

NBC SPORTS GOLD SCHEDULE

Date Event Time Sat., May 19 Hangtown Classic Qualifiers 1:10 p.m. Hangtown Classic Moto 1 (250) 4 p.m. Hangtown Classic Moto 1 (450) 5 p.m. Hangtown Classic Moto 2 (250) 6 p.m. Hangtown Classic Moto 2 (450) 7 p.m. Sat., May 26 Glen Helen National Qualifiers 1:10 p.m. Glen Helen National Moto 1 (250) 4 p.m. Glen Helen National Moto 1 (450) 5 p.m. Glen Helen National Moto 2 (250) 6 p.m. Glen Helen National Moto 2 (450) 7 p.m.

Sat., June 2 Thunder Valley National Qualifiers 11:40 a.m. Thunder Valley National Moto 1 (250) 2 p.m. Thunder Valley National Moto 1 (450) 3 p.m. Thunder Valley National Moto 2 (250) 4 p.m. Thunder Valley National Moto 2 (450) 5 p.m. Sat., June 16 High Point National Qualifiers 10:10 a.m. High Point National Moto 1 (450) 1 p.m. High Point National Moto 1 (250) 2 p.m. High Point National Moto 2 (450) 3 p.m. High Point National Moto 2 (250) 4 p.m. Sat., June 23 Tennessee National Qualifiers 10:10 a.m. Tennessee National Moto 1 (250) 1 p.m. Tennessee National Moto 1 (450) 2 p.m. Tennessee National Moto 2 (250) 3 p.m. Tennessee National Moto 2 (450) 4 p.m. Sat., June 30 Southwick National Qualifiers 10:10 a.m. Southwick National Moto 1 (250) 1 p.m. Southwick National Moto 1 (450) 2 p.m. Southwick National Moto 2 (250) 3 p.m. Southwick National Moto 2 (450) 4 p.m. Sat., July 7 Red Bud National Qualifiers 10:10 a.m. Red Bud National Moto 1 (450) 1 p.m. Red Bud National Moto 1 (250) 2 p.m. Red Bud National Moto 2 (450) 3:30p.m. Red Bud National Moto 2 (250) 4:30p.m. Sat., July 21 Spring Creek National Qualifiers 11:10 a.m. Spring Creek National Moto 1 (250) 2 p.m. Spring Creek National Moto 1 (450) 3 p.m. Spring Creek National Moto 2 (250) 4 p.m. Spring Creek National Moto 2 (450) 5 p.m. Sat., July 28 Washougal National Qualifiers 1:10p.m. Washougal National Moto 1 (250) 4 p.m. Washougal National Moto 1 (450) 5 p.m. Washougal National Moto 2 (250) 6 p.m. Washougal National Moto 2 (450) 7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 11 Unadilla National Qualifiers 10:10 a.m. Unadilla National Moto 1 (450) 1 p.m. Unadilla National Moto 1 (250) 2 p.m. Unadilla National Moto 2 (450) 3 p.m. Unadilla National Moto 2 (250) 4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 18 Budds Creek National Qualifiers 10:10 a.m. Budds Creek National Moto 1 (250) 1 p.m. Budds Creek National Moto 1 (450) 2 p.m. Budds Creek National Moto 2 (250) 3 p.m. Budds Creek National Moto 2 (450) 4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 25 Ironman Qualifiers 10:10 a.m. Ironman National Moto 1 (250) 1 p.m. Ironman National Moto 1 (450) 2 p.m. Ironman National Moto 2 (250) 3 p.m. Ironman National Moto 2 (450) 4 p.m.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, racing aboard the best bikes each factory offers, on the roughest, toughest tracks in the world. The 12-rounds series begins at Hangtown in May and ends at Indiana’s Ironman Raceway in August. It includes stops at the premier motocross racing facilities in America, with events in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, New York and Indiana. The pro riders race on Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is managed by MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road power sports event production. The series is televised on NBC, NBCSN and MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Sports Gold Series partners include Lucas Oil (series title sponsor), Red Bull, GoPro, WPS, Fly Racing, GEICO Motorcycle, MotoSport.com, Garmin, 100%, KTM, FMF, Deltran Battery Tender, Pirelli, Suzuki, Husqvarna, Pivot Works, Vertex, Alpinestars, KMC Wheels, MotionPro, VP Racing Fuels, Acerbis and Racer X. More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS GROUP

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Radio and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of television rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, IndyCar and many more. In 2018, NBC Sports Group will take part in presenting three of the biggest sporting events in the world: Super Bowl LII, The Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, and the FIFA World Cup on the networks of Telemundo.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS GOLD

NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product —launched in 2016 with a “Cycling Pass,” which included the 2016 Tour de France, Vuelta a España, Monument Classics such as the Paris Roubaix, and more. In addition to its “Cycling Pass,” which this season includes more than 25 races, NBC Sports Gold includes “Track and Field Pass,” offering access to more than 25 major events; “Rugby Pass,” including every Aviva Premiership Rugby match, select Women’s Rugby World Cup matches, the entire NatWest 6 Nations Championship and the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens, and Champions Cup; “Pro Motocross Pass,” featuring the entire 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season, which is available in the U.S. as well as 13 international territories; “Premier League Pass” giving fans in the U.S. exclusive access to 130 live Premier League matches plus the most robust offering of Premier League shoulder programming ever available in the U.S.; “Blazers Pass” live streaming of select Portland Trail Blazers matchups throughout the season; and an international “Notre Dame Football Season Pass,” giving fans in 13 international countries access to every home game during the 2017 season. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is powered by Playmaker Media. Click here for more information.