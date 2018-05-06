Photo courtesy Matt Brabham Racing

Matt Brabham wins Stadium SUPER Trucks race in Australia, prepares for V8 Supercars stint

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 6, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Matt Brabham both had — and did — some home cooking in the return to his native Australia this weekend.

Brabham, a third generation racer – grandson of former world champion Sir Jack Brabham and son of Geoff Brabham – continues to dominate the Speed Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks Series with the overall round win in Perth, Western Australia.

It’s the 24-year-old Brabham’s third consecutive SST round victory for the DeVilbiss Racing Team, following triumphs at Long Beach, California and Adelaide, South Australia.

The format for this weekend’s SST event was changed from its usual one, with shootouts on Saturday and Sunday determining positions on the grid for both subsequent races.

Brabham finished second and first, respectively, in the shootouts. The grid for each race was inverted from the shootout results, meaning Brabham started at the back of the pack for both races on Saturday and Sunday.

Brabham finished sixth in the first race and fourth in the second race. However, the third-place finisher in the second race, Paul Morris, was penalized post-race, moving Brabham up one spot to a third-place official finish.

“This weekend has been overall tough as we were always fighting to get to the front, but to come away with a win is awesome,” Brabham said.

Brabham leads the SST standings with 195 points, followed by Gavin Harlien (160 points), series founder Robby Gordon (149 points), Cole Potts (130) and Arie Luyendyk Jr. (117).

The next SST race weekend is June 1-3, as part of INDYCAR’s “Duel In Detroit” event.

NOTES: Brabham got behind the wheel of the Preston Hire Racing Team Holden Commodore during Friday’s Australian V8 Supercars practice session.

“It was also great to get a taste for a couple of laps in the Preston Hire Racing car, and I’m definitely hungry for more,” Brabham said.

Brabham will pair with Lee Holdsworth for the PIRTEK Enduro Cup later this year. Brabham will remain in Australia to compete in the upcoming Winton Supercars event for Preston Hire Racing.

“I’m eager to learn from Lee and the team at Preston Hire Racing and help prepare the car so we can get a good result later in the year,” Brabham added.

Jason Anderson captures first Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship

Photo courtesy Monster Energy AMA Supercross
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 6, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
Jason Anderson picked the perfect place to gamble – and win big – Saturday night.

Anderson thrilled the nearly 40,000 fans in Las Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium, winning the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship by a mere nine points.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team star — in just his fourth full season on the Supercross circuit — rode his bike to a fifth-place finish in the season’s 17th event, but it was enough to capture both his and his team’s first career Supercross titles.

Jason Anderson won the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“We’ve put our whole lives into this, been riding dirt bikes for so long, to win this championship between me and my team, it’s the most surreal moment of my life up to this point,” Anderson said on the podium. “Man, I’m so happy. I was tested this year … I’m just beyond words.”

Even though Anderson had held the lead in the 450SX point standings since the second race of the season, Saturday’s final outcome was still razor-thin, as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin finished the race in second place, and the overall season just nine points behind Anderson.

All told, Anderson, who was trained by four-time 450SX champ Ryan Dungey, earned four wins and 11 podium finishes and a top-four finish in 14 of 17 races.

He now has nearly six months off before preparing for the Monster Energy Cup in October.

Also Saturday night, Aaron Plessinger and Zach Osborne won the Western and Eastern Regional 250SX Championship, respectively.

