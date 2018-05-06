NHRA Atlanta winners: Pritchett (TF), C. Force (FC), Nobile (PS), Krawiec (PSM)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It was Ladies Day at Atlanta Dragway, as two of the four pro winners of the NHRA Southern Nationals were nitro drivers Leah Pritchett in Top Fuel and Courtney Force in Funny Car.

Force earned her second win of the season (and her first ever at Atlanta Dragway), while Pritchett earned her first win of the season.

Also emerging victorious with “Wally” winner trophies were Vincent Nobile in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Here’s how the day played out:

In Funny Car: Force built upon her No. 1 qualifying position to earn her second win of the year, defeating Matt Hagan in the final round. It was also her first career win in Atlanta.

Force roared to victory with a run of 4.046 seconds at 313.73 mph. It was the 29-year-old’s 10th career Funny Car win, making her the most victorious female Funny Car driver in NHRA history.

“We had a great race car all day long,” said Force, who takes over the points lead in the Funny Car standings. “Every single guy on my crew has done just a phenomenal job all day long.

“From getting the No. 1 qualifying spot yesterday in our final qualifying run and to go out there and have some consistent runs. It’s great to be able to get a win at the track my sister [Ashley Force-Hood] got her first win at. It’s a pretty good day and we’re excited.”

In Top Fuel: Pritchett made a pass of 3.874 seconds at 322.42 mph, defeating Blake Alexander in the final round of eliminations.

It was Pritchett’s first win since last August in Brainerd, Minnesota, her first career win at Atlanta, and her sixth career win in Top Fuel.

Pritchett becomes the first of Don Schumacher Racing’s Top Fuel drivers – herself, Tony Schumacher and Antron Brown – to notch a win this season in the first seven national events.

“We were racing one round at a time,” Prichett said. “The conditions out there were varying all weekend long and that’s why my hats and kudos go off to Todd Okuhara [crew chief] for finding what was right and wrong and adjusting to it.

“Yeah, you want to win every race, but this one was very special in a lot of ways.”

Alexander, who raced to his first career final round, started from the No. 10 position and defeated Antron Brown, defending world champion Brittany Force, and points leader Steve Torrence before the final round.

Also of note, Schumacher, who qualified for a milestone 350th consecutive race, once again failed to win at Atlanta Dragway, the only track on the NHRA circuit that he has never reached the winner’s circle. He’s now winless in 21 starts at Atlanta Dragway.

In Pro Stock: Nobile earned his second win of the season (and first win at Atlanta), driving his Chevrolet Camaro to victory (6.599 seconds at 209.72 mph) over Tanner Gray.

Nobile also takes over the lead in the Pro Stock point standings.

“I had the car to beat this weekend,” Nobile stated. “I know we didn’t qualify No. 1 but going back after each run and looking at the computer we know we could’ve been the fastest car each session. On race day we got it together and was the fastest car every session. All in all, it was a great day.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle: Krawiec, the defending NHRA PSM world champ, earned his fourth career win at Atlanta Dragway and the 45th triumph of his career.

Krawiec ran a pass of 6.922 seconds at 194.91 mph, defeating Scotty Pollacheck.

“This track has been very challenging for us this weekend,” Krawiec said. “I really had a better bike than what I showed Friday and Saturday because I was not making the proper chassis adjustments to get the bike down the track.

“We’re going to learn and continue to get better. That’s what we need to do.”

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season takes next weekend off and resumes with the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park May 18-20 in Topeka, Kansas.

********************

FINAL FINISHING ORDER:

TOP FUEL: 1. Leah Pritchett; 2. Blake Alexander; 3. Mike Salinas; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Bill Litton; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Richie Crampton; 13. Audrey Worm; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Pat Dakin; 16. Terry McMillen.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Courtney Force; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Cruz Pedregon; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Ron Capps; 9. Jonnie Lindberg; 10. John Force; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Shawn Langdon; 13. Jeff Diehl; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. J.R. Todd; 16. John Smith.

PRO STOCK: 1. Vincent Nobile; 2. Tanner Gray; 3. Drew Skillman; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Jeg Coughlin; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Deric Kramer; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. John Gaydosh Jr.; 13. Wally Stroupe; 14. Alan Prusiensky; 15. Jason Line; 16. Val Smeland.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Eddie Krawiec; 2. Scotty Pollacheck; 3. Hector Arana Jr; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. LE Tonglet; 6. Jerry Savoie; 7. Andrew Hines; 8. Hector Arana; 9. Matt Smith; 10. Melissa Surber; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Cory Reed; 13. Steve Johnson; 14. Karen Stoffer; 15. Ryan Oehler; 16. Joey Gladstone.

********************

FINAL RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: Leah Pritchett, 3.874 seconds, 322.42 mph def. Blake Alexander, Foul – Red Light.

FUNNY CAR: Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.046, 313.73 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.148, 291.13.

PRO STOCK: Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.599, 209.72 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.614, 209.52.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.922, 194.91 def. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.958, 193.18.

********************

FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Blake Alexander, 3.827, 323.97 def. Antron Brown, 4.634, 149.33; Bill Litton, 3.915, 315.56 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.925, 311.27; Brittany Force, 3.779, 321.73 def. Terry McMillen, 7.140, 93.56; Clay Millican, 3.832, 323.43 def. Audrey Worm, 4.632, 172.83; Steve Torrence, 3.802, 326.40 def. Terry Haddock, 4.153, 259.56; Leah Pritchett, 3.903, 293.73 def. Pat Dakin, 6.389, 100.55; Doug Kalitta, 3.845, 323.58 def. Richie Crampton, 4.470, 186.56; Mike Salinas, 3.787, 322.50 def. Scott Palmer, 3.792, 326.40; QUARTERFINALS — Pritchett, 3.841, 322.50 def. Litton, 11.552, 82.25; Torrence, 3.841, 322.34 def. Kalitta, 3.862, 318.17; Salinas, 4.128, 288.15 def. Millican, 4.148, 256.36; Alexander, 4.120, 238.30 def. Force, 7.130, 80.40; SEMIFINALS — Alexander, 3.972, 308.14 def. Torrence, 4.271, 254.28; Pritchett, 3.907, 312.42 def. Salinas, 4.212, 211.66; FINAL — Pritchett, 3.874, 322.42 def. Alexander, Foul – Red Light.

FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 4.005, 310.84 def. John Smith, Chevy Monte Carlo, Foul – Outer Boundary; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.547, 261.22 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.567, 246.35; Courtney Force, Camaro, 4.581, 221.05 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 5.882, 119.23; Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.169, 247.11 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 6.098, 111.29; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.397, 259.11 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.403, 238.68; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.106, 299.46 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 4.192, 253.04; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.410, 215.27 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 9.681, 79.05; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.185, 259.01 def. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.939, 167.38; QUARTERFINALS — Beckman, 4.146, 304.74 def. Tasca III, 4.181, 296.11; Hagan, 4.200, 290.26 def. Johnson Jr., 4.794, 178.99; Pedregon, 4.117, 298.34 def. Capps, 5.792, 119.76; C. Force, 4.144, 297.35 def. Wilkerson, 4.410, 257.92; SEMIFINALS — Hagan, 4.111, 309.70 def. Beckman, 4.224, 293.41; C. Force, 4.038, 313.22 def. Pedregon, 4.255, 293.54; FINAL — C. Force, 4.046, 313.73 def. Hagan, 4.148, 291.13.

PRO STOCK: ROUND ONE — Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.614, 209.23 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 12.595, 69.30; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.617, 209.56 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.615, 208.49; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.593, 208.23 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.611, 209.56; Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.586, 210.05 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 8.433, 115.36; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.620, 208.78 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.587, 209.33 def. Wally Stroupe, Camaro, 6.796, 203.80; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 7.795, 128.60 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, Broke – No Show; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.591, 209.72 def. John Gaydosh Jr, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.742, 206.57; QUARTERFINALS — Anderson, 6.632, 209.01 def. Kramer, 22.631, 34.07; Gray, 6.635, 209.07 def. Coughlin, 6.632, 208.30; Skillman, 6.625, 208.84 def. Butner, 6.632, 209.20; Nobile, 6.617, 209.36 def. McGaha, 7.151, 154.39; SEMIFINALS — Gray, 6.622, 208.52 def. Skillman, 6.613, 209.56; Nobile, 6.610, 209.14 def. Anderson, 6.631, 209.85; FINAL — Nobile, 6.599, 209.72 def. Gray, 6.614, 209.52.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: ROUND ONE — Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.936, 189.84 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.987, 190.62; Hector Arana, 6.975, 195.05 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.004, 189.26; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.904, 190.83 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.971, 191.89; Hector Arana Jr, 6.819, 195.90 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 7.089, 185.74; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.870, 194.74 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 6.935, 190.75; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.917, 191.78 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.338, 154.49; Angelle Sampey, Buell, 7.176, 179.83 def. Matt Smith, Foul – Red Light; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.933, 192.36 def. Cory Reed, Buell, 6.978, 190.32; QUARTERFINALS — Pollacheck, 6.896, 191.73 def. Arana, 6.923, 194.69; Sampey, 6.939, 193.18 def. Hines, 6.916, 193.16; Krawiec, 6.875, 194.35 def. Tonglet, 6.878, 193.96; Arana Jr, 6.865, 197.10 def. Savoie, 6.890, 193.88; SEMIFINALS — Pollacheck, 6.960, 191.16 def. Sampey, 6.978, 191.40; Krawiec, 6.871, 194.86 def. Arana Jr, 6.942, 193.88; FINAL — Krawiec, 6.922, 194.91 def. Pollacheck, 6.958, 193.18.

********************

UPDATED POINT STANDINGS:

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 581; 2. Tony Schumacher, 461; 3. Doug Kalitta, 458; 4. Clay Millican, 448; 5. Leah Pritchett, 435; 6. Antron Brown, 390; 7. Brittany Force, 375; 8. Terry McMillen, 336; 9. Richie Crampton, 280; 10. Mike Salinas, 275.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Courtney Force, 546; 2. Jack Beckman, 538; 3. Matt Hagan, 487; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., 436; 5. J.R. Todd, 428; 6. Robert Hight, 421; 7. Ron Capps, 404; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 357; 9. Shawn Langdon, 301; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 293.

PRO STOCK: 1. Vincent Nobile, 534; 2. Bo Butner, 486; 3. Greg Anderson, 463; 4. Chris McGaha, 460; 5. Drew Skillman, 444; 6. Tanner Gray, 439; 7. Erica Enders, 438; 8. Deric Kramer, 414; 9. Jason Line, 368; 10. Alex Laughlin, 349.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Eddie Krawiec, 286; 2. Andrew Hines, 261; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 246; 4. Jerry Savoie, 203; 5. Angelle Sampey, 177; 6. Hector Arana, 159; 7. LE Tonglet, 154; 8. Hector Arana Jr, 153; 9. Cory Reed, 142; 10. Steve Johnson, 121.

Follow @JerryBonkowski