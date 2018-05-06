NHRA community mourns driver Randy Alexander, killed in race crash at Atlanta Dragway

The NHRA drag racing community is mourning the death of Randy Alexander, who was killed Saturday during a crash at the Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Georgia.
According to a report by AutoWeek, Alexander, a veteran sportsman racer from Harvest, Alabama, had just crossed the finish line at 160 mph in the first round of eliminations in the sportsman class, when his 1963 Corvette abruptly veered left from the right lane and into the left lane in front of fellow competitor Bob Mandell III’s 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.
Mandell tried to avoid Alexander’s car but was unable to do so and struck it broadside on the driver’s side at an estimated 200 mph, according to other media reports.
Alexander’s car flipped and landed on a retaining wall nearly 150 feet down the track from the finish line.
The race was stopped for an hour as NHRA rescue workers had to extricate Alexander from his race car. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.
Mandell, of Culleoka, Tennessee, was not injured in the incident.
The NHRA issued this statement about the incident:
“It is with heavy hearts that we report Randy Alexander of Harvest, Alabama, passed away at a local hospital after sustaining injuries in an on-track incident at the NHRA Southern Nationals in Commerce, Ga.
“NHRA and the entire racing community extend their deepest condolences and their prayers to the participant’s family and friends. We also ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
Jason Anderson picked the perfect place to gamble – and win big – Saturday night.
Anderson thrilled the nearly 40,000 fans in Las Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium, winning the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship by a mere nine points.
The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team star — in just his fourth full season on the Supercross circuit — rode his bike to a fifth-place finish in the season’s 17th event, but it was enough to capture both his and his team’s first career Supercross titles.
“We’ve put our whole lives into this, been riding dirt bikes for so long, to win this championship between me and my team, it’s the most surreal moment of my life up to this point,” Anderson said on the podium. “Man, I’m so happy. I was tested this year … I’m just beyond words.”
Even though Anderson had held the lead in the 450SX point standings since the second race of the season, Saturday’s final outcome was still razor-thin, as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin finished the race in second place, and the overall season just nine points behind Anderson.
All told, Anderson, who was trained by four-time 450SX champ Ryan Dungey, earned four wins and 11 podium finishes and a top-four finish in 14 of 17 races.
He now has nearly six months off before preparing for the Monster Energy Cup in October.
Also Saturday night, Aaron Plessinger and Zach Osborne won the Western and Eastern Regional 250SX Championship, respectively.