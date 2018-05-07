Derivative of renowned Stutz Motor Co. to return as SPM associate sponsor for Indy 500

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (courtesy INDYCAR PR):

Race weekend: Friday, May 11 – Saturday, May 12

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course (clockwise)

Race distance: 85 laps / 207.315 miles

Entry List: INDYCAR Grand Prix (PDF)

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate (Note: An eighth set of primary tires is available to any car fielding a rookie driver.)

Twitter: @IMS @IndyCar, #INDYCARGP, #IndyCar

Event website: www.ims.com

INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com

2017 race winner: Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet)

2017 Verizon P1 Award winner: Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet),1:07.7044, 129.687 mph

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 1:07.7044, 129.687 mph, May 12, 2017 (Set in Round 3 of knockout qualifying)

ABC race broadcast: Saturday, May 12 (3:30 p.m. ET, live)

Allen Bestwick will be the play-by-play announcer for ABC’s broadcast of the INDYCAR Grand Prix alongside analysts Eddie Cheever and Scott Goodyear. Pit reporters are Rick DeBruhl, Dr. Jerry Punch and Jon Beekhuis.

Radio broadcasts: The Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network is led by chief announcer Mark Jaynes, with analyst Anders Krohn. Turn reporters are Jake Query and Nick Yeoman, with Rob Howden and Michael Young reporting from the pits.

All Verizon IndyCar Series races are broadcast live on the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network, Sirius 214, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile app. Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying is broadcast on Sirius 214, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app. Verizon IndyCar Series practices are broadcast on IndyCar.com indycarradio.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

Video Streaming: All practice sessions and qualifying for the INDYCAR Grand Prix will stream live on RaceControl.IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/indycar).

At-track schedule (all times ET):

Friday, May 11

9:15-10 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, streaming on RaceControl.IndyCar.com(Live)

12:30-1:15 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, streaming on RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)

4:30 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (three rounds of Verizon IndyCar Series knockout qualifications), streaming on RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)

Saturday, May 12 11:15-11:45 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series warmup, streaming on RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)

3:30 p.m. – ABC on air

3:43 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

3:50 p.m. – INDYCAR Grand Prix (85 laps/207.315 miles), ABC (Live)

Race Notes:

* The INDYCAR Grand Prix will be the fifth Indy car event conducted on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. Simon Pagenaud and Will Power are the only drivers to win on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Pagenaud won the inaugural race in 2014 and again in 2016, Power won the race in 2015 and 2017.

* Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Sebastian Saavedra are the only drivers to have won the pole position on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Saavedra claimed the pole in 2014, Power in 2015 and 2017 and Pagenaud in 2016.

* Three Verizon P1 Award winners have won the race from the pole: Will Power in 2015 and 2017 and Simon Pagenaud in 2016.

* Helio Castroneves will make his 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season debut at Indianapolis. He is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in every race held on the IMS road course.

* Fifteen drivers have competed in every Indy car race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – Marco Andretti, Sebastien Bourdais, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, Juan Pablo Montoya, Carlos Munoz, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato. All but Montoya and Munoz are entered this year.

* Rookies Kyle Kaiser, Jordan King, Matheus “Matt” Leist, Zach Veach and Robert Wickens will race Verizon IndyCar Series cars on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course for the first time this weekend. Kaiser, the 2017 Indy Lights champion, won at the circuit in Indy Lights last season, while Wickens won on the IMS road course in Formula BMW USA in 2006 when the circuit had a different configuration.

* Eighteen of the drivers entered in the event have competed in Indy car races on the IMS road course. Nine entered drivers have led laps: Will Power 126, Simon Pagenaud 63, Helio Castroneves 46, Ryan Hunter-Reay 18, Graham Rahal 11, James Hinchcliffe 4, Charlie Kimball 3, Sebastien Bourdais 1 and Scott Dixon 1.

* Tony Kanaan seeks to start his 287th consecutive race this weekend, which would extend his Indy car record streak that began in June 2001 at Portland. Kanaan will attempt to make his 347th Indy car start, which ranks third on the all-time list. Only Mario Andretti (407) and A.J. Foyt (369) have made more starts than Kanaan.

* Scott Dixon has made 228 consecutive starts heading into the weekend, which is the second-longest streak in Indy car racing. Andretti Autosport’s Marco Andretti has made 204 consecutive starts, which is the fourth-longest streak in Indy car racing.

* Scott Dixon, the longest-tenured driver for Chip Ganassi Racing, is fourth on the all-time Indy car victory list with 41 wins. St. Petersburg race winner Sebastien Bourdais is sixth on the all-time list with 37 wins and Will Power ranks ninth on the all-time list with 32 wins.