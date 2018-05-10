Getty Images

Fernando Alonso making most out of his season despite McLaren’s woes

Associated PressMay 10, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Fernando Alonso doesn’t hide the fact he expected more from McLaren by now.

Still, he arrives for his home race in Spain happy with what he and the team have achieved so far.

“Definitely we are not in the position we wanted or expected at the beginning of the winter,” Alonso said ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix. “At the same time, I think it has been a very positive start to the season. We are the only team completing the full four races with both cars. We did score points in every single race and we are fourth in the constructors’ championship.”

Alonso finished in the points in all four races and is sixth in the drivers’ standings, ahead even of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Alonso started with a fifth place in Australia and was seventh in each of the next three races – Bahrain, China and Azerbaijan.

But that still doesn’t quite meet the high expectations McLaren faced after it made the switch from the troubled Honda engine to Renault. There were even talks about the team being able to challenge title-contenders Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Yet the year began with McLaren not as close to the front-runners as it had hoped for, and it found itself in the middle of the pack fighting with several other teams just to be the best of the rest.

The car was not as fast as expected, especially in qualifying, and its top speeds were among the slowest on the grid.

“Still a long way to go for us, but at the same time we were here last year with zero points,” two-time world champion Alonso said. “So it has been a very good start, in a way. Let’s keep the momentum.”

Alonso’s teammate Stoffel Vandoorne is 14th in the drivers’ standings after scoring points in three of the first four races.

This weekend will mark the fifth anniversary of Alonso’s last F1 victory, which came in Barcelona with Ferrari. He said he has kept his motivation throughout the winning drought and had some of his best races in the series despite not being able to win.

” I did some better races in the last five years, even if the last victory was five years ago,” Alonso said. “I will never probably do a race as I did in Baku, and I finished seventh. It’s difficult to see from the outside but extremely proud and motivated every time you do a one-off performance.”

Alonso started 13th in Azerbaijan and dropped to the back of the pack after another car collided with him on the first lap. He barely made it back to the pits, arriving practically on two wheels, but gradually made his way back to the front to finish on the points for a fourth straight race.

Alonso is coming off a victory in the 6 Hours of Spa in the World Endurance Championship.

“Definitely felt good. It felt a long time not being on the podium and it has been a good preparation,” said Alonso, who will also compete in next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he said victory would mean more than a home triumph this weekend.

“Now that I have won a couple of times here in Spain, obviously for me it would be (more meaningful) winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, because it’s the biggest race in the world,” he said.

Alonso said his results in the endurance championship would not directly affect his decisions about his future in F1, although he did say he wasn’t happy with the predictability of F1 these days.

“The biggest thing here is how predictable everything is,” he said. “We can put on a paper now what will be the qualifying here on Saturday, what will be in Monaco, in Canada and in Silverstone, so that’s something you need to take into account for future decisions. This is sad, in a way, for Formula 1, the direction in which everything went.”

 

Helio Castroneves eagerly gearing up for IndyCar season debut

IndyCar
Associated PressMay 10, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves monitored the first four IndyCar races of the season from afar.

He learned to cope with the emotions of competing outside the series, being away from longtime friends and surrounded by his biggest fans. The itch to be out there, competing, never waned, though.

On Friday, the beloved Brazilian will get the best belated birthday gift he could: Returning to the track as he prepares to make his season debut Saturday in the IndyCar Grand Prix.

“It’s really hard when you drove for 20 years and all of a sudden you’re doing something else,” Castroneves said Thursday as he celebrated his 43rd birthday. “It doesn’t connect. But I’m super happy have the opportunity I do have.”

Sure, he knew this day would come.

But the wait has been the hardest part for one of the world’s steadiest open-wheel drivers.

After making 344 starts, winning 30 races, collecting 141 top-five and 226 top-10 finishes and placing fifth or higher in IndyCar points 13 times in 16 full-time seasons, Castroneves’ career turned in a new direction.

He switched to Roger Penske’s new sports car program after last season and now anchors one of the team’s Acura entries along with defending series champion Ricky Taylor and is happily running full-time on the IMSA circuit.

“It’s great to be back, awesome,” Castroneves said during last week’s testing. “It’s like you’re playing with your old toy that (you) miss so bad.”

Castroneves’ comeback couldn’t begin at a better venue, either.

Only three drivers – A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears – have more Indianapolis 500 wins than Castroneves, who also has three runner-up finishes and three additional top-fives in 17 starts on the 2.5-mile oval.

For now, though, Castroneves must remain focused on tinkering with this year’s new aero kit on the track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Practice begins Friday morning with qualifying set for later in the day. There will be another practice round Saturday morning prior to the race.

Weather conditions could create another wrinkle. Saturday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 93 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

“It should be a bit different than the last two years. It should be a bit warmer, as well, so that should change how the race is going to go,” defending winner and Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud said. “I think the drafting is pretty good here. It’s been strong on the straightaway, so you can certainly get sucked up really well, you can follow closer and not get as affected as before. So there’s more opportunities (to pass) for sure.”

Fortunately for Castroneves, he’s in the best situation of any part-time driver.

He’s been with Penske’s team 19 seasons, has a crew he’s worked with previously, three teammates he worked with last year and just happens to be driving for a team that has won three of the last four series championships and each of the four other Grand Prix’s at Indy.

The question, of course, is how long will it take Castroneves to get up to speed?

Penske’s ballyhooed return to IMSA started slowly. Then last weekend, Castroneves and Taylor drove to their first victory in a race at Mid-Ohio.

Castroneves also won the pole – nipping fellow Penske driver Dane Cameron for a 1-2 Penske start to the race – and he and Taylor combined to lead a race-high 87 laps. The other 38 laps were led by Penske teammates Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, who finished second.

It was Team Penske’s first IMSA win in nearly 10 years, and Castroneves’ first win on the circuit since taking the LMP2 class win in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on Oct. 4, 2008.

That gives Castroneves momentum heading into the weekend – and renewed hope of becoming the first top-series level driver to win on both of Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s courses.

“I do think about that and I have been thinking about that since this race started,” Castroneves said. “I’m ready to go here.”