IndyCar

Simon Pagenaud’s Indy gameplan: Win Saturday’s GP and Indy 500

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 10, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a sense, Simon Pagenaud is the IndyCar version of Tony Stewart at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Stewart, who grew up in nearby Columbus, Indiana, would make a pilgrimage with his father every year to watch the Indianapolis 500 in-person.

Then, when he became a race car driver, Stewart always dreamed of winning the 500. He ultimately went on to make five starts in the Indy 500, with a best finish of fifth in 1997.

But the now-retired racer somewhat earned a semblance of fulfilling his dream to win at IMS by capturing NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 twice there.

It’s kind of the same with Pagenaud. The French driver has competed in the 500 six times, with a career-best finish of eighth in 2013 (he was 14th in last year’s race).

But like Stewart, Pagenaud has two “other” wins at IMS: in the upstart warm-up race to the 500, the INDYCAR Grand Prix, which takes place for the fifth straight year Saturday.

Simon Pagenaud, driver of the #77 Schmidt Peterson Hamilton Motorsports Dallara Honda celebrates winning the first-ever Grand Prix of Indianapolis in 2014. (Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Pagenaud has won the GP in 2014 and 2016. If everything goes right, he says, he’ll win for a third time Saturday – and then go on to finally capture the 500 in its 102nd running on May 27.

“My goal this year is to win both the Grand Prix and the Indy 500,” Pagenaud told MotorSportsTalk. “What a month of May that would be, right? That would be the greatest month of May ever for me. In fact, it would be the greatest month ever in my career for me.”

A third win in the Grand Prix Saturday would be a great early birthday present for Pagenaud, who turns 34 on May 18 (ironically, Stewart, turns 47 two days later on May 20).

“There’s just been something about the Grand Prix at IMS that has suited my driving style and ability,” said Pagenaud, whose Team Penske teammate, Will Power, has won the other two IndyCar GPs in 2015 and last year. “It’s a unique road course alone and in itself, along with part of the Speedway.

“You basically get the best of both worlds of racing in the Grand Prix, most of it being on a road course but also on the Speedway.

“It’s very European-style racing, pretty flat track with very technical corner and medium-speed corners in Turn 4. It’s very similar to actually the track I grew up on in France, so I think that’s probably why I like this kind of technique, corners technique.”

Even if he wasn’t racing at IMS, Pagenaud could definitely still use a win Saturday nonetheless. The 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series champion’s best finish in the first four races of the 2018 season has been ninth at Barber Motorsports Park on April 23.

“It’s unfortunate we haven’t had a good start of the season,” Pagenaud said Thursday. “Performance is there anyways, it’s just we’ve got to turn things around a little bit.

“I don’t want to go into details about what happened at every race, it’s just what it is. It’s racing. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

“But certainly here has always been a good place for us, so we’ve got also some evolution coming that I should be more comfortable with, and I’m really hopeful that it would be the weekend where we can start showing our strength.”

Last week’s three-day test at IMS helped set a baseline for Pagenaud to build upon in Saturday’s race.

“The test was really good,” the Team Penske driver said. “We really found some things that I enjoyed with this car.

“We’re going to test some more things to make me feel it even better (Friday), so practice one is going to be important for the weekend.

“From there, it’s obviously a pretty quick weekend, a two-day weekend, so we try to put all we can into qualifying, and then from there it’s usually a race where you want to qualify well.”

After Saturday’s race, Pagenaud’s focus for the following two weeks will shift solely to the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

“The Indy 500 is the biggest and most popular race in the world,” Pagenaud told MotorSportsTalk. “If you win it, you take your own career to a whole other level.

“If you win, you’ll always be known from that point on as an Indy 500 champion. That’s one of the biggest honors in all forms of motorsport. It’s something I’ve dreamed about my whole life. I’m ready to make that dream come true.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Helio Castroneves eagerly gearing up for IndyCar season debut

IndyCar
Associated PressMay 10, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves monitored the first four IndyCar races of the season from afar.

He learned to cope with the emotions of competing outside the series, being away from longtime friends and surrounded by his biggest fans. The itch to be out there, competing, never waned, though.

On Friday, the beloved Brazilian will get the best belated birthday gift he could: Returning to the track as he prepares to make his season debut Saturday in the IndyCar Grand Prix.

“It’s really hard when you drove for 20 years and all of a sudden you’re doing something else,” Castroneves said Thursday as he celebrated his 43rd birthday. “It doesn’t connect. But I’m super happy have the opportunity I do have.”

Sure, he knew this day would come.

But the wait has been the hardest part for one of the world’s steadiest open-wheel drivers.

After making 344 starts, winning 30 races, collecting 141 top-five and 226 top-10 finishes and placing fifth or higher in IndyCar points 13 times in 16 full-time seasons, Castroneves’ career turned in a new direction.

He switched to Roger Penske’s new sports car program after last season and now anchors one of the team’s Acura entries along with defending series champion Ricky Taylor and is happily running full-time on the IMSA circuit.

“It’s great to be back, awesome,” Castroneves said during last week’s testing. “It’s like you’re playing with your old toy that (you) miss so bad.”

Castroneves’ comeback couldn’t begin at a better venue, either.

Only three drivers – A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears – have more Indianapolis 500 wins than Castroneves, who also has three runner-up finishes and three additional top-fives in 17 starts on the 2.5-mile oval.

For now, though, Castroneves must remain focused on tinkering with this year’s new aero kit on the track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Practice begins Friday morning with qualifying set for later in the day. There will be another practice round Saturday morning prior to the race.

Weather conditions could create another wrinkle. Saturday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 93 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

“It should be a bit different than the last two years. It should be a bit warmer, as well, so that should change how the race is going to go,” defending winner and Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud said. “I think the drafting is pretty good here. It’s been strong on the straightaway, so you can certainly get sucked up really well, you can follow closer and not get as affected as before. So there’s more opportunities (to pass) for sure.”

Fortunately for Castroneves, he’s in the best situation of any part-time driver.

He’s been with Penske’s team 19 seasons, has a crew he’s worked with previously, three teammates he worked with last year and just happens to be driving for a team that has won three of the last four series championships and each of the four other Grand Prix’s at Indy.

The question, of course, is how long will it take Castroneves to get up to speed?

Penske’s ballyhooed return to IMSA started slowly. Then last weekend, Castroneves and Taylor drove to their first victory in a race at Mid-Ohio.

Castroneves also won the pole – nipping fellow Penske driver Dane Cameron for a 1-2 Penske start to the race – and he and Taylor combined to lead a race-high 87 laps. The other 38 laps were led by Penske teammates Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, who finished second.

It was Team Penske’s first IMSA win in nearly 10 years, and Castroneves’ first win on the circuit since taking the LMP2 class win in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on Oct. 4, 2008.

That gives Castroneves momentum heading into the weekend – and renewed hope of becoming the first top-series level driver to win on both of Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s courses.

“I do think about that and I have been thinking about that since this race started,” Castroneves said. “I’m ready to go here.”