Dixon tops warm-up for the INDYCAR Grand Prix

By Kyle LavigneMay 12, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon led the way in the final warm-up before the INDYCAR Grand Prix.

Dixon’s best lap of 1:10.81 was two hundredths of a second quicker than Team Penske’s Will Power, with the polesitter ending up second in the warm-up session.

Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay, who led the session early on, ended up third, followed by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Jordan King, and Carlin’s Max Chilton.

The session saw two red flags in the 30 minutes of running. Marco Andretti suffered a mechanical problem on his No. 98 U.S. Concrete Honda, and elected to shut the car off and pull off course.

Later, a flock of geese invaded the track during the session, forcing a second red flag to relocate them away from the track. A similar situation occurred in testing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week, when geese ventured on track as Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Robert Wickens was attempting to complete his Rookie Orientation Program.

Results are below. The INDYCAR Grand Prix rolls off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

 

 

Team Penske reaches 200th career IndyCar win (graphic)

Team Penske
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 12, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
Team Penske reached one of the most significant milestones in its 52-year existence Saturday afternoon — it’s 200th IndyCar win — when Will Power won the INDYCAR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It was also Power’s 30th career IndyCar win. It was also Team Penske’s 19th win at IMS.

Check out the following graphic from Team Penske which tells the story of the organization from its first-ever win to its most recent win — with the potential of adding yet another win to its record 16 Indianapolis 500 victories on May 27th, the 102nd running of the Indy 500.