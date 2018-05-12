Photo: Getty Images

F1: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes lock out Spanish GP front row

By Kyle LavigneMay 12, 2018, 10:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mercedes AMG Petronas ended a run of three straight poles from Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari in qualifying for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, and they did so in dominant fashion.

Lewis Hamilton scored his second pole of the season with a Q3 lap of 1:16.173, also good enough for an official track record. Teammate Valtteri Bottas was only four hundredths of a second behind and will flank Hamilton on the front row.

Ferrari teammates Vettel and Raikkonen take up third and fourth on the grid in Row 2, with the Red Bull Racing teammates of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in Row 3.

Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen enjoyed a solid qualifying session to end up seventh on the grid, with McLaren F1 Team’s Fernando Alonso enjoying a similarly strong effort to qualify eighth.

Renault Sport F1 Team’s Carlos Sainz Jr. will start ninth, while Haas’ Romain Grosjean will start 10th.

Of note, Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley did not take part in qualifying after a big accident in FP3. Though Hartley was not hurt, his STR13 suffered too much damage to be repaired in time for qualifying. He will start 20th.

Results are below. Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix rolls off at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

Team Penske reaches 200th career IndyCar win (graphic)

Team Penske
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 12, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Team Penske reached one of the most significant milestones in its 52-year existence Saturday afternoon — it’s 200th IndyCar win — when Will Power won the INDYCAR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It was also Power’s 30th career IndyCar win. It was also Team Penske’s 19th win at IMS.

Check out the following graphic from Team Penske which tells the story of the organization from its first-ever win to its most recent win — with the potential of adding yet another win to its record 16 Indianapolis 500 victories on May 27th, the 102nd running of the Indy 500.