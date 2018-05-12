F1: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes lock out Spanish GP front row

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mercedes AMG Petronas ended a run of three straight poles from Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari in qualifying for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, and they did so in dominant fashion.

Lewis Hamilton scored his second pole of the season with a Q3 lap of 1:16.173, also good enough for an official track record. Teammate Valtteri Bottas was only four hundredths of a second behind and will flank Hamilton on the front row.

Ferrari teammates Vettel and Raikkonen take up third and fourth on the grid in Row 2, with the Red Bull Racing teammates of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in Row 3.

Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen enjoyed a solid qualifying session to end up seventh on the grid, with McLaren F1 Team’s Fernando Alonso enjoying a similarly strong effort to qualify eighth.

Renault Sport F1 Team’s Carlos Sainz Jr. will start ninth, while Haas’ Romain Grosjean will start 10th.

Of note, Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley did not take part in qualifying after a big accident in FP3. Though Hartley was not hurt, his STR13 suffered too much damage to be repaired in time for qualifying. He will start 20th.

Results are below. Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix rolls off at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The championship leader takes his second pole of 2018 💪 Will he be able to extend his lead in the standings tomorrow? 🤔#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/9Ee9Na6oHY — Formula 1 (@F1) May 12, 2018

