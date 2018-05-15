Rafael Nadal to get 24 Hours of Le Mans underway

LE MANS, France (AP) — Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal will get the 24 Hours of Le Mans classic endurance race underway.
Organizers of the race say the 16-time Grand Slam champion will be sending cars out on June 16.
Nadal follows Formula One boss Chase Carey, who last year waved the starting flag. Actors Alain Delon and Brad Pitt are among others to have held the role at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
Fernando Alonso, a two-time F1 champion who was the race starter in 2014, is among the drivers competing this year.
MONACO (AP) — Former Formula One driver Felipe Massa will race in Formula E after signing a three-year deal with Venturi on Tuesday.
The Monaco-based team, which is co-owned by actor Leonardo Di Caprio, says the Brazilian driver will begin testing by the end of this month before he competes in the next season’s all-electric series, which starts later this year.
Massa says “the team is in a phase of growth and development. I’ll do everything I can to contribute to the project and hopefully I’ll be among the front runners.”
The 37-year-old Massa retired from Formula One in 2017 after his final season with Williams. He previously raced for Ferrari and Sauber. He came close to winning the world title in 2008.