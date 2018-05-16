Photo: IndyCar

Karam, Hildebrand keen to impress with Dreyer and Reinbold Indy 500 effort

By Kyle LavigneMay 16, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
If you’re looking for a darkhorse for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing just might be the pick for you.

Typically one of the best one-off entries, the DRR squad has brought fast cars each year since 2014, their first of the recent string of one-off entries.

Sage Karam finished ninth that year, coming from 31st to do so. The following year, Townsend Bell finished 14th, but Karam’s return to the team in 2016 produced an effort that went from 23rd on the grid to run inside the Top 6 before the halfway point. However, a crash on Lap 93 put paid to an effort that may have contended for a win.

And last year, again with Karam piloting their No. 24 machine, they were quick in practice, but a battery failure on Lap 125 ended the day prematurely.

Karam is back in the No. 24 Chevrolet, with backing from WIX Filters, in 2017, but this time not as a “lone wolf.” He will have a teammate for the first time since his 2015 effort with Chip Ganassi Racing, as JR Hildebrand joins the team in the No. 66 Salesforce Chevrolet.

Both Karam and Hildebrand will be highly motivated after recent pitfalls in their driving careers. Karam’s Verizon IndyCar Series career has been start/stop since he won the 2013 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship.

He ran only one race in 2014, 12 in 2015, and one apiece in 2016 and 2017. And his exploits in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, where he competed last year in a full-season effort with 3GT Racing, did not continue into 2018, meaning the Indy 500 is his only scheduled race at this point.

Karam looked strong on Day 1 of practice, coming at seventh on the speed charts.

“Car wasn’t too bad. It has a really good balance when I ran by myself. So, we started with that and then tried to trim out and gain more speed by myself. Once I felt comfortable there, I ran with traffic,” he explained. “This was the first time I ran in traffic with the new car and it’s interesting. It looks like everyone is dealing with the same issue, which is the lack of front grip. These new cars, when you don’t have clean air, you lose a lot of front grip. That’s the battle for everyone right now is to find front grip. Overall, first day back and P6. We’re in the ballpark. Speeds or times don’t mean anything yet, but it’s good to see us high on the pylon, it is a good feeling. But, it’s early so hopefully, we keep it up and we’ll see what happens.”

Hildebrand, too, is not set to run any more races beyond the Indy 500. The 30-year-old from California departed Ed Carpenter Racing after a disappointing 2017 season saw him finish 15th in the standings, despite scoring ECR’s only podium finishes (third at ISM Raceway, and second at Iowa Speedway).

JR Hildebrand. Photo: IndyCar

Like Karam, Hildebrand will be motivated to prove he is worthy of another full-time effort.

Hildebrand was 26th overall, but had the third fastest non-tow lap.

“I felt good today with the car. We got up to speed quickly,” Hildebrand of the Day 1 effort. “There are a lot of familiar faces for me here at Dreyer and Reinbold. I made my Verizon IndyCar Series debut with DRR back in 2010. We have a lot of the same guys I have worked with the last few years, too, at ECR (Ed Carpenter Racing). I felt good with how the car rolled out of the gates and it went from there.”

Trio of Indy 500 sophomores look to build off 2017 rookie efforts

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneMay 16, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
The rookie battle at last year’s Indianapolis 500 was one for the ages, with Ed Jones, Zach Veach, Jack Harvey, and a certain two-time Formula 1 world champion named Fernando Alonso all embarking on their first Indy 500 efforts last year.

In the end, it was Alonso who took Rookie of the Year honors. But, as he returns to the Monaco Grand Prix this year – an event he skipped to run last year’s Indy 500 – it leaves Jones, Veach, and Harvey as the returning sophomores looking to build on their efforts from last year.

While Alonso was ROTY, Jones was actually the highest finishing rookie, coming home third behind Helio Castroneves and race winner Takuma Sato. And, a number of circles felt that Jones was more deserving of “Top Rookie” honors.

Indeed, it’s hard to argue against it. Thrust into the role of “lead driver” in the wake of Sebastien Bourdais’ qualifying accident and subsequent injuries, Jones turned in a performance nothing short of outstanding.

He qualified a very solid 11th, and drove an even stronger race to finish third, even overcoming a hole in the nose of the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda to do so.

He returns in 2018 with higher expectations as a part of the powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing team. He has shown flashes of the potential he showed last year – finishes of eighth in St. Petersburg and third at Long Beach are highlights, and he was running a strong second at ISM Raceway before a late crash – but three finishes of 20th or worse (20th, 22nd, and 22nd) leave him 14th in the standings.

But, a strong “500” effort will do wonders for negating those struggles.

“So far, so good here over our first few runs today,” said Jones, who was 18th at the end of Day 1 of practice. “Of course, qualifying is important, but you need to have a really good race car for the following week. This car drafts up very well to the other cars, maybe even better than the car we had last year. Over the next few days, we’ll work on how that plays out with the NTT DATA car, and have things ready to go when it’s time for the race.”

Elsewhere, Veach and Harvey will look to improve on 2017 efforts that were about learning. For Veach, he qualified 32nd in a third effort for A.J. Foyt Racing, but dropped out after 155 laps due to a mechanical failure.

His early races with Andretti Autosport have shown promise – he finished fourth at Long Beach and was running in the Top 6 early on at Barber Motorsports Park before losing the ability to make adjustments inside the car, and he ultimately faded to 13th.

Zach Veach looks to . Photo: IndyCar

A strong “500” effort will be a boon for Veach moving forward in his debut IndyCar season.

“I think for our first day, we couldn’t have asked for more,” said Veach, who was 10th fastest on Day 1. “The car is in a pretty good window, so now it’s just tweaking the balance for each individual driver on the team. It’s a high contrast between my first Indy 500 (2017) and starting my second already. I’m just excited to see what we can do the rest of the week with Andretti Autosport. So far things have been great, and I think they’ll keep progressing that way.”

Harvey, too, will look for a better go-round in his second “500” attempt. Last year, in a joint effort with Andretti Autosport and Meyer Shank Racing (they called Michael Shank Racing), Harvey qualified 27th, but crashed out on Lap 65 trying to avoid a similarly crashing Conor Daly.

Jack Harvey. Photo: IndyCar

Harvey and the Meyer Shank squad, now in a joint effort with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – with whom Harvey contested the final two races of 2017 – have run two races together in 2018 – at St. Petersburg and Long Beach. While they crashed after suffering a cut tire in St. Pete, the Long Beach event was a solid rebound, as they finished 12th.

The “500” presents them with a chance to break into the Top 10, and when combined with a partnership with an SPM squad that has been strong at the Indy 500 in the past, the tools are there for a nice effort from this bunch.

Day 1 of practice saw Harvey 28th on the board, though he completed the most laps – 107 –  of anyone.

