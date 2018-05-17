IndyCar adds eye-tracking I-PAS system to concussion test

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) IndyCar has added an eye-tracking computer test as a requirement to its concussion evaluation protocol.

The I-PAS system was brought to the series attention after a 2016 misdiagnosis on driver Will Power. He had hit the wall during a practice session for the season-opening race and as the weekend progressed, Power displayed concussion-like symptoms.

Power was not cleared to race.

He was then sent to Dr. Steve Olvey, IndyCar’s former medical director, at the University of Miami’s concussion program. Olvey used the I-PAS test on Power and determined the driver actually had an inner ear infection.

IndyCar tested I-PAS in 2017 on drivers who had been in accidents that led to concussion-like symptoms. The test is now required in the drivers’ preseason physical.

I-PAS was created by Pittsburgh-based Neuro Kinetics, Inc., and is commonly referred to as the “goggles test.” It’s a portable system and resembles a virtual reality headset. It is at all IndyCar events.

The test integrates clinical eye tracking with a digital display, and medical professionals run a series of 14 tests to determine if a driver has a concussion.