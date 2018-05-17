IndyCar

IndyCar adds eye-tracking I-PAS system to concussion test

Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) IndyCar has added an eye-tracking computer test as a requirement to its concussion evaluation protocol.

The I-PAS system was brought to the series attention after a 2016 misdiagnosis on driver Will Power. He had hit the wall during a practice session for the season-opening race and as the weekend progressed, Power displayed concussion-like symptoms.

Power was not cleared to race.

He was then sent to Dr. Steve Olvey, IndyCar’s former medical director, at the University of Miami’s concussion program. Olvey used the I-PAS test on Power and determined the driver actually had an inner ear infection.

IndyCar tested I-PAS in 2017 on drivers who had been in accidents that led to concussion-like symptoms. The test is now required in the drivers’ preseason physical.

I-PAS was created by Pittsburgh-based Neuro Kinetics, Inc., and is commonly referred to as the “goggles test.” It’s a portable system and resembles a virtual reality headset. It is at all IndyCar events.

The test integrates clinical eye tracking with a digital display, and medical professionals run a series of 14 tests to determine if a driver has a concussion.

Pace car for a Pacer: NBA’s Victor Oladipo to start Indy 500

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will drive the pace car in this year’s Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials announced Thursday.

He will lead the 33-car field to the starting line in a 2019 Corvette ZR1 on May 27. The car can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.85 seconds and reach a top track speed of 212 mph.

Oladipo was a fan favorite at Indiana University before he gave up his final year of eligibility to enter the draft.

He was acquired in last summer’s trade for Paul George and blossomed into an All-Star in his first season with the Pacers.

He averaged 23.1 points last season and is considered the front-runner for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.