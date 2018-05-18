Photo of Steve Torrence courtesy NHRA

NHRA: Torrence, C. Force, Enders early No. 1 qualifiers at Topeka

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 18, 2018, 11:14 PM EDT
NHRA Media Release

TOPEKA, Kan. – The 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season continued Friday as Courtney Force powered to the Funny Car qualifying lead at the 30th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) are also provisional qualifying leaders in their respective categories at the eighth of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

In Funny Car: Force is atop the category with a run of 3.911-seconds at 321.73 mph in her Advance Auto Parts Chevy Camaro SS recorded during her second qualifying pass of the day. The current Funny Car points leader is chasing the top position in Topeka as she aims for her fifth No. 1 qualifier of the 2018 campaign and third consecutive.

“We had a decent run in the first qualifying round but I knew we had more with this crew tuning my car and we were able to get that top spot back,” Force said. “It’s definitely a big deal to be running consistently, but there are still plenty of runs tomorrow where we will have to hold onto that number one position.”

Jonnie Lindberg is currently qualified second after a 3.962 at 316.23 run in his Head Racing Ford Mustang Funny Car, while Cruz Pedregon slotted into third.

In Top Fuel: Torrence is the current No. 1 qualifier with a run of 3.770 at 325.92 in his Capco Contractors dragster during the final qualifying pass of the day and his father Billy qualified second after his 3.796 at 320.97 run in his dragster.

“To go up there and put the Capco cars on top at the end of the day was really as good of a finish to a Friday as I could have imagined,” Torrence said. “Any day you can put your whole team in the top of the qualifying board makes you really proud and it’s just a great way to cap off the day.”

In Pro Stock: Enders currently holds the top spot after driving to a 6.625 at 207.59 pass in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro during the second round of qualifying. The two-time world champion is chasing the first No. 1 qualifying position of the season and first since 2015.

“The more time I have with this car the more comfortable I get, and I’m really just thrilled to have a car that is competitive that you are able to drive to the winner’s circle on Sunday,” Enders said. “I can hear the confidence back in my crew chief’s voice which gives me a ton of confidence every time I hit the track.”

Vincent Nobile sits at second with a run of 6.629 at 208.01 in his Mountain View Tire Chevy Camaro, as defending event winner Tanner Gray rounds out the top three.

Qualifying continues at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 3.770 seconds, 325.92 mph; 2. Billy Torrence, 3.796, 320.97; 3. Doug Kalitta, 3.798, 321.81; 4. Terry McMillen, 3.809, 320.89; 5. Tony Schumacher, 3.836, 324.51; 6. Antron Brown, 3.840, 319.45; 7. Leah Pritchett, 3.840, 286.07; 8. Brittany Force, 3.852, 277.03; 9. Scott Palmer, 3.855, 321.50; 10. Richie Crampton, 3.875, 318.32; 11. Bill Litton, 3.915, 305.08; 12. Mike Salinas, 3.929, 260.56; 13. Kebin Kinsley, 4.019, 271.52; 14. Terry Haddock, 4.098, 256.94; 15. Terry Totten, 4.227, 246.35; 16. Clay Millican, 4.470, 176.03. Not Qualified: 17. Audrey Worm, 4.983, 147.09.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.911, 321.73; 2. Jonnie Lindberg, Ford Mustang, 3.962, 316.23; 3. Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 3.983, 314.68; 4. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.996, 320.89; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.008, 313.00; 6. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.028, 315.78; 7. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.048, 311.56; 8. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.052, 314.31; 9. John Force, Camaro, 4.053, 314.97; 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.058, 313.80; 11. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.086, 304.53; 12. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Stratus, 4.088, 309.70; 13. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.095, 305.70; 14. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.163, 259.96; 15. Richard Townsend, Camry, 4.247, 248.16; 16. Todd Simpson, Charger, 4.617, 196.47. Not Qualified: 17. Jim Campbell, 4.659, 191.32; 18. Shane Westerfield, 5.357, 140.58.

PRO STOCK: 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.625, 207.59; 2. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.629, 208.01; 3. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.640, 207.30; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.641, 206.42; 5. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.642, 207.30; 6. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.645, 207.88; 7. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.649, 207.37; 8. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.653, 207.85; 9. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.656, 206.39; 10. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.663, 206.26; 11. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.671, 206.54; 12. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.671, 206.54; 13. Richard Freeman, Camaro, 6.714, 205.98; 14. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.717, 205.16; 15. Mark Hogan, Pontiac GXP, 7.033, 172.17; 16. Will Hatcher, Dart, 9.684, 97.85.

What’s in a number: Six past winners go for another win in this year’s Indy 500

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 18, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
It goes without saying that much of the Indianapolis 500 is predicated upon numbers.

There’s the fastest speed, the quickest time, how many hundreds of thousands of fans are in the stands and so much more.

As qualifying for the 102nd Running of the Indy 500 takes place this weekend, there’s one other key number for fans to keep in mind: the number “six.”

As in the number of past Indy 500 winners likely to be part of the 33-driver field for the May 27th Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

Consider this: nearly one-fifth of the lineup for next Sunday’s big race has previously reached victory lane, drank the celebratory bottle of milk, wore the horseshoe of flowers around their neck and became members of arguably the most exclusive club in motorsports: Indy 500 winners.

And some more than once – as many as three times, in the case of Helio Castroneves, who makes his ninth consecutive try to tie A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears for the most career Indy 500 wins (four).

Each of the other five former 500 winners in this year’s race have won it only once.

However, here’s another key number to keep in mind: 8, the number of combined wins by the six drivers in the last 17 editions of the 500, nearly a 50 percent showing.

And if you add the number of combined runner-up finishes between the six prior 500 winners, it’s six – meaning these six drivers have either won or finished second in 14 of the last 17 500s.

Who will potentially add to that win or runner-up total in this year’s race?

Here’s a quick breakdown of the six former 500 winners and their history in the big race:

Helio Castroneves

* Number of Indy 500 wins: 3 (2001, 2002, 2009)

* Number of total Indy 500 appearances: 17 (2001 through 2017)

* Next-best Indy 500 finish: 2nd (2003, 2014 and 2017)

Takuma Sato

* Number of Indy 500 wins: 1 (2017)

* Number of total Indy 500 appearances: 8 (2010 through 2017)

* Next-best Indy 500 finish: 13th (2013 and 2015)

Alexander Rossi

* Number of Indy 500 wins: 1 (2016)

* Number of total Indy 500 appearances: 2 (2016, 2017)

* Next-best Indy 500 finish: 7th (2017)

Ryan Hunter-Reay

* Number of Indy 500 wins: 1 (2014)

* Number of total Indy 500 appearances: 10 (2008 through 2017)

* Next-best Indy 500 finish: 3rd (2013)

Tony Kanaan

* Number of Indy 500 wins: 1 (2013)

* Number of total Indy 500 appearances: 16 (2002 through 2017)

* Next-best Indy 500 finish: 2nd (2004)

Scott Dixon

* Number of Indy 500 wins: 1 (2008)

* Number of total Indy 500 appearances: 15 (2003 through 2017)

* Next-best Indy 500 finish: 2nd (2007, 2012)

