Bad boys, bad boys: Watch Newgarden get ‘served’ by cop, Pagenaud

The ongoing “autograph battle” between Team Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud just went to a new — and we have to admit, a very impressive — level.

Pagenaud has spent the last couple of weeks scheming and strategizing, looking for a way to not only top his “bro”, but to do it in such a big fashion to also pull way ahead in who is winning the autograph battle.

Thursday, Pagenaud pulled off arguably the best stunt of all during the two-month autograph war the two have been having.

Newgarden was driving along in a rental car equipped with cameras, thinking he was making a video for fans to see as he was on his way to a speaking engagement.

But … Pagenaud had another plan.

You owe it to yourself to check out the hysterical video below — we don’t want to tell you much about it so as not to spoil it for you — especially the last part where Newgarden is … well … let’s just say he gets “served” by Pagenaud.

Check it out — and, oh yeah, as Simon says, Josef, “It’s your move, bro”: