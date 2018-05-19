Bad boys, bad boys: Watch Newgarden get ‘served’ by cop, Pagenaud

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 19, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
The ongoing “autograph battle” between Team Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud just went to a new — and we have to admit, a very impressive — level.

Pagenaud has spent the last couple of weeks scheming and strategizing, looking for a way to not only top his “bro”, but to do it in such a big fashion to also pull way ahead in who is winning the autograph battle.

Thursday, Pagenaud pulled off arguably the best stunt of all during the two-month autograph war the two have been having.

Newgarden was driving along in a rental car equipped with cameras, thinking he was making a video for fans to see as he was on his way to a speaking engagement.

But … Pagenaud had another plan.

You owe it to yourself to check out the hysterical video below — we don’t want to tell you much about it so as not to spoil it for you — especially the last part where Newgarden is … well … let’s just say he gets “served” by Pagenaud.

Check it out — and, oh yeah, as Simon says, Josef, “It’s your move, bro”:

Rain again interrupts Indy 500 qualifying at IMS

Indianapolis Motor Speedway/IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 19, 2018, 3:37 PM EDT
For the second time this afternoon, rain has interrupted qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Only 24 of the 35 cars entered have taken full qualifying passes.

Qualifying and bumping were originally scheduled to go to 5:50 p.m. ET this afternoon.

But now with rain once again inundating the racetrack — and with weather radar showing the storm will likely remain in the area until at least 4 p.m. ET (another half-hour from this writing) — it’s unclear if officials of the Verizon IndyCar Series will extend qualifying and potential bumping.

The Speedway does not have lights so about the longest qualifying could go would be maybe 8 p.m. ET.

Helio Castroneves remains the fastest driver to have taken a four-lap qualifying effort thus far with an average speed of 228.919 mph.

MotorSportsTalk will keep you up to date with any further developments as they become available. Please check back with us frequently.