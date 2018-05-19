Castroneves leads, Indy 500 qualifying resumes after rain delay

A rain shower moved in and delayed in the early afternoon for Saturday qualifying for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Ten drivers had completed qualifying runs before the weather moved in. Helio Castroneves currently leads with a four-lap average of 228.919 mph. Teammate Simon Pagenaud is second with an average of 228.304 mph, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot sits third on 228.052 mph.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and Ed Jones are the best of the Hondas, currently sitting fourth and fifth. Of note: Oriol Servia also started a qualifying attempt, but waved off after reporting that his No. 64 Scuderia Corsa with RLL Honda was suffering a mechanical problem.
However, the showers passed more quickly than expected, and qualified resumed at 2:15 p.m. ET.
For the second time this afternoon, rain has interrupted qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.
Only 24 of the 35 cars entered have taken full qualifying passes.
Qualifying and bumping were originally scheduled to go to 5:50 p.m. ET this afternoon.
But now with rain once again inundating the racetrack — and with weather radar showing the storm will likely remain in the area until at least 4 p.m. ET (another half-hour from this writing) — it’s unclear if officials of the Verizon IndyCar Series will extend qualifying and potential bumping.
The Speedway does not have lights so about the longest qualifying could go would be maybe 8 p.m. ET.
Helio Castroneves remains the fastest driver to have taken a four-lap qualifying effort thus far with an average speed of 228.919 mph.
MotorSportsTalk will keep you up to date with any further developments as they become available.