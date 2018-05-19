Castroneves leads, Indy 500 qualifying resumes after rain delay

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A rain shower moved in and delayed in the early afternoon for Saturday qualifying for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Ten drivers had completed qualifying runs before the weather moved in. Helio Castroneves currently leads with a four-lap average of 228.919 mph. Teammate Simon Pagenaud is second with an average of 228.304 mph, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot sits third on 228.052 mph.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and Ed Jones are the best of the Hondas, currently sitting fourth and fifth. Of note: Oriol Servia also started a qualifying attempt, but waved off after reporting that his No. 64 Scuderia Corsa with RLL Honda was suffering a mechanical problem.

However, the showers passed more quickly than expected, and qualified resumed at 2:15 p.m. ET.

