Castroneves leads final practice ahead of Saturday Indy 500 qualifying

By Kyle LavigneMay 19, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Only 11 cars to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a final practice on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Of the 11 who ventured out on track, Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves was the fastest with a lap of 229.505 mph – a lap that was also completed without a tow.

Teammate Will Power was second with a lap of 229.015 mph – his non-tow speed was all but identical at 229.014 mph.

The session was originally planned to be three parts with the field divided into two groups – Group 1 would go first for 30 minutes, followed by a 30-minute session for Group 2, with a 30-minute “all skate” session to finish up, with everyone allowed on track at that time.

However, overnight rains altered the schedule, and only the individual Group sessions took place.

Of note: Graham had a fastest lap of 225.293 mph, down slightly from his speed yesterday, which put him 34th on the non-tow chart.

Also, James Davison, the driver of the collaborative No. 33 Jonathan Byrd’s Chevrolet – A.J. Foyt Racing, Jonathan Byrd’s Racing, and Belardi Auto Racing are all collaborating in that effort – returned to the track after Friday’s crash in a repaired car.

Davison’s fastest lap in the session came in at 226.596 mph, but his best non-tow lap was at 224.732 mph.

Times are below. Qualifying begins at 11:00 a.m.

IndyCar to use more powerful engines in 2021

By Kyle LavigneMay 19, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
The Verizon IndyCar Series make use of a new engine formula beginning with the 2021 season.

The updated formula increases the size of the current V-6 twin-turbo engines to 2.4 liters – they’re currently 2.2 liters in displacement – with over 900 horsepower expected to be available when push-to-pass is engaged, and engines will continue with a maximum RPM range of 12,000.

The engine formula is expected to be in place from 2021 through 2026.

Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations, explained the decision for more displacement and an increase of power is in response to driver feedback.

“Our drivers have been asking for more horsepower and thanks to the hard work of Chevrolet, Honda and the INDYCAR engine group, they’re going to get it,” Frye asserted in an announcement.

Officials from both Honda and Chevrolet detailed that the engine regulations will nicely align with their marketing and performance goals.

Said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of performance vehicles and motorsports for General Motors, “The 2.4-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine formula that will be introduced for the 2021 season will continue to showcase relevant technologies that we incorporate in our production engines. The opportunity to transfer learnings in performance, reliability and efficiency between the racetrack and the showroom is very important to Chevrolet.”

Added Art St. Cyr, president of Honda Performance Development, “The new INDYCAR engine formula should be exciting for the fans and an interesting technical challenge for Honda Performance Development. While the overall architecture remains similar to the current engine, the increased displacement will bring many changes, including a notable increase in power that should please all fans of the sport. In addition, it provides our designers and engineers with an opportunity for significant development, which is a challenge we welcome at Honda.”

Testing of the new engine platform will begin in 2020.

