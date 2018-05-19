Photo: Getty Images

Formula E: Abt leads Audi 1-2 in Berlin

By Kyle LavigneMay 19, 2018, 1:56 PM EDT
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler rolled to a 1-2 on Saturday’s Berlin ePrix, with Daniel Abt dominating from the pole to take his second career victory in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

While Abt enjoyed a clean getaway to run away into the lead, teammate di Grassi had a slightly busier day, needing to pass Dragon Racing’s Jerome d’Ambrosio and Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne to run third behind NIO’s Oliver Turvey.

Di Grassi was able to leap frog Turvey during pit stops, and was only one second behind Abt following their stops to exchange cars.

But, Abt was able to pull back away, comfortably taking the win over di Grassi and take a home victory for both him and the Audi team.

Vergne finished third and extends his championship lead to 40 points over DS Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird, who finished seventh. Mahindra’s Felix Rosenqvist still sits in third after finishing 11th, but leads Abt by only one point in that battle.

Rain again interrupts Indy 500 qualifying at IMS

Indianapolis Motor Speedway/IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 19, 2018, 3:37 PM EDT
For the second time this afternoon, rain has interrupted qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Only 24 of the 35 cars entered have taken full qualifying passes.

Qualifying and bumping were originally scheduled to go to 5:50 p.m. ET this afternoon.

But now with rain once again inundating the racetrack — and with weather radar showing the storm will likely remain in the area until at least 4 p.m. ET (another half-hour from this writing) — it’s unclear if officials of the Verizon IndyCar Series will extend qualifying and potential bumping.

The Speedway does not have lights so about the longest qualifying could go would be maybe 8 p.m. ET.

Helio Castroneves remains the fastest driver to have taken a four-lap qualifying effort thus far with an average speed of 228.919 mph.

MotorSportsTalk will keep you up to date with any further developments as they become available. Please check back with us frequently.