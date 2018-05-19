Formula E: Abt leads Audi 1-2 in Berlin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler rolled to a 1-2 on Saturday’s Berlin ePrix, with Daniel Abt dominating from the pole to take his second career victory in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

While Abt enjoyed a clean getaway to run away into the lead, teammate di Grassi had a slightly busier day, needing to pass Dragon Racing’s Jerome d’Ambrosio and Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne to run third behind NIO’s Oliver Turvey.

Di Grassi was able to leap frog Turvey during pit stops, and was only one second behind Abt following their stops to exchange cars.

But, Abt was able to pull back away, comfortably taking the win over di Grassi and take a home victory for both him and the Audi team.

A 1-2 for @audiformulae in Berlin and a full house for @Daniel_Abt, pole, Visa Fastest Lap and the win! #BerlinEPrix pic.twitter.com/O3NDrdjLVR — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) May 19, 2018

Vergne finished third and extends his championship lead to 40 points over DS Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird, who finished seventh. Mahindra’s Felix Rosenqvist still sits in third after finishing 11th, but leads Abt by only one point in that battle.

Full race results can be found here.

Follow@KyleMLavigne