Hinchcliffe fails to make Indy 500; Helio fastest qualifier; Danica in Fast Nine

Team Penske dominated Saturday’s qualifying and bump day for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on May 27th, taking two of the top three spots and four of the top seven.

Helio Castroneves was fastest of the 35-driver field with an average four-lap speed of 228.919 mph.

But perhaps the biggest surprise — and disappointment — was 2016 Indy 500 pole sitter James Hinchcliffe failed to qualify for the race, along with Pippa Mann. Virtually every member of Hinchcliffe’s team and family — including the driver — broke into tears after the qualifying timer expired.

“We came here with big expectations and high hopes,” Hinchcliffe said. “It’s the rules. We’re not the first big name to go home.

“It’s devastating to everyone. We had a tire vibration. Indy is a cruel mistress sometimes, the highest of highs, the lowest of lows. We have three cars in the show, unfortunately the fourth (his) didn’t make it.

“But we win as a team and lose a team. It’s crazy to be here after where we were two years ago. But we’ll put our heads down and learn from this experience. … It’s a big blow, for sure.”

Speculation has already begun that Schmidt Peterson Motorsports may try to move Hinchcliffe into Jay Howard’s car for the race. Howard is competing in a one-off effort for Indy; he was 18th fastest during qualifying.

2013 and 2014 Indy 500 pole sitter Ed Carpenter was second-fastest (228.692 mph). Carpenter was the only driver to surpass 229 mph in a single lap (229.266 mph), coming in his first of four laps.

Carpenter looked as if he would take the day’s top average in his bid for a 15th appearance in the 500, but his fourth and final lap speed (227.913 mph) slipped slightly, dropping him from No. 1 to No. 2.

“I’m really happy with the feel of the car,” Carpenter said. “I think it’s just a testament to the team, how hard they work and what a great group we have, to have three cars so close in performance.”

Getting back to the Penske drivers, 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series champ Simon Pagenaud was third (228.304 mph), while Will Power was fourth (228.194 mph).

And 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series champ Josef Newgarden rounded out the Penske effort with a seventh-place effort of 228.049 mph.

The Fast Nine drivers that will qualify Sunday to run for the pole will be Castroneves, Carpenter, Pagenaud, Power, Sebastien Bourdais (228.090 mph), Spencer Pigot (228.052), Newgarden, Scott Dixon (227.782) and Danica Patrick (227.610).

When Carpenter made his qualifying effort, it knocked out 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan (227.508) from being part of Sunday’s Fast Nine.

We’ll have more information, including a full qualifying grid and driver quotes, shortly. Please check back soon.

