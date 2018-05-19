Here’s who we’re picking in Indy 500 qualifying. Who are YOU picking?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who is going to win the pole this weekend for the May 27th 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500?

What other two drivers will sit alongside the pole winner on the front row?

In a quick poll of several members of the NBC Sports’ motorsports team, Will Power is the unanimous pick to win the pole for the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

But who will flank Power on the front row brings about a number of different drivers as our picks.

Here’s how we see qualifying going this weekend:

Leigh Diffey: Will Power wins pole. Also on front row: Marco Andretti and James Hinchcliffe.

Townsend Bell: Will Power wins pole. Also on front row: Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden.

Jerry Bonkowski: Will Power wins pole. Also on front row: Marco Andretti and Simon Pagenaud.

Kyle Lavigne: Will Power wins pole. Also on front row: Ed Carpenter and Sebastien Bourdais.

Who are YOU picking? Leave a comment with your picks.

