IndyCar to use more powerful engines in 2021

The Verizon IndyCar Series make use of a new engine formula beginning with the 2021 season.

The updated formula increases the size of the current V-6 twin-turbo engines to 2.4 liters – they’re currently 2.2 liters in displacement – with over 900 horsepower expected to be available when push-to-pass is engaged, and engines will continue with a maximum RPM range of 12,000.

The engine formula is expected to be in place from 2021 through 2026.

Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations, explained the decision for more displacement and an increase of power is in response to driver feedback.

“Our drivers have been asking for more horsepower and thanks to the hard work of Chevrolet, Honda and the INDYCAR engine group, they’re going to get it,” Frye asserted in an announcement.

Officials from both Honda and Chevrolet detailed that the engine regulations will nicely align with their marketing and performance goals.

Said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of performance vehicles and motorsports for General Motors, “The 2.4-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine formula that will be introduced for the 2021 season will continue to showcase relevant technologies that we incorporate in our production engines. The opportunity to transfer learnings in performance, reliability and efficiency between the racetrack and the showroom is very important to Chevrolet.”

Added Art St. Cyr, president of Honda Performance Development, “The new INDYCAR engine formula should be exciting for the fans and an interesting technical challenge for Honda Performance Development. While the overall architecture remains similar to the current engine, the increased displacement will bring many changes, including a notable increase in power that should please all fans of the sport. In addition, it provides our designers and engineers with an opportunity for significant development, which is a challenge we welcome at Honda.”

Testing of the new engine platform will begin in 2020.

