UPDATED: Indy 500 qualifying back underway after 2nd rain delay

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. ET): We’re back underway with qualifying for the May 27th Indy 500 after a second rain delay.

Cars are back on the track and Robert Wickens is the first out, resuming his rain-delayed effort.

UPDATE (3:46 p.m. ET) : Track officials believe they can resume around 4:30 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: We're looking at around 4:30PM ⏰ before we can get back out on track race fans.🤞 We'll keep you posted. ⏰ 4PM ET

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the second time this afternoon, rain has interrupted qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Only 24 of the 35 cars entered have taken full qualifying passes.

Qualifying and bumping were originally scheduled to go to 5:50 p.m. ET this afternoon.

But now with rain once again inundating the racetrack — and with weather radar showing the storm will likely remain in the area until at least 4 p.m. ET — it’s unclear if officials of the Verizon IndyCar Series will extend qualifying and potential bumping.

The Speedway does not have lights so about the longest qualifying could go would be maybe 8 p.m. ET.

Helio Castroneves remains the fastest driver to have taken a four-lap qualifying effort thus far with an average speed of 228.919 mph.

MotorSportsTalk will keep you up to date with any further developments as they become available. Please check back with us frequently.