IndyCar

Sage Karam, Tony Kanaan fastest in Monday’s practice for Indy 500

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the second-to-last practice session of the week, Sage Karam paced the 33 drivers qualified for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 on Monday.

Karam had a field-best speed of 226.461 mph, followed by Tony Kanan (225.123 mph), Ryan Hunter-Reay (224.820), Charlie Kimball (224.582) and Alexander Rossi (224.507).

Sixth through 10th fastest were Will Power (224.445), Helio Castroneves (224.368), Marco Andretti (224.148) and rookie Zachary Claman Demelo (224.91) and Scott Dixon (223.966).

Power and Castroneves ran the most laps of all drivers at 120 and 118, respectively.

Two other Team Penske drivers struggled to get speed out of their cars. Defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden was 28th-fastest (221.982 mph) and Simon Pagenaud, who was the slowest (220.902 mph) of the 33 cars on-track.

Pole sitter Ed Carpenter was 14th-fastest with a best speed of 223.573 mph in a 100-lap effort.

Most drivers were in race trim or were testing things for Sunday’s Greatest Spectacle In Racing such as fuel mileage, chassis setup and more.

Rookie Matheus Leist missed most of the session with an apparent electrical problem that kept him to just 19 laps.

There was one incident of note during the 3 ½ hour session: IndyCar rookie Robert Wickens crashed coming out of Turn 2 during the first hour of practice.

Wickens appeared to skim the outside SAFER Barrier, went left and then violently turned hard back into the outside retaining wall.

MORE: Wickens wrecks during Indy 500 practice

The Honda-powered machine for the Canadian driver suffered heavy damage to the right side, particularly the right front tire and the right side of the front end.

There will be no further on-track activity for the Indy cars until Friday’s final practice to fine tune things for Sunday’s 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

We’ll have the full practice speed chart, as well as What Drivers Said, shortly. Please check back soon.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

More bad news for SPM: Rookie Robert Wickens wrecks in Indy 500 practice

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2018, 1:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Canadian rookie Robert Wickens crashed early this afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during practice for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Wickens had come out of Turn 2, skimmed the outside wall, moved slightly to the left, and suddenly veered hard to the right and into the outside retaining wall and then coasted into the infield grass.

The entire right side of his Honda was destroyed. He exited his mangled wreck under his own power and was taken to the infield care center, where he was checked and released.

“I just got some oversteer in 2, late in the corner, thought I got away with a big save, and just ran out of track and brushed the wall,” Wickens told the IMS Radio Network. “I was already on the brakes, trying to slow down and it just went violently right on the driver’s side and into the wall. It sucks for the guys. They have a lot of work ahead of them. I’m pretty disappointed.”

Wickens had turned only three laps with a top speed of 222.325 mph before wrecking.

“Looks like he got loose, don’t know if he had a low tire or what, we’ll have to look at the telemetry,” team owner Sam Schmidt told the IMS Network. “You’d rather have it happen today than on race day. … He’s been having a hell of a season. He’s the total package, for sure.”

The team now has four days to repair the damage, as the next on-track action won’t be until Friday.

It took about 15 minutes to clear the track of debris and practice has resumed back under green flag conditions.

Wickens’ teammate and best friend, James Hinchcliffe, will not be in the 500, having failed to qualify for the 33-car field, being one of two drivers that will miss the race.

While there has been significant speculation that Hinchcliffe’s team, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, may try to buy a ride into the 500 for him, Hinchcliffe said Sunday that he doesn’t anticipate being in the race.

Follow @JerryBonkowski