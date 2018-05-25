Getty Images

Brother’s memory keeps Stefan Wilson racing for a cause

Associated PressMay 25, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stefan Wilson feels the presence of his late brother everywhere he turns at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He thinks about it every day. He remembers the stories and vivid images from the countless hours they spent at this track. And it’s a good bet that Justin Wilson will be watching over his younger brother when he makes his third Indianapolis 500 start on Sunday.

The Wilsons have always been a team at Indy.

“He’ll be on my mind,” the 28-year-old English driver said Thursday. “He is every day here because it’s a place we spent a lot of time together the last seven years or so.”

Nearly three years after Justin Wilson died at age 37 from injuries sustained when debris from another car hit him in the head at Pocono Raceway, the memories remain strong and the influence Wilson had on IndyCar racing are more visible than ever.

There was the head-protecting windscreen series officials tested at Indy in April, a device they hope will prevent future injuries in open-wheel racing.

There is the message on the side pod of the No. 25 Andretti Autosport car, (hash)Driven2SaveLives. It’s a promotion for organ donation, something Justin Wilson considered near and dear to his heart, and his own donations saved several lives. Stefan Wilson is now trying to raise awareness about the 150,000 people still in need of donors who could save their lives.

The starting grid comes with an ironic twist.

After giving away his ride to two-time Formula One champ Fernando Alonso last year, Wilson came back this year and qualified 23rd – the middle of Row 8. Right next to him will be Sage Karam, who led the race in Pocono until crashing on that fateful August day in 2015. It was the debris from his car that struck Wilson’s brother, one of the tallest and most respected drivers in the series.

Make no mistake, Stefan Wilson understands it was a freak accident or what drivers like to call “just racing.”

“Three’s no blaming Sage. He was racing for the win,” Wilson said.

For a long time, the 23-year-old Karam blamed himself. He talked repeatedly with sports psychologists and it took months for him to understand that he did nothing wrong.

But even then, Karam, struggled to cope.

“It wasn’t like I woke up one day and was totally fine,” he said. “It was like a year later, and Stefan reached out to me and told me it wasn’t my fault. I think to hear that from him was one of the last healing things for me, to hear that from someone in his family. I pray for his family every day.”

Karam made 12 starts that season for Chip Ganassi Racing that season, the last coming at Pocono. Since then, he’s made only two starts – both at the 500. This year, he’s driving for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

Wilson and Karam have remained in contact and somehow find themselves facing similar predicaments after Sunday. Both are making their first and likely only starts this season and both probably need strong finishes to impress sponsors and teams to give them another chance.

For Wilson, the stakes may be even higher.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s been on my mind since coming up here. I know (after Sunday) I will be unemployed and I have no prospects for the future. I don’t know what the sponsors will do after May, and it’s on my mind that this definitely could be my last Indianapolis 500. So I’m trying to appreciate and absorb as much as possible.”

And sharing it with his brother and Karam may be the most fitting tribute of all.

“I know Justin will be on his shoulders as well,” he said. “So it’s kind of like I get to start next to both of them.”

Indy Lights: Herta wins Freedom 100 thriller

By Kyle LavigneMay 25, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
The Freedom 100 was its usual thrill-ride for the Firestone Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship, though this year proved to be a little more intense than usual. Frantic, three-wide racing was the name of game from the outset and saw five different drivers swap the lead a record 20 times, obliterating the previous record of nine.

In the end, Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta held off Andretti Autosport stablemates Pato O’Ward and Dalton Kellett to take the victory, his first on an oval, and complete a sweep of the Indy Lights events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – he also won both races on the IMS Road Course earlier this month.

An elated Herta was beside himself after scoring a victory on the 2.5-mile oval.

“It’s so cool. I didn’t really realize how cool it was until I got to kiss the bricks. Both my dad’s IndyCar wins, I held off here because I didn’t deserve it. Now I finally deserved it. Damn, that’s so cool,” he declared in the post-race press conference.”

The final lead change came at the white flag, with Herta passing Santi Urrutia in a three-wide move that also saw O’Ward go to the outside of Urrutia and take second.

From there, Herta needed to fend off a late challenge from O’Ward and Dalton Kellett, and who worked his way up to third on the final lap.

Herta just barely managed to do so, winning by half of a car-width at the end.

In describing the final pass, Herta also revealed that he had no idea they were starting the final lap when it happened.

“I didn’t even know it was the white flag until I pulled out, the guy was waving the white flag. (I passed them on the last lap and held it,” he added.

Second place finisher O’Ward described that his No. 27 Dallara IL-15 got in the aero wash of Herta’s No. 98 machine exiting the final corner, which forced O’Ward to lift, and that proved to be all the difference in the run to the checkered flag.

“I tried to position myself the best I could for the last lap. But I just got the wash coming out of turn four. My car was facing directly towards the wall. I had to lift. Dalton was behind me. I got a nice little tow from Colton. It just wasn’t enough to get him at the line. We barely missed it by a wing,” O’Ward detailed.

Kellett rounded out the podium, followed by Urrutia, Ryan Norman, Aaron Telitz, Davey Hamilton Jr., and Victor Franzoni, who finished two laps down after a pair of unscheduled pit stops for tire problems.

