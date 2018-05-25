Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveils logo for 2019 Indy 500

The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are already thinking about next year’s Indy 500.
Speedway officials on Friday unveiled the logo for the 103rd running of the 500 next year, which will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
According to a Speedway media release, “The logo for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 includes bold, dynamic features that will form the core of future logos for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”
In addition, the new logo, according to the release, “is athletic, prestigious and confident and includes a rich navy blue that contrasts with gold, the color of the iconic Wing and Wheel logo of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“A row of red bricks race upward and forward, referencing the bricks that formed the track’s surface for decades and remain present today in the famous Yard of Bricks at the start-finish line.”
The logo will serve as part of a new branding system that will feature it as part of future logo designs, as well.
“This new logo system is an exciting step forward for the identity of the Indianapolis 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The 103rd Indianapolis 500 logo, created within this system, salutes the traditions and legacy of the race while looking ahead to its bright future.”
Follow @JerryBonkowski
So much of Danica Patrick’s fame can be traced to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It’s where she became a household name 13 years ago when she became the first woman to lead the Indianapolis 500 and emerged as a transcendent athlete.
It’s where everything started. This Sunday, it’s where everything will end, too.
In her last warmup before starting the final race of her career, Patrick had a bumpy final practice Friday on Carb Day. She was eighth fastest, but her Dallara-Chevrolet was in the garage most of the session because of an electrical problem in the engine. After returning during the final 10 minutes of the session, Patrick’s No. 13 seemed to be OK.
“At the end of the day, these are things you’re actually glad for, because if this had happened Sunday, we would have been done,” she said. “I’m glad to get the issues out of the way early on. Overall, today felt good. We made some changes when I went out the second time, and I’m feeling good about starting seventh on Sunday.”
Though she has had her share of success – along with a fourth in her debut, there was a third in 2009 and six top 10s in seven starts — Patrick has learned well how to handle frustration at the 2.5-mile track, too.
Fuel mileage might have kept her from winning her debut, a pit collision ruined 2008, and an unstable setup made 2010 a wild ride.
For a review of her up-and-down history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and her legacy in racing, watch the video essay above that ran during Friday’s NASCAR America Motorsports Special on NBCSN.