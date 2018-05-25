Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveils logo for 2019 Indy 500

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are already thinking about next year’s Indy 500.

Speedway officials on Friday unveiled the logo for the 103rd running of the 500 next year, which will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

According to a Speedway media release, “The logo for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 includes bold, dynamic features that will form the core of future logos for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

In addition, the new logo, according to the release, “is athletic, prestigious and confident and includes a rich navy blue that contrasts with gold, the color of the iconic Wing and Wheel logo of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“A row of red bricks race upward and forward, referencing the bricks that formed the track’s surface for decades and remain present today in the famous Yard of Bricks at the start-finish line.”

The logo will serve as part of a new branding system that will feature it as part of future logo designs, as well.

“This new logo system is an exciting step forward for the identity of the Indianapolis 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The 103rd Indianapolis 500 logo, created within this system, salutes the traditions and legacy of the race while looking ahead to its bright future.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski