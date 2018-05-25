Indy Lights: Herta wins Freedom 100 thriller

By Kyle LavigneMay 25, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
The Freedom 100 was its usual thrill-ride for the Firestone Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship, though this year proved to be a little more intense than usual. Frantic, three-wide racing was the name of game from the outset and saw five different drivers swap the lead a record 20 times, obliterating the previous record of nine.

In the end, Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta held off Andretti Autosport stablemates Pato O’Ward and Dalton Kellett to take the victory, his first on an oval, and complete a sweep of the Indy Lights events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – he also won both races on the IMS Road Course earlier this month.

An elated Herta was beside himself after scoring a victory on the 2.5-mile oval.

“It’s so cool. I didn’t really realize how cool it was until I got to kiss the bricks. Both my dad’s IndyCar wins, I held off here because I didn’t deserve it. Now I finally deserved it. Damn, that’s so cool,” he declared in the post-race press conference.”

The final lead change came at the white flag, with Herta passing Santi Urrutia in a three-wide move that also saw O’Ward go to the outside of Urrutia and take second.

From there, Herta needed to fend off a late challenge from O’Ward and Dalton Kellett, and who worked his way up to third on the final lap.

Herta just barely managed to do so, winning by half of a car-width at the end.

In describing the final pass, Herta also revealed that he had no idea they were starting the final lap when it happened.

“I didn’t even know it was the white flag until I pulled out, the guy was waving the white flag. (I passed them on the last lap and held it,” he added.

Second place finisher O’Ward described that his No. 27 Dallara IL-15 got in the aero wash of Herta’s No. 98 machine exiting the final corner, which forced O’Ward to lift, and that proved to be all the difference in the run to the checkered flag.

“I tried to position myself the best I could for the last lap. But I just got the wash coming out of turn four. My car was facing directly towards the wall. I had to lift. Dalton was behind me. I got a nice little tow from Colton. It just wasn’t enough to get him at the line. We barely missed it by a wing,” O’Ward detailed.

Kellett rounded out the podium, followed by Urrutia, Ryan Norman, Aaron Telitz, Davey Hamilton Jr., and Victor Franzoni, who finished two laps down after a pair of unscheduled pit stops for tire problems.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganasssi featured in upcoming IndyCar movie, ‘Born Racer’

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 25, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
If you’re an IndyCar fan – particularly if you’re a fan of IndyCar’s Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing – you’ll definitely want to check out the trailer to the upcoming Universal movie, “Born Racer.”

The documentary features:

  • Dixon, a four-time IndyCar champion and 41-race IndyCar winner, who after 18 years of IndyCar racing, still has an unrelenting drive to win
  • Why drivers feel so compelled to risk their lives in order to succeed
  • Ganassi, one of the most prolific and successful owners in motorsports
  • The all-encompassing life of everyone involved in the CGR IndyCar operation, both on- and off-track

As Ganassi likes to say, “We live to race. There is nothing else.”

Also, here’s some excerpts from Friday’s post-practice press conference that included Dixon and Ganassi talking about the upcoming movie:

DIXON: “It’s definitely for me not something I’m really keen on. I guess we had some iterations before, processes that we had talked about. This one just felt like the perfect fit. The people that were involved, the concept, what we were trying to get out of it. For me, actually Emma (his wife) and I, the first time we saw it probably two weeks ago, it was just really exciting and really cool to see the detail that nobody really gets to see.

“I think going through my career, you get asked so many different questions, Why do you do this, what about your family, blah, blah, blah. This is just unprecedented, back-stage access people don’t get to see. It’s got something for everyone to, one, understand the sport of IndyCar, the sport of racing, being in a competitive environment, then also the numerous amount of people that make this happen. It’s such a team sport. A lot of people forget about that as well.

“I’m really excited for it (the movie). I think there’s lots of cool stories, lots of cool, interesting people in there that they captured really well. For me, that was the biggest thing. When I’m out on track, I don’t get to see what’s going on behind the scenes. Even for me, it was a definitely a breath of fresh air, really fun to see that process.”

CHIP GANASSI: “Start with the speed. These are fast racing cars. They’re a lot faster than NASCAR cars, quite a bit faster than a Formula 1 car. To me speed is at the essence of racing. Anybody can race bumper cars around, 50 miles an hour. You’re talking about a skill level that very few people on the planet might have.

“You get into this sport and you have this desire to win. I obviously was a driver before. When I started a team, I always wanted to have a team that drivers would want to drive for. When you have a desire to win, you try to surround yourself with like-minded people, that have that same unrelenting desire to win. It starts small with people in the team. You bring people onto the team. It sort of snowballs, this unrelenting desire to win kind of snowballs.

“Drivers come along like Scott Dixon that have that same unrelenting desire to win. It feeds upon itself. I have to tell you whether it’s the team members, whether it’s the partners in the team, the sponsors, the PR people, the guy mopping the floor to the people that answer the phone, everybody in the organization is focused on people with an unrelenting desire to win.

“I think what Matthew and the people from Universal have captured in this film is just that. That’s so rare because we oftentimes are caught up in talking about cars and fans and engines and body kits, safety of course. At the essence of why people like Scott Dixon, why people like Mike Hull, the engineers, all these guys, at the essence of all that is an unrelenting desire to win. Everything else is sort of peripheral to that, if you will.

“It’s not often you get people in from the outside like the film people or Universal for that matter, that want to capture that. It’s easy to capture the simple things like the hoopla, the fans, the food, say it’s fast, same old shots you see all the time. But these guys were different. I think they wanted to get to that essence of an unrelenting desire to win. I think they’ve captured that.”