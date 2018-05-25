Scott Dixon, Chip Ganasssi featured in upcoming IndyCar movie, ‘Born Racer’

If you’re an IndyCar fan – particularly if you’re a fan of IndyCar’s Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing – you’ll definitely want to check out the trailer to the upcoming Universal movie, “Born Racer.”

The documentary features:

Dixon, a four-time IndyCar champion and 41-race IndyCar winner, who after 18 years of IndyCar racing, still has an unrelenting drive to win

Why drivers feel so compelled to risk their lives in order to succeed

Ganassi, one of the most prolific and successful owners in motorsports

The all-encompassing life of everyone involved in the CGR IndyCar operation, both on- and off-track

As Ganassi likes to say, “We live to race. There is nothing else.”

Also, here’s some excerpts from Friday’s post-practice press conference that included Dixon and Ganassi talking about the upcoming movie:

DIXON: “It’s definitely for me not something I’m really keen on. I guess we had some iterations before, processes that we had talked about. This one just felt like the perfect fit. The people that were involved, the concept, what we were trying to get out of it. For me, actually Emma (his wife) and I, the first time we saw it probably two weeks ago, it was just really exciting and really cool to see the detail that nobody really gets to see.

“I think going through my career, you get asked so many different questions, Why do you do this, what about your family, blah, blah, blah. This is just unprecedented, back-stage access people don’t get to see. It’s got something for everyone to, one, understand the sport of IndyCar, the sport of racing, being in a competitive environment, then also the numerous amount of people that make this happen. It’s such a team sport. A lot of people forget about that as well.

“I’m really excited for it (the movie). I think there’s lots of cool stories, lots of cool, interesting people in there that they captured really well. For me, that was the biggest thing. When I’m out on track, I don’t get to see what’s going on behind the scenes. Even for me, it was a definitely a breath of fresh air, really fun to see that process.”

CHIP GANASSI: “Start with the speed. These are fast racing cars. They’re a lot faster than NASCAR cars, quite a bit faster than a Formula 1 car. To me speed is at the essence of racing. Anybody can race bumper cars around, 50 miles an hour. You’re talking about a skill level that very few people on the planet might have.

“You get into this sport and you have this desire to win. I obviously was a driver before. When I started a team, I always wanted to have a team that drivers would want to drive for. When you have a desire to win, you try to surround yourself with like-minded people, that have that same unrelenting desire to win. It starts small with people in the team. You bring people onto the team. It sort of snowballs, this unrelenting desire to win kind of snowballs.

“Drivers come along like Scott Dixon that have that same unrelenting desire to win. It feeds upon itself. I have to tell you whether it’s the team members, whether it’s the partners in the team, the sponsors, the PR people, the guy mopping the floor to the people that answer the phone, everybody in the organization is focused on people with an unrelenting desire to win.

“I think what Matthew and the people from Universal have captured in this film is just that. That’s so rare because we oftentimes are caught up in talking about cars and fans and engines and body kits, safety of course. At the essence of why people like Scott Dixon, why people like Mike Hull, the engineers, all these guys, at the essence of all that is an unrelenting desire to win. Everything else is sort of peripheral to that, if you will.

“It’s not often you get people in from the outside like the film people or Universal for that matter, that want to capture that. It’s easy to capture the simple things like the hoopla, the fans, the food, say it’s fast, same old shots you see all the time. But these guys were different. I think they wanted to get to that essence of an unrelenting desire to win. I think they’ve captured that.”