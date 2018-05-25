Getty Images

F1: Women back on the grid at Monaco GP, but in a different role

Associated PressMay 25, 2018, 11:08 AM EDT
MONACO (AP) — Women will make a return of sorts to the Formula One grid at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, although not in the previous “grid girls” role now discarded.

Instead of women standing in front of each car, holding up the driver’s race number, men and women representing watchmaker Tag Heuer will take photos of the drivers for social media purposes. There will be a man and a woman for each driver and they will also report fans’ comments back to drivers.

Early this year, F1 ended the long-standing practice of using “grid girls.”

The tradition saw women dressed in uniform walking onto the grid shortly before the race start, holding up placards. Women would also stand alongside the top three drivers on the podium after the race. F1 managing director for commercial operations Sean Bratches said in January the practice wasn’t appropriate anymore, a move which met with more approval outside of F1 itself.

Michel Boeri, the president of Monaco’s Automobile Club, disagreed with the decision.

“Our American friends considered that employing young women to hold up placards contributes to demeaning (women),” Boeri said in local newspaper Nice-Matin. “Our hostesses come from modelling and communication colleges. They are elegant and in the image of Monaco.”

But French driver Romain Grosjean welcomed the decision to scrap it.

“When it was removed, I thought it was a good thing for women in the 21st Century because they were not used as just a board holder,” Grosjean said.

However, he remains a rare disapproving voice.

Four-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton welcomes the return, although he expressed reservations.

“I think women are the most beautiful thing in the world. When we pull up to the grid and there are beautiful women on the grid, that’s the Monaco Grand Prix, that’s a lovely thing,” the British driver said this week. “But I definitely don’t think that we should ever be supporting or pushing these women in general to feel uncomfortable. And if they are, then we shouldn’t do it.”

Sebastian Vettel is adamant the practice should continue, even claiming to know how women feel.

“I think they enjoyed what they were doing,” the German driver said. “I’m sure if you ask any grid girl on Sunday if they’re happy to stand there, their answer will be `Yes.’ It speaks a little bit for our times that sometimes there’s a lot of noise for nothing.”

As a one-off in 2015, the Monaco GP replaced “grid girls” with “grid boys” – men in short jeans – in a move scoffed at by Vettel.

“You get there and park behind George or Dave,” the German driver said at the time. “What’s the point?”

Last month, the Russian GP also considered bringing “grid girls” back, with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak saying “If we can reach an agreement we will revive this tradition.”

F1 team principals have joined in the debate.

“It’s up to the track also to decide if they want to put grid girls on,” Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur said Thursday, smiling. “I think it’s a good move.”

His views were largely echoed by Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“I think it was not discriminatory at all, it was part of the history of Formula 1,” Wolff said. “So I’m happy to see them back on the grid in Monaco.”

Horner, whose team has Tag Heuer as a sponsor, added: “So long as it’s done in an appropriate manner, then it’s ultimately down to the promoter.”

Indy Lights: Herta wins Freedom 100 thriller

By Kyle LavigneMay 25, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
The Freedom 100 was its usual thrill-ride for the Firestone Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship, though this year proved to be a little more intense than usual. Frantic, three-wide racing was the name of game from the outset and saw five different drivers swap the lead a record 20 times, obliterating the previous record of nine.

In the end, Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta held off Andretti Autosport stablemates Pato O’Ward and Dalton Kellett to take the victory, his first on an oval, and complete a sweep of the Indy Lights events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – he also won both races on the IMS Road Course earlier this month.

An elated Herta was beside himself after scoring a victory on the 2.5-mile oval.

“It’s so cool. I didn’t really realize how cool it was until I got to kiss the bricks. Both my dad’s IndyCar wins, I held off here because I didn’t deserve it. Now I finally deserved it. Damn, that’s so cool,” he declared in the post-race press conference.”

The final lead change came at the white flag, with Herta passing Santi Urrutia in a three-wide move that also saw O’Ward go to the outside of Urrutia and take second.

From there, Herta needed to fend off a late challenge from O’Ward and Dalton Kellett, and who worked his way up to third on the final lap.

Herta just barely managed to do so, winning by half of a car-width at the end.

In describing the final pass, Herta also revealed that he had no idea they were starting the final lap when it happened.

“I didn’t even know it was the white flag until I pulled out, the guy was waving the white flag. (I passed them on the last lap and held it,” he added.

Second place finisher O’Ward described that his No. 27 Dallara IL-15 got in the aero wash of Herta’s No. 98 machine exiting the final corner, which forced O’Ward to lift, and that proved to be all the difference in the run to the checkered flag.

“I tried to position myself the best I could for the last lap. But I just got the wash coming out of turn four. My car was facing directly towards the wall. I had to lift. Dalton was behind me. I got a nice little tow from Colton. It just wasn’t enough to get him at the line. We barely missed it by a wing,” O’Ward detailed.

Kellett rounded out the podium, followed by Urrutia, Ryan Norman, Aaron Telitz, Davey Hamilton Jr., and Victor Franzoni, who finished two laps down after a pair of unscheduled pit stops for tire problems.

