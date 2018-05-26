Photo: IndyCar

INDYCAR Preview: 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500

By Kyle LavigneMay 26, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s finally upon us. After a month of build-up, featuring testing in early May, the INDYCAR Grand Prix in the middle of May, and then two weeks of practice, qualifying, and media promotions, it’s time for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 features a number of high-profile storylines. It’s Danica Patrick’s final car race. Ed Carpenter upset the Team Penske apple-cart by qualifying on the pole, stopping a Penske front row lockout.

Helio Castroneves is looking for his fourth Indy 500 triumph. Marco Andretti and Graham Rahal are still looking for their first “500” victories, ones that would add new chapters to their families’ legacies.

IndyCar champions Josef Newgarden, Will Power, and Simon Pagenaud all look to add Indy crowns to their championships for Team Penske.

A.J. Foyt Racing could see a return to glory with Tony Kanaan and Matheus Leist. And Dale Coyne Racing could complete its transition from underdog to full-fledged powerhouse with an Indy crown.

And, bumping was back…and claimed the hard-working and likeable Pippa Mann along with perhaps the Verizon IndyCar Series’ most popular driver James Hinchcliffe.

In short, the month has already been packed with drama and storylines…and the race hasn’t even been run yet.

All those talking points, and more, have been elaborated on in detail in the run up to the Indy 500. But, there may yet be more factors in play on Sunday.

A look at additional talking points for Sunday’s 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 are below.

If You Can’t Stand the Heat…

Sunday’s race could be a record-setting day for heat. The hottest “500” on record was in 1937, with an ambient of 92 degrees. The 1953 and 2012 races were just shy of that mark, at 91 degrees ambient.

Sunday’s forcast calls for temperatures of above 90 degrees, putting it well within reach of becoming the hottest “500” ever.

Regardless of whether or not it does hit that number, it will be incredibly hot, meaning the track will be incredibly slick. Expect handling to be at a premium all day, with drivers wrestling their cars at all times.

This fact is not lost on the drivers, as Scott helped explain following Carb Day practice. Dixon also mentioned that the heat means it’s hard to read just how strong of a car he’ll have in relation to others.

“I don’t really know if (Carb Day) told us too much about what the race will bring in the PNC Bank car,” Dixon detailed. “(It was really warm) and we think it could be even warmer on race day. The track temp was way up there as well. I’m not really sure what you can learn from the times. There were a lot of people throwing tires at it out there. Overall, the car felt good and we were comfortable. You just never know exactly what you’re going to have until you get into the race.”

The 2012 race, also above 90 degrees and the first one in the DW-12 era, saw 34 lead changes in a thriller of a race. But how the new aero package reacts to such heat remains a bit of an unknown.

Chevy With an Upperhand on Honda?

The 2018 Indy 500 front row features all Chevrolets. Photo: IndyCar

For the last two years, Honda has had a pace advantage over Chevrolet, thanks to both its engine and aero package.

This year, the tide seems to have turned in the favor of Chevrolet. Chevy-powered cars swept the front row, and seven qualified inside the top nine – Sebastien Bourdais (fifth) and Scott Dixon (ninth) were the only Hondas to make the Fast Nine Pole Shootout.

However, several Hondas, notably from the Andretti Autosport camp along with Bourdais’ No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing entry, have shown very strong race pace, and have looked particularly strong running in traffic. That much will be vital, as passing could be more difficult with the 2018 universal aero kits.

In terms of outright pace, though, Chevy may have the advantage.

Impact of the Aero Kits on the Show

Just how closely cars will be able to follow each other through corners will be critical in if we’ll see the amount of passing we’ve seen in recent years. Photo: IndyCar

Speaking of the aero kits, the introduction of the Dallara DW-12 in 2012 brought with it an annual slip-streaming shootout that made each year’s Indy 500 seemingly better than the previous.

However, the new universal aero kits for 2018 could see a drastic change in how the racing looks. While the downforce levels are roughly the same as they were last year, drag has increased, and many have experienced a great amount of turbulence as they run behind more cars.

And a number of drivers have said as much through practice.

“I think (running) first and second (in a group) is awesome. Anything beyond that is tough, tough,” said Graham Rahal after Day 3 of practice on May 17.

Marco Andretti and Scott Dixon discussed also discussed as much on the previous day.

“If you’re third or back in line, it’s going to be very tough. It’s going to take discipline to wait for the guy to have a go and have a big wash-up, then you get him. It will be tougher to pass. But I prefer that,” Marco Andretti detailed.

Dixon echoed similar sentiments. “The first two cars seem to be able to swap back and forth pretty easily. As Marco said, once you get third and back, especially if you’re fifth and back, the wash-out seems to be a lot more this year, which is kind of interesting,” said the 2008 Indy 500 winner.

As a result, passing on Sunday’s race could be full of intrigue, and it may require more work to set up a pass than in previous years.

Misc.

  • No driver has ever won the Indy 500 from the last row, but that’s the exact challenge facing Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi. Fast practice speeds went for naught in qualifying when a punctured tire hampered his run, and saw him qualify 32nd. But, his No. 98 Napa Auto Parts Honda has plenty of speed, so he should be someone to watch in the early laps.
  • Four rookies are entered: Robert Wickens, Matheus Leist, Zachary Claman De Melo, and Kyle Kaiser. Wickens has been the best of the 2018 rookies, which makes him likely the early favorite for Rookie of the Year honors, but all four of them have impressed all month long. Solid runs for Claman De Melp, Leist, and Kaiser in particular would do their young careers a world of good, while Wickens looks to help Schmidt Peterson Motorsports move past the difficulty of seeing star driver James Hinchcliffe fail to qualify.
  • As a double-points race, the Indy 500 can have an enormous impact on the championship standings. Case and point, last year, Takuma Sato entered Indy sitting 10th in the championship, and vaulted all the way up to third after winning the “500.” A race victory is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, but championship implications abound as well.

Coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. ET, with “Drivers Start Your Engines” set for 12:14 p.m. ET, and the green flag falling at 12:21.

Helio Castroneves: ‘I have nothing to lose’ Sunday in bid for 4th Indy 500 win

All photos: IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2018, 12:11 AM EDT
You might say Helio Castroneves comes into Sunday’s 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 with a “less is more” philosophy than he’s had in years past:

* No pressure

* No worrying about points

* No worrying about winning a championship

Take away all those things and the very popular Brazilian driver could be in the best position he’s ever been to achieve the biggest goal of his career:

Winning a fourth Indy 500, making him a member of motor racing’s most exclusive club, joining legendary drivers A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only drivers to conquer the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway four times each.

Like his car number, Castroneves has won the Indy 500 three times. He wants to change that number to four times in Sunday’s 102nd Running of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing. Photo: IndyCar.

“For sure, I definitely don’t have much to lose in terms of points, championships, and things like that,” Castroneves told MotorSportsTalk earlier this week. “I don’t have to think that I don’t have a car to win, I’m not going to risk that much because there are still championship points (to earn if he was still racing full-time in the series).

“Not that I did that before, but if the situation occurs, people just need to know I have nothing to lose this time.”

Castroneves three prior triumphs in the 500 came in his first two years in the field – 2001 and 2002 – and again in 2009. In addition, he has finished twice in the last four editions of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing in 2014 and 2017.

Coming so close last year, losing to Takuma Sato by .201 of a second, is something Castroneves hasn’t forgotten about. To come so close to No. 4 has only made him more hungry to get it done on Sunday.

“Yeah, but if it were easy, we would likely have had more than four wins by now,” he said. “We’ve had opportunities in the past, the last four years we were really competitive, we were right there, especially in ’14 and ’17, we were right on it.

“Last year, I thought it was going to be the hardest 500 for me and look what happened: we were battling to the end for a victory,” Castroneves said. “It’s not just about trying hard, it’s about being there at the right place at the right time.

“And this place, Indianapolis, I’ve always said the track winds up choosing who is going to be the winner. Hopefully, with safety and luck, we’ll be part of it and be on the right side.”

Team owner Roger Penske decided after last season to put Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya as the chief drivers of Team Penske’s new two-car effort in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship sports car series.

When the announcement was first made, many feared that Castroneves had run out of chances to get that elusive No. 4 at Indy.

But Penske sweetened the deal for Helio to go sports car racing by promising he’d field a car for him at Indy. And Penske has proven to be a man of his word, giving Castroneves everything he needs to finally win No. 4.

“I feel we’ve prepared as much as a team, we’re doing everything possible in relation to preparation,” Castroneves said. “The preparation we had in the previous year helps us tremendously to give us an opportunity fighting there for a win, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Castroneves has taken to the new style Indy car with aplomb. During the first week of practice leading up to last weekend’s qualifying, he was consistently one of the fastest drivers in the field.

The 43-year-old even topped the speed charts in the Fast Nine last Saturday before ending up eighth in the following day’s pole qualifying.

As a result, he’ll start Sunday’s race from the middle of Row 3, anchoring Team Penske’s four-man Top 8 starting lineup effort in the 500. When the green flag drops, to his left will be Danica Patrick and to his right will be four-time IndyCar champ and former 500 winner Scott Dixon.

And millions of others right behind him, so to speak.

“I feel the sense that everyone wants it to happen,” he said of winning No. 4. “We’re talking about being part of history here. The last guy to do it was Rick Mears in the ‘90s (1991).

“I mean, how cool would that be if I would be in the position and to see No. 4 in my era. I hear a lot of the fans, even those supporting different drivers, all saying ‘Man, I want to see you win No. 4.’ That just shows how special this place is.

“(The Indy 500) is part of a lot of people’s lives. I just would be very fortunate to hopefully to have this generation see someone do No. 4.”

While he’d rather not think about missing out on a fourth win at Indy for a ninth straight year, Castroneves is using reverse psychology somewhat.

He’s going into Sunday’s biggest race in the world fully believing he will finally win No. 4.

And if he does, forget the idea that he would never come back to race at Indy again.

“Not at all. Why? You’re so close to getting four, and then when you get four, you stop it? It doesn’t make sense.

“I think I still have at least four or five more years, there’s no question about it. As long as Roger (Penske) gives me the opportunity, I’m going to be going for it, for sure.”

