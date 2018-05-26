Who has the best odds of winning Sunday’s Indianapolis 500?

Noted oddsmaker Bovada (www.Bovada.lv) has released its annual list of which drivers have the best — or worst — odds of winning Sunday’s 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Topping the list is 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi at 8/1 odds, followed closely by Team Penske drivers Helio Castroneves (going for a record-tying fourth 500 triumph), 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series champ Josef Newgarden and Will Power, all at 10/1 odds.
Other notables include:
- Pole sitter Ed Carpenter 12/1
- Danica Patrick 25/1
- Defending 500 winner Takuma Sato, who is vying to become the first back-to-back winner since Helio Castroneves did so in 2001 and 2002, 30/1
- Rounding out the list with the highest odds of winning is Max Chilton at 25/1
Here’s the full list:
Indianapolis 500 – Odds to Win @ Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Alexander Rossi #27 8/1
Helio Castroneves #3 10/1
Josef Newgarden #1 10/1
Will Power #12 10/1
Sebastien Bourdais #18 12/1
Ed Carpenter #20 12/1
Scott Dixon #9 12/1
Ryan Hunter-Reay #28 12/1
Simon Pagenaud #22 12/1
Marco Andretti #98 15/1
Tony Kanaan #14 15/1
Sage Karam #24 20/1
Carlos Munoz #29 25/1
Danica Patrick #13 25/1
Graham Rahal #15 30/1
Takuma Sato #30 30/1
Robert Wickens #6 30/1
Gabby Chaves #88 40/1
JR Hildebrand #66 40/1
Ed Jones #10 40/1
Charlie Kimball #23 40/1
Spencer Pigot #21 40/1
Zach Veach #26 40/1
Stefan Wilson #25 40/1
Zachary Claman De Melo #19 80/1
Jay Howard #7 80/1
Matheus Leist #4 80/1
Jack Harvery #60 100/1
Oriol Servia #64 100/1
Conor Daly #17 150/1
James Davison #33 200/1
Kyle Kaiser #32 200/1
Max Chilton #59 250/1