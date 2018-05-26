Can Takuma Sato make it 2 Indy 500 wins in a row Sunday? Photo: IndyCar

Who has the best odds of winning Sunday’s Indianapolis 500?

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Noted oddsmaker Bovada (www.Bovada.lv) has released its annual list of which drivers have the best — or worst — odds of winning Sunday’s 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Topping the list is 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi at 8/1 odds, followed closely by Team Penske drivers Helio Castroneves (going for a record-tying fourth 500 triumph), 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series champ Josef Newgarden and Will Power, all at 10/1 odds.

Other notables include:

  • Pole sitter Ed Carpenter 12/1
  • Danica Patrick 25/1
  • Defending 500 winner Takuma Sato, who is vying to become the first back-to-back winner since Helio Castroneves did so in 2001 and 2002, 30/1
  • Rounding out the list with the highest odds of winning is Max Chilton at 25/1

Here’s the full list:

Indianapolis 500 – Odds to Win @ Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Alexander Rossi #27                  8/1

Helio Castroneves #3                 10/1

Josef Newgarden #1                  10/1

Will Power #12                          10/1

Sebastien Bourdais #18             12/1

Ed Carpenter #20                      12/1

Scott Dixon #9                          12/1

Ryan Hunter-Reay #28               12/1

Simon Pagenaud #22                12/1

Marco Andretti #98                    15/1

Tony Kanaan #14                       15/1

Sage Karam #24                        20/1

Carlos Munoz #29                      25/1

Danica Patrick #13                    25/1

Graham Rahal #15                     30/1

Takuma Sato #30                      30/1

Robert Wickens #6                    30/1

Gabby Chaves #88                    40/1

JR Hildebrand #66                     40/1

Ed Jones #10                            40/1

Charlie Kimball #23                    40/1

Spencer Pigot #21                     40/1

Zach Veach #26                        40/1

Stefan Wilson #25                     40/1

Zachary Claman De Melo #19     80/1

Jay Howard #7                          80/1

Matheus Leist #4                       80/1

Jack Harvery #60                       100/1

Oriol Servia #64                         100/1

Conor Daly #17                         150/1

James Davison #33                   200/1

Kyle Kaiser #32                         200/1

Max Chilton #59                        250/1

Formula 1: Ricciardo on Monaco pole, Verstappen to start last

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneMay 26, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo has dominated all weekend long at the Monaco Grand Prix, leading every single practice session prior to qualifying.

And qualifying was more of the same for the Australian driver, whose quick lap in Q3 came in at 1:10.810, a new track record, to take the pole by more than two tenths of a second over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo’s teammate Max Verstappen endured a much more difficult day, which started with a hard crash in FP3.

Verstappen’s Red Bull RB14 suffered extensive damage to the right side, and even more damage was later found in the car’s gearbox. Such repairs ultimately proved too time consuming, and Verstappen will start Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix from last.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton filled out the top three by qualifying third, with Ferrari and Mercedes also taking the fourth and fifth spots on the grid, with Kimi Raikkonen in fourth and Valtteri Bottas in fifth.

Force India’s Esteban Ocon, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, and Renault’s Carlos Sainz Jr. take up spots six, seven, and eight on the grid. Sergio Perez made it two Force Indias in Q3, qualifying ninth, while Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly qualified tenth.

Full qualifying results are below. Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Follow@KyleMLavigne