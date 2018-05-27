Danica Patrick crashes out of her final Indianapolis 500

By Nate RyanMay 27, 2018, 1:37 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Danica Patrick’s racing career ended with a heavy impact in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Patrick, who became the first woman to lead the Indy 500 in 2005, lost control of her No. 13 Dallara-Chevrolet and slammed the Turn 2 wall on the 68th lap. She was able to walk to a waiting ambulance, which transported her to the track care center for a routine evaluation.

Today was really disappointing for what we were hoping for and what you want for your last race,” Patrick told ABC. “I’m very grateful for all of it. I just wish I could have finished stronger.

“I’m not really for sure what happened. There was a little lift in the middle. A little understeer back to it, and (the car) just swung.”

She will finish 30th in the race, which will be her career worst at the 2.5-mile track. Patrick had six top 10s in eight Indy 500 starts, including a best finish of third in 2009. She led 19 laps in her ’05 debut at the Brickyard, finishing fourth.

Patrick said that was what “really launched” her career.

“I’ve had a lot of good fortune here,” she said. “I still had some good this month. It just didn’t come on race day, but we had some good moments.”

Patrick also was the first woman to lead a lap in NASCAR’s premier series in the 2013 Daytona 500, where she was the first female to capture a Cup Series pole position

Patrick wrecked in the final two races of her career. She finished 35th in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, her final NASCAR start.

Danica Patrick kisses Aaron Rodgers before the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

She also crashed and finished 37th in the Nov. 19, 2017 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, her last race as a full-time driver.

Patrick had been enjoying a solid month at Indy after a few anxious moments in her first practice after ending a seven-year layoff from the Indy 500.

She seemed in good spirits on the starting grid before the race, laughing while standing beside her car with a small circle of family and friends that included her parents, her sister and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, her boyfriend.

“Let’s go, Danica!” a fan shouted during prerace ceremonies, bringing a smile from Rodgers and other members of the entourage.

Formula 1: Ricciardo nurses power unit trouble to win in Monaco

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneMay 27, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo had dominated the Monaco Grand Prix weekend heading into Sunday, topping every practice session and laying down a lap-record 1:10.810 to secure the pole.

The race itself was also going according to plan for Ricciardo, as he got the jump off Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel on the start to lead into Sainte Devote.

However, on Lap 28, after the leaders all made their lone pit stops of the race, Ricciardo’s day nearly came unglued when he reported a loss of power on his RB14.

With the Red Bull team monitoring the issue, Vettel was able to close back in on Ricciardo and began stalking him for the lead.

However, Ricciardo brilliantly utilized a combination of late-braking and sustained cornering speed to keep Vettel at bay and secure his first victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The victory, Ricciardo’s second of the 2018 Formula 1 season, serves as sweet redemption after a pit stop error cost him a possible victory in 2016, when he settled for second behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel, meanwhile, saw his challenge hampered after a Lap 72 Virtual Safety Car for a crash between Sauber’s Charles Leclerc and Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley – Leclerc suffered brake failure on the run up to the Nouvelle Chicane, and collected Hartley in the process.

When the VSC ended, Vettel could not get his Pirellis back up to temperature, and Ricciardo pulled away in the final laps.

While Vettel ended up second, Hamilton rounded out the podium in third, despite struggling with a graining issue on his Pirelli ultrasofts in the second half of the race. Hamilton held off Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, who also fended off Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas for fourth – the trio finished up third (Hamilton), fourth (Raikkonen), and fifth (Bottas).

Esteban Ocon was sixth for Force India, with Pierre Gasly coming home a strong seventh for Toro Rosso. Nico Hulkenberg ended up eighth for Renault, while Max Verstappen came home ninth after starting last – Verstappen ran long on his first stint before switching to hypersofts on Lap 48. He ran the hypers all the way to the end to finish ninth.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was the final points finisher, coming home tenth for Renault.

Results are below.

