Should the racing in the Indianapolis 500 have a different look in 2019?

By Nate RyanMay 27, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – A new car brought a new style of racing Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – along with raising questions about whether the old package was better.

The 102 running of the Indianapolis 500 began as a track-positon battle with pole-sitter Ed Carpenter leading the first 30 laps (the longest stretch to open a race here without a lead change since Dario Franchitti led the first 30 laps in 2010).

The complexion changed in the final 150 miles as divergent fuel strategies and a spate of four cautions in the final 61 laps bunched up the field for some hairy restarts that helped keep the outcome in doubt.

But the 30 lead changes ranked seventh in Indy history but still were the fewest since 2011 and came on the heels of a six-year stretch in which Indy averaged 44 lead changes (including a high of 68 in 2013).

Though Sunday featured a record-tying 15 leaders (matching last year), several drivers immediately said that some improvements were needed for the 2019 race (which will be broadcast on NBC).

“More downforce,” fourth-place finisher Alexander Rossi said. “We need more, man. This car looks great. The road course car is fantastic, but it’s pretty hard to pass around here.”

Said car owner Michael Andretti: “We’re going to have to look at it for next year and we’ve got to do something to the package to hopefully make it a little better.

“There’s a lot of things they could do. They could do aero. Firestone could probably help out a little bit as well. So there’s some things that can be done.”

Scott Dixon agreed an improvement could be achieved through the tire but wasn’t necessarily on board with altering the downforce levels to a great degree.

“It’s almost like the cars need a little more drag to make that happen or maybe a little bit of downforce so you can stay closer,” he said. “Even when I got into a scenario with a clear track, slow competitors in front of us, it was very tough to get a run. There was no real wind so no real corner that was distinctly harder than the others. Normally (turns) 2 or 4 has a big shift, and you can get some cars that are bad, get them off those corners. That just didn’t play true today.

“It won’t take much. It will just be a little tweak to help that out.”

Not unlike the ongoing philosophical debate in NASCAR about whether to implement rules that bunch the field and seemingly deemphasize drivers’ ability, there were differing opinions about whether Indianapolis should be as hard to pass as it was on a 91-degree Sunday (the second-hottest Indy 500 on record) that made the 2.5-mile track extremely slick.

“It was a totally different type of race,” said Carpenter, who led a race-high 65 laps. “I’ll have to watch it from the outside to see from that perspective. I like the way it drives. It’s definitely challenging to the driver. I like it when it’s hard. That’s why I was hoping it was going to be hot today because it makes things even more difficult.
“The old car, if you had a really good car, you couldn’t really get rewarded by getting away or getting separation. I think if you have a good enough car, you’re rewarded by being able to get away a little bit. I do think we need to maybe make little improvements just because it’s so hard in dirty air to do much, to even have a better finish at the end.”

Naturally, race winner Will Power was OK with a race that reminded him about the 2008-11 editions of the Brickyard.

“This was a race you wanted to lead,” said the Team Penske driver, who led 59 laps. “At last they had a formula, if you had a good car, the leader could benefit and pull away. I liked it. It definitely made it harder to drive. Put the driver back into it more, where before you could hang back, third, no one wanted to lead.”

Carpenter comes up just short of Indy 500 victory

By Kyle LavigneMay 27, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
During the first half of Sunday’s 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, Ed Carpenter looked like he might be the man to beat. Leading a race-high 65 laps, most coming in the first half of the race, Carpenter’s No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet appeared to be the class of the field.

He never lost the lead on merit until after a Lap 73 restart, when Tony Kanaan passed him on the outside entering Turn 1, but Carpenter was able to remain in second for the remainder of that stint to stay in the lead group.

However, things took a turn during a sequence of pit stops that began on Lap 91, with Kanaan the first of the leaders to pit, and concluded on Lap 109 – several drivers had gone off strategy and extended the window for pit sequences in that stint.

It was during that stretch that Carpenter lost a position to Power, the Penske driver emerging ahead of him after their stops.

Carpenter never found his way back around Power from there, with Power becoming the dominant driver in the second half of the race.

A late restart with seven laps remaining put Carpenter on the gearbox of Power as they ran fourth and fifth – behind Oriol Servia, Stefan Wilson, and Jack Harvey – but Power got the jump and was able to pass Servia one lap later, while Carpenter was stuck behind them.

And by the time Wilson, Harvey, and Servia all pitted for splashes of fuel, Power was long gone, leaving Carpenter to settle for second.

Carpenter was unsurprisingly gracious in defeat afterward, highlighting that the ECR team did everything they needed to do to give him a chance at the win, but explained that things ultimately just didn’t turn in their favor.

“The team really did a great job all month long, all day long really,” Carpenter asserted. “Pit stops were really good. It was almost like being out front early probably hurt us a little bit just because guys started saving fuel a little earlier. We got behind on the fuel save. Whatever segment Will got by us, (he) went a couple laps further, my out lap we had traffic. One of those exchanges.”

Carpenter also detailed that, as expected, track position proved critical, and that he just couldn’t get the lead back once he lost it.

“Track position was everything we thought it was going to be coming into the day. You heard the drivers talk all week. Just couldn’t quite get (the lead) back from (Power).”

Carpenter’s next race will be in two weeks in the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway.

