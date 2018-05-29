INDYCAR: Indianapolis 500 recap

By Kyle LavigneMay 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
And just like that, the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 is now in the history books, and the Verizon IndyCar Series switches gears to full championship mode the rest of the way.

Sunday’s “500” was most certainly different than previous years in the DW-12 era. Gone was the slip-streaming madness that created lead changes seemingly on every lap, and in its place was a more tactical race defined by car setup, race strategy, and surviving slick conditions produced by an incredibly hot day.

Yet, while very different in nature, this year’s “500” was equally as enthralling, nail-biting, and intriguing as any that we’ve seen in recent years, thanks in part to a genuinely great driver checking off the only missing box on his resume, a host of strategy plays that put some unexpected names near the front, a number of big names encountering problems, and much more.

A recap of talking points to emerge from the 102nd Indy 500 are below.

Power’s Storied Career Is Now Finally Complete

Will Power celebrates his victory in the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500. Photo: IndyCar

“DJ Willy P” has been one of the best Verizon IndyCar Series drivers of his generation for a very long time. Power’s victory tally sits at 34, and 31 have come with Team Penske, making him their winningest IndyCar driver ever – Sunday’s win put him one clear of Helio Castroneves.

With 51 poles, Power is something of a qualifying master, a facet of his driving that has been at the forefront ever since he joined Penske in 2009.

And with a championship to his name in 2014, Power had checked off every significant box an IndyCar driver can…except one.

The Indianapolis 500 had always eluded him, and outside of a second-place effort to Juan Pablo Montoya in 2015 – a race in which Power was a strong contender for victory – Power’s Indy 500 history was far from stellar.

He left the pits early after his first pit stop in 2010 and took park of the fuel buckeye with him (he eventually finished eighth). In 2011, he again left the pits early, this time before the left-rear tire had been secured and it fell off immediately after he left the pits (he eventually finished 14th).

He crashed out in 2012, and was a non-factor in 2013, 2014, and 2016 (he finished 19th, eighth, and 10th those years), and he crashed out again in 2017.

And, despite a 2011 victory at Texas Motor Speedway, his oval prowess wasn’t a strong suit of his career either. Case and point: in 2012, he had four finishes of 12th or worse on ovals, featuring three crashes, including one at the season-finale at Auto Club Speedway – the combination of those issues cost him a championship that year to Ryan Hunter-Reay.

But, recent years have seen him become an oval meister. He has wins at Auto Club (2013), The Milwaukee Mile (2014), Pocono Raceway (2016 and 2017), and Texas Motor Speedway (2017).

Still, a lack of success at Indy remained a black eye on an otherwise stellar career…until Sunday.

Indeed, Sunday’s victory cements Power’s legacy as one of the sport’s genuine greats. And his emotions afterward demonstrate how much it means to him.

“Overwhelming. Amazing. It’s funny, you forget where you are, you’re so immersed in the race. You don’t even realize. On the white flag lap I started screaming because I just knew I was going to win it. Unbelievable. Never been so excited,” Power revealed in his post-race press conference.

At 37 years of age, Power may be on the back end of his career. But, while he admitted an Indy win was the last thing on his list, don’t expect him to back off any time soon.

“It was the last box to tick, to be considered as a very successful driver. I’m not done. I’m not done. Like, I still have plenty of time left to win more 500s and championships and races,” her asserted.

Power now leads the championship, by two points over Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi.

Hot, Slick Conditions and Low Downforce Take Toll on Some Big Names

Danica Patrick was one of many to crash as a result hot, slick conditions. Photo: IndyCar

Sunday’s Indy 500 was the second hottest on record, and the combination of heat, high track temperatures, altered weight distribution on the cars, and lower downforce wreaked havoc.

Danica Patrick, Ed Jones, Sebastien Bourdais, Sage Karam, Helio Castroneves, and Tony Kanaan all spun by themselves and crashed out – Patrick, Jones, and Kanaan exiting Turn 2, with Karam, Bourdais, and Castroneves doing so in Turns 3 and 4.

Throw in James Davison – whose roll bar adjuster reportedly malfunctioned – and his crash with Takuma Sato, and you have no fewer than seven incidents on-track…nearly all of which were sparked by tricky conditions.

Debate has already begun about what could be done to improve things for next year. Regardless, Sunday’s race was an exhibition in car control on a track that wanted to inflict punishment. And some big name drivers, and their cars, left Indy definitely feeling punished.

Underdogs Nearly Have Their Day

While the powerhouse Team Penske operation took its 17th Indy 500 victory, adding to their already immense record, several smaller teams nearly pulled off a big upset.

Ed Carpenter may have had the best car on Sunday, leading a race-high 65 laps, but a pit stop sequence allowed Power to get ahead of him, and he never was able to find his way back around, ultimately settling for second.

And in the final laps, Oriol Servia, Stefan Wilson, and Jack Harvey found themselves 1-2-3 before a restart with seven laps remaining.

All three had gone off-strategy to do so, but they appeared to have just enough pace to stay up front in the event their fuel lasted.

Servia, driving for Indy 500 debutants Scuderia Corsa (contesting in conjuction with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) led 12 laps.

Stefan Wilson, in a one-off entry for Andretti Autosport, led three laps after taking the lead from Servia on the aforementioned restart – Wilson’s moment in the sun was particularly heart-warming, given the difficulty he has faced in recent years, both in his driving career (he gave up an Indy 500 ride last year to allow Fernando Alonso to participate) and, of course, following the passing of older brother Justin.

Jack Harvey and Meyer Shank Racing deserve kudos as well for giving it a shot, and they ran second in the final laps behind Wilson.

All three ended up pitting for splashes of fuel, and finished 15th (Wilson), 16th (Harvey), and 17th (Servia).

But, their presence at the front created a refreshing surprise that added a perfect amount of late-race drama.

Misc.

  • Graham Rahal and Alexander Rossi combined to have the two best drives of the day. Rahal finished 10th after starting 30th, leading 12 laps in the process, while Rossi came home a remarkable fourth after starting 32nd. Their charges through the field were mighty impressive, and Rossi was worth the price of admission by himself with a pair of outside moves on late-race restarts. Both will be disappointed to miss out on victories, but they and their teams have a lot to be proud of for getting good results out of troublesome starting spots.
  • Ryan Hunter-Reay had one of the quietest drives to fifth place that maybe anyone has ever had. The 2014 Indy 500 winner was in the top five prior to the halfway point, but never could get up with the other leaders to mount a real challenge for the lead. Nevertheless, the result was a nice shot in the arm that helped him immensely in the championship.
  • Kudos should be given to the four rookies. Robert Wickens (ninth), Matheus Leist (13th), and Zachary Claman De Melo (17th) all finished with solid days. And while Kyle Kaiser didn’t make the end (due to a mechanical failure), he kept his nose clean prior to that and deserved more than to see his day end early.
  • It was genuinely sad to see Danica Patrick’s racing career end with a crash. Regardless, she made a positive impact on the sport in several ways, and her presence will be missed.

With that, attention now turns to the Raceway at Belle Isle Park for the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit, the lone double-header of the IndyCar season.

MRTI: Freedom 100/Lucas Oil Raceway digest

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneMay 29, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
A banner weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Raceway saw all three series of the Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires contest their first oval races of the 2018 season.

The Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires’ Freedom 100 was its usual thrill show – it featured a race-record 20 lead changes and a seemingly endless string of three-wide racing amongst the Indy Lights field – and Colton Herta barely edged Pato O’Ward at the line to the take win.

Over at Lucas Oil Raceway, the Cooper Tires Freedom 90 and the Cooper Tires Freedom 75 – contested by the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda – a pair of dominant performances were turned in by Parker Thompson and Kyle Kirkwood, both taking their first oval wins – Kirkwood’s also came in his oval debut.

Talking points to emerge from all three MRTI series are below.

Colton Herta Completes Indy Sweep

Colton Herta celebrates his Freedom 100 victory. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta had, by most accounts, a perfect month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He swept the pair of races on the IMS Road Course, and then outdueled the aforementioned O’Ward, along with Dalton Kellett and Santi Urrutia, to claim his first oval victory in Indy Lights competition.

And doing so at the series’ biggest race, and on the weekend of the Indianapolis 500, left Herta beside himself.

“It’s so cool. I didn’t really realize how cool it was until I got to kiss the bricks. Both my dad’s IndyCar wins, I held off here because I didn’t deserve it. Now I finally deserved it. Damn, that’s so cool,” said an elated Herta.

Team co-owner George Michael Steinbrenner IV was equally as elated.

“I’m not sure what to say really. Just look at this place. It’s amazing,” said Steinbrenner. “It’s the goal of anyone involved in IndyCar or Indy Lights racing to win here. To be able to do it, it’s almost otherworldly. To be sitting here with the trophy right next to us, it’s something really special. I’m not sure I’ll know for a while how I truly feel about it.”

The month also proved pivotal for Herta’s 2018 championship hopes, as he now leads O’Ward by four points, with Urrutia 16 out of the lead.

Herta’s second year in Indy Lights has seen him mature with every race. While he has still made some mistakes this year (e.g. Race 2 in St. Petersburg, and contact with Aaron Telitz in Race 2 on the IMS Road Course), his driving has certainly improved, and he is very much a championship contender.

Such a possibility does lead one to wonder if the Andretti Steinbrenner team would move up to the Verizon IndyCar Series with him. Steinbrenner did his best to elaborate on that, but did not offer a set timeline about his plans for his team.

“That’s the goal we’re setting for ourselves,” he said of the team’s possible IndyCar prospects. “We really want to make sure all the pieces if it together from an operational and financial standpoint. We want to do it the right way so we can be competitive as soon as possible. There are no guarantees of when it will happen, it’s just as soon as possible.”

Herta, however, chimed in and offered his own thoughts. “He’s too nice. If we win the championship, we’re going IndyCar racing next year,” he declared.

Regardless, Herta is very much an Indy Lights title contender now.

Pro Mazda: Thompson Continues His Roll

Parker Thompson celebrates winning the Cooper Tires Freedom 90. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Exclusive Autosport’s Parker Thompson is quickly starting to distance himself in the Pro Mazda championship.

With three wins now on the season, and a worst finish of fifth, Thompson is demonstrating the right balance of winning and consistency that’s required to make a championship run.

And it’s magnified by the stumbles of some of his potential title rivals. Carlos Cunha has been consistent this year, with a worst finish of tenth, but is yet to win. Rinus VeeKay has a pair of wins – he swept the weekend in St. Petersburg – but he struggled somewhat at Barber Motorsports Park (though he rebounded to finish fourth and fifth there), but also crashed out on Lap 1 of Race 2 on the IMS Road Course.

Like VeeKay, Harrison Scott has a pair of wins, but also has three finishes of 12th or worse. And USF2000 champ Oliver Askew has struggled for pace most of the year, leaving him a distant fifth in the championship.

Still, championship thoughts are not quite on Thompson’s mind yet. He was plenty happy to simply revel in Friday night’s victory.

“This is a special race to win – not just because of the extra points but because we’re here in Indianapolis and this is the month of May. And this is my first oval win! Now I have that monkey off my back,” Thompson revealed afterward.

Thompson now leads Cunha by 39 points.

Misc.

  • Carlos Cunha does not have a win yet…but the key word there is “yet.” With back-to-back second-place finishes (along with a pair of third-place finishes as well), Cunha is knocking on the door of victory. “When I came to the United States last year, it was really my first year in proper race cars. I’m learning more and more, and we are getting so much closer to my first win,” he said following the Freedom 90.
  • With three finishes of 14th or worse, Robert Megennis has had a rough go of it in his first Pro Mazda season. However, he drove a very solid race on Friday night to round out the podium in third, his first podium since Race 1 in St. Petersburg. A race winner in USF2000 last year, Megennis has the potential to surprise a few people in the second half of the season.

USF2000: Kirkwood Takes Control of USF2000 Title Chase in Winning Oval Debut

Kyle Kirkwood celebrates his victory in the Cooper Tires Freedom 75. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Prior to Friday night, Cape Motorsports’ Kyle Kirkwood had never raced on an oval. However, you would have never known it watching him that night.

He rocketed to the pole, and led every lap without facing anything resembling a challenge from a competitor.

Kirkwood even revealed afterward that he wasn’t exactly enthusiastic about ovals beforehand, but that his thoughts are now completely different.

“In my mind, it was all just turning left. But my perspective on it has totally changed after this weekend, after I learned how much strategy was involved and how technically it actually was. Getting the car setup right is huge. I love it now – that was the most fun I’ve had with all the passing, both in practice and in the race,” he detailed.

Further, Kirkwood now has a whopping 59-point lead over Swan-RJB Motorsports’ Alex Baron, who crashed out working his way through lapped traffic.

It certainly is too early for Kirkwood to start playing “prevent,” but Kirkwood is nonetheless sitting pretty at the moment.

Misc.

  • Kaylen Frederick finally scored a podium, finishing second on Friday. It’s only his second finish inside the top 10 this year – ninth in Race 2 at St. Pete was the other – in what’s been a tough sophomore season for the 15-year-old. He’ll look to build on this at Road America in June.
  • Baron’s crash leaves Jose Sierra, who finished fifth, only five points behind him in the championship. Baron has two wins and a second-place finish, but finishes of 22nd (St. Pete Race 1) and 21st (Lucas Oil Raceway) have him in position to drop down in the championship standings. Baron has demonstrated a lot of speed, but he’ll need to rid himself of the “feast or famine” results.

All three rungs of the Mazda Road to Indy ladder return to action at Road America on June 23-24.

