Photo gallery of the month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 30, 2018, 11:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN production assistant and @IndyCarOnNBC social media manager Cora Veltman spent the entire month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, chronicling all the action and getting some great photos.

That included practice days, qualifying, the INDYCAR Grand Prix, Carb Day, Legends Day and, of course, the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

We’ve created a photo gallery featuring some of the best work during the month from Veltman. We hope you enjoy it:

 

1. Fans flock from all over the world to come to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. You’ll meet people that have been coming to the race every year of their life and fans that are experiencing it for the first time.

 

2. Andretti Autosport’s No. 25 Driven to Save Lives entry piloted by Stefan Wilson rolls out of the garages for Indy 500 practice. Surrendering his seat in last year’s 500 to Fernando Alonso, Wilson had a lot of anticipation for this year’s race. In the closing laps, Wilson was within striking distance for the win, but the gamble on fuel strategy did not pay off. Pulling into the pits with 4 laps to go, Wilson and crew would finish 15th. 

 

3. U.S. Vice President and former Governor of Indiana Mike Pence stopped by the Speedway to check out practice in the weeks leading up to the 500.

 

4. A big talking point for this year’s qualifying weekend, IndyCar series regular James Hinchcliffe failed to make the field for the 102nd running of the Indy500. After conferring with his sponsors and team members, it was decided that Hinchcliffe would sit this year out instead of buying out another competitor’s ride. 

 

5. Albeit disappointed, Hinchcliffe (center) spent the remainder of the month trackside supporting his fellow drivers. Mario Andretti (left) and Alexander Rossi (right) chat on the pit lane during Pole Day. 

 

6. Indianapolis native Ed Carpenter and team had been quick all month leading up to qualifications. After making the fast nine on Bump Day, many Hoosiers were rooting for the hometown hero to clinch his third career pole at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the following day – and they were not disappointed.

 

7. An exciting shootout for the front row came down to the last few qualifiers. Team owner/ driver Ed Carpenter brought the fans to their feet with a 229.618 mph four-lap average and won the pole. He was joined by Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud in the middle of the front row and eventual 500 winner Will Power to the outside.

 

8. A team to watch this month was A.J. Foyt Racing. IndyCar veteran and fan favorite Tony Kanaan gives rookie teammate Matteus Leist a warm hug before getting in the car. They would qualify 10th (Kanaan) and 11th (Leist).

 

9. Carb day is always a party in Indianapolis. Part of the Speedway’s ‘Fashion Friday’ fans are encouraged to sport their best checkerboard attire.

 

10. Going into this month, Andretti Autosport driver Patricio O’Ward was the points leader for the Indy Lights series. After a frustrating finish early in the month on the IMS road course, he was eager to make up ground for the Carb Day Freedom 100.

 

11. After an exciting Freedom 100, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta found himself in Victory Lane. “I am just so happy to win here in Indy,” he said.

 

12. The first act of the Carb night concert, Blues Traveler, jammed on stage after the racing was done for the day.

 

13. Headliner Train rocked out for thousands of fans on Carb Night. No matter the heat or the humidity, thousands came to party.

 

14. In the days leading up to the 500, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team co-owner Sam Schmidt flew the colors of another team close to his heart, the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights.

 

15. An added attraction during 500 weekend, the Historic Racing Exhibition hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, allows fans to see notable cars of yesteryear turn laps around the track. This time 76 cars from every era participated.

 

16. A tradition after driver introductions, the Indy500 class of 2018 gathers on the start/finish line.

 

17. In her last professional race, Danica Patrick was one of several drivers involved in incidents, ending her 500 bid to win with a wreck in the exit of Turn 4. “Today was real disappointing,” a disappointed Patrick said. “It is not what you want for your last race. … I am very grateful to everyone that let me try to finish this up like I wanted.”

 

18. The first Australian to win the Indianapolis 500, Will Power, let out a scream over the radio after crossing the Yard of Bricks for the last time. “I was wondering if I would ever win it,” he said afterward.

 

19. ‘The Capitan,’ Roger Penske, looks on from the pits in the closing laps of the 500. His win with Will Power marks a record-extending 17th for Team Penske.

 

20. A gracious champion, Will Power sits in Victory Lane during the post-race pageantry. “Man, I just can’t believe it,” he said, “I can not describe it. I feel like collapsing and I want to cry.”

INDYCAR: Fast Facts for this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Courtesy: Detroit Grand Prix
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 30, 2018, 6:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s pair of IndyCar races in the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle (information courtesy IndyCar media relations):

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, June 1 – Sunday, June 3

Track: Raceway at Belle Isle Park, a 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course (clockwise)

Race distance: 70 laps / 164.5 miles (both races)

Entry List:  Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (PDF)

Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation. (for each race)

Firestone tire allotment: Nine sets primary, four sets alternate (weekend). Teams must use one new set of primary and alternate tires in each race.

Twitter: @DetroitGP @IndyCar, #DetroitGP, #IndyCar

Event website: http://www.DetroitGP.com

INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com

2017 race winner: Race 1: Graham Rahal (No. 15 SoldierStrong / TurnsForTroops.com Honda); Race 2: Graham Rahal (No. 15 SoldierStrong / TurnsForTroops.com Honda)

2017 Verizon P1 Award winners: Race 1: Graham Rahal (No. 15 SoldierStrong / TurnsForTroops.com Honda) 1:13.9681, 114.374 mph; Race 2: Takuma Sato, (No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda) 1:13.6732, 114.831 mph.

Qualifying lap record: Takuma Sato, 1:13.6732, 114.831 mph, June 4, 2017

ABC race broadcasts: Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3 (3:30 p.m. ET)

Allen Bestwick is the lead announcer for ABC broadcasts alongside analysts Scott Goodyear and Eddie Cheever Jr. Rick DeBruhl and Jon Beekhuis are the pit reporters.

Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Anders Krohn with Jake Query and Nick Yeoman in the turns. All Verizon IndyCar Series races are broadcast live on the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network, Sirius 214, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile app. All Verizon IndyCar Series practice and qualifying sessions are available on IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile app.

Video streaming: All practice sessions and qualifying for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will stream live on RaceControl.IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/indycar)

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, June 1

11:20 a.m. -12:05 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1

3:10 – 3:55 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2

4 – 4:20 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice

Saturday, June 2

10:55-11:25 a.m. – Race 1 qualifying for Verizon P1 Award (two groups/12 minutes each), IndyCar.com (live)

3:03 p.m. – Driver introductions

3:43 p.m. – Command to start engines

3:50 p.m. – Chevrolet Dual in Detroit #1 (70 laps/164.5 miles), ABC (live)

Sunday, June 3

10:45-11:15 a.m. – Race 2 qualifying for Verizon P1 Award (two groups/12 minutes each), IndyCar.com (live)

2:59 p.m. – Driver introductions

3:43 p.m. – Command to start engines

3:50 p.m. – Chevrolet Dual in Detroit #2 (70 laps/164.5 miles), ABC (live)

Race notes:

* The Chevrolet Dual in Detroit will be the 24th and 25th Indy car races conducted at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and the 27th and 28th Indy car races held in Detroit. A 2.5-mile street circuit in downtown Detroit hosted CART events from 1989-1991.

* Sebastien Bourdais, Will Power and Graham Rahal have each won twice at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park, the most by an active Indy car driver at the track. Helio Castroneves won three times at Belle Isle, the most of any driver. In addition to Bourdais, Power and Rahal, other previous Belle Isle winners entered include Tony Kanaan (2007), Scott Dixon (2012) and Simon Pagenaud (2013, Race #2).

* There have been 16 different pole winners in the previous 23 races. Pole winners entered in this year’s race are: Graham Rahal (2017, Race 1), Takuma Sato (2014, Race 2; 2017, Race 2), Simon Pagenaud (2016 – both races), Will Power (2015, Race 1) and Scott Dixon (2008 and 2012).

* Four drivers have won the race from the pole: Graham Rahal (2017, Race 1), Scott Dixon (2012), Helio Castroneves (2001) and Robby Gordon (1995).

* The driver who has gone on to win the championship has won at Detroit four times. Will Power won Race 2 in 2014, Alex Zanardi won on Belle Isle in 1998, Bobby Rahal won at Belle Isle in 1992 and Emerson Fittipaldi won in downtown Detroit in 1989.

* Since 1995, seven drivers have won the seventh race of the season and won the championship. They are: Dario Franchitti (2009, Iowa), Scott Dixon (2008, Texas, and 2003, Richmond), Sebastien Bourdais (2005, Edmonton), Sam Hornish Jr. (2006, Richmond), Cristiano da Matta (2002, Chicago), Greg Ray (1999, Dover), Kenny Brack (1998, Charlotte) and Tony Stewart (1997, Charlotte). Ten drivers have won the eighth race of the season and won the championship. They are: Franchitti (2011, Milwaukee; 2007, Iowa), Bourdais (2007, Edmonton; 2005, San Jose), Hornish (2006, Kansas; 2002, Richmond), Tony Kanaan (2004, Nashville), da Matta (2002, Toronto), Buddy Lazier (2000, Kentucky), Gil de Ferran (2000, Portland), Ray (1999, Pikes Peak), Alex Zanardi (1998, Detroit) and Brack (1998, Pikes Peak).

* Tony Kanaan has competed in 15 previous races at Belle Isle, most of any driver. Thirteen drivers entered have led laps at the track (Graham Rahal 107, Simon Pagenaud 93, Scott Dixon 83, Will Power 47, Takuma Sato 44, Sebastien Bourdais 38, Kanaan 30, Marco Andretti 24, Ryan Hunter-Reay 20, James Hinchcliffe 11, Josef Newgarden 7, Charlie Kimball 3 and Alexander Rossi 1.)

* There have been four different winners in six Verizon IndyCar Series races in 2018. Sebastien Bourdais (Streets of St. Petersburg), Alexander Rossi (Streets of Long Beach), Josef Newgarden (ISM Raceway and Barber Motorsports Park) and Will Power (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Indianapolis Motor Speedway) have won races in 2018.

* There have been six different Verizon P1 Award winners in 2018. Robert Wickens (Streets of St. Petersburg), Sebastien Bourdais (ISM Raceway), Alexander Rossi (Streets of Long Beach), Josef Newgarden (Barber Motorsports Park), Will Power (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course) and Ed Carpenter (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) have won poles in 2018. The record for most pole winners in a season is 12 set in the 1999 CART season.

* The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be the fifth and sixth races on a road/street course in 2018. The first four races were won by Sebastien Bourdais (St. Petersburg), Alexander Rossi (Long Beach), Josef Newgarden (Barber) and Will Power (INDYCAR Grand Prix).

* Six drivers will race Verizon IndyCar Series cars at the Raceway at Belle Isle for the first time: Rene Binder, Santino Ferrucci, Jordan King, Matheus Leist, Zach Veach and Robert Wickens. Ferrucci will be making his series debut.

* Tony Kanaan seeks to start his 290th consecutive race this weekend, which would extend his Indy car record streak that began in June 2001 at Portland. Scott Dixon has made 230 consecutive starts heading into the weekend which is the second-longest streak in Indy car racing.

*  Drivers may engage their “push-to-pass” for a total of 150 seconds during each race, with a maximum duration of 15 seconds for any one activation. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial race start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.